AmeriDrive Selects Clutch Technologies as the Platform to Power All-New, Expanded Subscription Offering for Consumers and Gig-Economy Drivers

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriDrive, operator of one of the largest subscription fleets in North America, has chosen Clutch Technologies as the premier technology provider to power its all-new AmeriDrive portfolio of subscription services. AmeriDrive has rolled out its new offering in three locations, including South Florida, Austin, Texas, and North Atlanta, with more than 500 vehicles supporting both consumers and gig-economy drivers. The company operates one of the fastest growing subscription fleets with plans to further expand its footprint in 2020.

"Clutch's technology gives us both the flexibility and control to manage our entire subscription fleet with one powerful, easy-to-use platform," said Carlos M. Hernandez, CEO of AmeriDrive. "With real time visibility into our customer driving habits, we can better segment and service our base with the best vehicles, terms and pricing options to satisfy a host of driver demand patterns."

AmeriDrive provides an alternative to vehicle ownership enabling customers to subscribe to a vehicle based on their driving needs. The company leverages Clutch's Single Vehicle Subscription product that gives AmeriDrive a simple and easy way to maximize its used fleet while simultaneously allowing consumers access to a vehicle without the hassles of financing. Two subscription plans will be available – a seven-day option or a 28-day option, both inclusive of insurance and maintenance.

"Customers like AmeriDrive represent why Clutch exists – to provide the technology backbone that supports the optimization of a fleet of vehicles that meet a variety of consumer profiles and ever-changing needs," said Vince Zappa, president of Clutch Technologies. "As AmeriDrive expands their footprint, our technology will support the growth of their business."

For more information on AmeriDrive's all-new portfolio of subscription solutions, please visit www.ameridrive.com.

About AmeriDrive

AmeriDrive is a (MaaS) mobility as a service company with one of the largest operational subscription fleet in North America with presences in multiple states that services both, regular commuters as well as gig-economic (rideshare) customers. AmeriDrive is in the process of opening more locations within the current markets it serves, as well as opening new markets across the country that are identified as market opportunities. Learn more about AmeriDrive at www.ameridrive.com

About Clutch Technologies

Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive brand, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 200 dealer rooftops and nearly 20 OEM brands across the U.S., Canada and Germany. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

