AmeriCU Credit Union Leverages Jack Henry to Fuel Community Reinvestment and Growth

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that AmeriCU Credit Union is leveraging its technology infrastructure and expertise to expand geographically and meet more community needs.

Founded in 1950 at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y., AmeriCU provides military personnel and an expanded field of membership with solutions to help them achieve their financial goals and make banking easier. Today, the credit union serves more than 164,000 members in 20 locations throughout Central and Northern New York.

AmeriCU has used Jack Henry's Symitar core system for the past 30 years, expanding its assets from $193 million to $2.7 billion with the support of the technology provider. As it scaled, Jack Henry was able to meet AmeriCU's needs, transitioning them to the private cloud while optimizing and extending its systems. Continual modernization made the credit union more efficient, allowing it to reallocate time and resources toward expansion and greater community impact.

AmeriCU's expansion is powered by a broader digital footprint. Jack Henry's SymAdvisor consulting team helped the credit union launch a competitive rewards checking and debit card account for consumers and businesses, attracting new members. They also provided data analytics and reporting solutions to support easy adoption-based rewards, keeping members engaged. Collaborating with Jack Henry, the credit union was able to identify and verify member eligibility more efficiently, reducing account opening time from 10 minutes to just 3.5 minutes. In addition, they added features to differentiate the credit union and increase wallet share, such as earned wage access, which offers employees and members the financial flexibility to access their wages before payday.

"For the past three decades, Jack Henry has equipped AmeriCU with the scalable infrastructure and strategic guidance to attract new growth and further support our communities," said Jason Lewin, CIO of AmeriCU. "As we expand, we're eager to find ways to strengthen and maintain our relationships with members and businesses alike. Our continued growth and reinvestment allows us to be a better resource for our communities, making financial services more affordable and accessible."

AmeriCU is dedicated to its community. When intense weather hit the area in July, the credit union was quick to offer members 0% APR emergency loans, skip-a-payment options, and business emergency relief loans. As an ongoing effort, the credit union accepts donation requests that are reviewed and approved by local community members. AmeriCU also provides discounts to first responders and military members to help them achieve homeownership. Since 2022, 27% of closings have come through these specialty programs.

"AmeriCU is a true embodiment of the credit union movement," said Brynn Ammon, president of Credit Union Solutions at Jack Henry. "The credit union continues to invest in technology, support, and service to meet the evolving needs of its community. We've enjoyed working with them to maximize their investments and reach their goals and look forward to seeing the positive impact they continue to have on their communities."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About AmeriCU Credit Union

As a credit union, AmeriCU is a not-for-profit financial institution owned by our members. Serving 24 counties in New York and beyond, AmeriCU provides you with all the products and services you need – often with low or no fees, and better rates. The organization has been serving the local community for over 70 years and, in that time, has grown to more than 164,000 members, 20 financial centers, and $2.7 billion in assets. AmeriCU is located in Central New York and is among the State's largest, full-service financial cooperatives. For more information, visit www.AmeriCU.org. Equal Housing Lender – Federally Insured by NCUA – Membership Eligibility Required.

