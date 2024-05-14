AmeriCorps: DEVELOPING THE NEXT GENERATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH WORKERS

Learn How Public Health AmeriCorps is Addressing Workforce Gaps and Urgent Public Health Needs

A recent study found that nearly half of public health workers left their jobs between 2017 and 2021, which means that state and local health departments nationally need to hire 80,000 people to adequately provide public health services.

Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can help fill this gap and advance more equitable health outcomes for underserved communities. Since its launch in 2022, Public Health AmeriCorps has given young people a way to gain hands-on experience and training in the public health field and succeeded in getting more "people power" into communities in nearly every U.S. state and territory.

Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps, shares how Public Health AmeriCorps aims to break down barriers to public health careers by providing skill-building opportunities beyond the traditional higher education track.

Michael D. Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps—the federal agency for service and volunteering. CEO Smith has dedicated his career to social justice by reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for children and families in underserved communities like those where he grew up. During his tenure at AmeriCorps, CEO Smith has sharpened the agency's focus on equity, investing in what works and uniting communities through the power of service.

