Americorp Investments And Arrow Gaming Expand Gaming Portfolios

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americorp Investments LLC, a company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the gaming industry, announced today that it has been awarded an additional patent by the United States Patent Office. This patent is the 25th U.S. patent for gaming granted to Americorp or its affiliate Arrow Gaming. Americorp and Arrow also hold six gaming patents issued in Japan and the Philippines and have 37 gaming and related blockchain technology patents pending in the EPO and PCT countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

Newly-granted U.S. Patent No. 10,297,106 covers distributed multi-ledger gaming architectures allowing for the creation and execution of customized bets. The patent includes the latest in technology such as smart contracts and also covers the technology in Americorp's forthcoming blockchain wagering platform. This comprehensive patent also covers the generation and management of customized transactions (such as transactions that can be stored and automatically executed through smart contracts) via a gaming application/service. The customized bets can be between the player and any other party, including, among others, a casino, another player and a sports book.

Sports betting is expanding rapidly across the United States since a federal law limiting the activity to Nevada was overturned in 2018.

Arrow's U.S. and international patents and patents-pending cover numerous aspects of gaming including, among others:

Online and land-based casino and interactive games involving skill, including eSports, card, skill-based, hybrid, peer-to-peer, augmented and virtual reality games, gamblification of arcade games and video games;

Tournament style games, individual player games and games with virtual tables, among others;

Location-based restrictions for mobile gaming allowing platforms to customize or restrict gameplay based on location;

Games with variable payback and dynamic adjustment of gaming parameters;

Collusion detection and detection of automated play;

Artificial intelligence for the review of gameplay;

Land-based machines and electronic gaming devices, smartphones and tablets such as Apple iOS and Android models;

Daily fantasy sports; and

Numerous other technologies.

Americorp founder and CEO Jordan Simons remarked: "Our combined inventions, as reflected in our growing patent portfolios include a broad range of the technologies and services that are core to the next generation gaming experience. Our patents include regulated and non-regulated cash and social gaming and offer an intellectual property roadmap for the industry's future. We have assembled a great team of industry insiders and we welcome partnerships that will enhance our deployment and distribution of our portfolio."

Gaming Industry veteran John English, Partner and Managing Director of Sports Betting and Technology at Global Market Advisors stated: "Americorp's new patent recognizes a dynamic innovation that I believe will revolutionize the gaming industry. Sports betting and Esports are growing at incredible rates globally. The ability to easily create and track customized bets utilizing the blockchain is a truly exciting proposition."

Mr. English added: "Arrow Gaming created and resolved key impediments for the gaming sector with its cutting-edge geolocation-based solutions, smart contracts and collusion detection systems. The Americorp blockchain technology covered by its latest patent will be a phenomenal asset to current operations and to the next wave of the gambling and hospitality boom."

Gaming industry analysts report that the demand for modernized gaming technology and services is rapidly growing as consumers seek the ease and convenience of cash and social gaming from mobile devices. Americorp's and Arrow's inventions and patents are key to unlocking the value of this demand.

About Americorp

Americorp Investments is a private holding company that develops, invests in, manages assets and businesses, with a focus on intellectual property rights related to new technologies. Americorp has 14 issued patents and patents-pending worldwide.

About Arrow Gaming

Arrow Gaming has built an IP portfolio built around advanced gaming technologies that includes more than 50 issued patents and patents-pending around the world, including patents issued in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, and patents-pending in the United States, EPO and PCT countries. Collectively, these patents and patents-pending cover numerous aspects of interactive gaming, network-based gaming, skill-based gaming, peer-to-peer gaming, collusion avoidance techniques, multi-player skill-based tournaments, matching techniques for peer-to-peer play, odds-based sports wagering, pari-mutuel wagering and daily fantasy sports wagering.

