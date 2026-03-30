AmericaWest Medical Transportation Launches SMART on FHIR App, Now Available in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's Marketplace

The nation's leading NEMT provider brings wheelchair, stretcher, and ambulance transport directly into the Epic EHR workflow

ELK GROVE, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericaWest Medical Transportation, one of the nation's leading non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers, today announced the launch of its SMART on FHIR application, now available in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's SMART on FHIR Apps Marketplace at vectorcare.com/smart-on-fhir-apps. The application allows care teams at Epic-enabled health systems to schedule and manage patient transportation—including wheelchair, stretcher, and ambulance services—directly within their electronic health record.

Founded in 2011 by President and CEO Aristotle "Aris" Ang, America West has grown from a two-vehicle operation to a fleet of 99 vehicles with more than 340 personnel, completing over 15,000 trips per month across Northern California, including Sacramento, Solano, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Santa Clara, Alameda, Stockton, San Joaquin, and Yolo counties.

Built on VectorCare's SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service) platform, the new app leverages the SMART on FHIR interoperability standard to embed America West's full suite of transportation services directly into Epic's clinical workflow. Discharge planners, case managers, and care coordinators can now request and track patient rides in under one minute—compared to the industry average of 31 minutes when using phone or fax.

"Our mission has always been to ensure that patients—especially seniors and individuals with disabilities—can access healthcare without barriers," said Aris Ang, President and CEO of America West Medical Transportation. "Launching our SMART on FHIR app in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's marketplace takes that mission to the next level by putting our services directly at the fingertips of the care teams who coordinate patient transportation every day."

The application provides real-time ride status tracking, automated documentation within the EHR, and seamless coordination across America West's fleet of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, Stryker Power stretchers, and ambulance units. By eliminating manual workflows and reducing scheduling friction, the integration helps health systems improve discharge efficiency and patient throughput.

"America West has built a tremendous reputation for reliability and compassionate care across Northern California," said a VectorCare spokesperson. "Bringing their services into the Epic workflow through our SMART on FHIR marketplace means health systems in the region now have a faster, more efficient way to coordinate patient transportation."

The America West SMART on FHIR app is available now. Healthcare organizations using Epic can access it through the Epic Showroom or visit vectorcare.com/smart-on-fhir-apps to learn more.

About America West Medical Transportation

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Elk Grove, California, America West Medical Transportation is a leading non-emergency medical transportation provider serving across the nation. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Aris Ang, the company operates a fleet of 99 vehicles with more than 340 personnel, providing wheelchair, stretcher, and ambulance transport services across Sacramento, the Bay Area, and surrounding regions. America West is committed to ensuring that individuals, especially seniors and those with disabilities, can access healthcare without barriers. Learn more at america-west.com.

About VectorCare

VectorCare is the leading patient logistics platform for healthcare, connecting health systems with certified transportation, home health, DME, and other service providers. VectorCare's SMART on FHIR technology enables seamless integration directly within Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts EHR workflows, reducing scheduling time from 31 minutes to under one minute. Through its SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service) platform, VectorCare empowers partners to launch SMART on FHIR applications across major EHRs in weeks, not months. Learn more at vectorcare.com.

Media Contact:

Aris Ang

President and CEO, America West Medical Transportation

[email protected]

888-869-6859

SOURCE AmericaWest Medical Transportation