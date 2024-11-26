AmeriCorps: THE STATE OF VOLUNTEERING AND CIVIC LIFE IN AMERICA

AMERICORPS' CIVIC ENGAGEMENT AND VOLUNTEERING SURVEY UNCOVERS TRENDS IN THE WAY AMERICANS VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

BACKGROUND:

After the pandemic disrupted our lives and available time to volunteer, Americans are finding meaningful ways to give back. In fact, the national volunteering rate has increased by 5.1 percentage points since the last report. The previous report shows more than 60.7 million people formally volunteered with organizations between September 2020 and 2021. This year's research shows a more than 22 percent growth in just two years. This is the largest expansion of formal volunteering AmeriCorps has ever recorded and truly showcases the spirit of volunteerism on the rise in America. Volunteering doesn't always need to be formal. More than 137.5 million people – or 54.2 percent of Americans – helped their neighbors informally, or outside of an organization.

In this interview, AmeriCorps' CEO Michael D. Smith discusses the recent trends in volunteering and shares some more insights from the biannual Current Population Survey Civic Engagement and Volunteering Supplement. He talks about why volunteering is so essential to our nation's economic and social well-being. He also shares how AmeriCorps is bringing people together across divides to make communities stronger for a more united America and how viewers can get involved in volunteering.

A few highlights:

Volunteers are the lifeblood of our schools and shelters, hospitals and hotlines, food banks, and civic, nonprofit, tribal, and faith-based organizations across the country. The 4.99 billion hours of service brought an estimated $167.2 billion of economic value to American communities.

of economic value to American communities. AmeriCorps' 2018 longitudinal study found that AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are healthier, less depressed, and less socially isolated than those who do not serve, with 88 percent reporting fewer feelings of isolation, 84% reporting stable or improving health, and 78 percent reporting fewer symptoms of depression after serving in the program.

Generation X (aged 41 to 56 in 2023) had the highest formal volunteering rate out of all generations in each of the last four waves of the survey.

In 2023, people ages 16-17 had the highest formal volunteering rate at 34.1%.

Baby boomers had the highest informal helping rate (62.2%) of all generations.

MORE ABOUT MICHAEL D. SMITH:

Michael D. Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps, the federal agency for service and volunteering. CEO Smith has dedicated his career to social justice by reducing barriers and expanding opportunity for children and families in underserved communities, like those where he grew up. During his tenure at AmeriCorps, CEO Smith has sharpened the agency's focus on equity, investing in what works and uniting communities through the power of service. Notably, CEO Smith has been appointed to senior leadership roles by two United States Presidents. President Joseph Biden nominated him for his current position in 2021; CEO Smith was confirmed by the United States Senate later that year. A renowned thought leader on service, CEO Smith has lent his expertise to print, online, and broadcast news channels including CNN, NewsNation, Associated Press, The Hill, C-Span, The Grio, and numerous local and regional outlets. A proud Massachusetts native, CEO Smith is a senior Atlantic fellow for racial equity and a member of Boys and Girls Clubs of America's Alumni Hall of Fame, the highest honor bestowed by the organization. Prior to his appointments he served on the board of directors of Results for America, Venture Philanthropy Partners, Public Allies, Idealist.org and Philanthropy for Active and Civic Engagement.

