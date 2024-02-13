AMERIFACTORS APPOINTS ANGELA FIORENTINO AS NEW PRESIDENT

CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriFactors Financial Group, LLC. Is thrilled to announce the appointment of Angela Fiorentino as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, in addition to her current role as General Counsel.

Fiorentino brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having held various leadership positions in the securities industry, with litigation law firms, and as inside counsel.

Angela Fiorentino Photo
She began her career working as a stockbroker while earning her degree in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. When she left the securities industry in 2007 to pursue her J.D. Degree, she was Chief Compliance officer for a SEC and FINRA-registered broker dealer. In 2010, Fiorentino graduated cum laude with her J.D. degree from the University of Miami after having completed internships at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. 

She began her legal career working for the law firm of Bast Amron LLP where she handled complex commercial litigation and creditors' rights matters in state, federal and bankruptcy courts. Later, she joined the law firm of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC where she continued to handle high stakes, complex commercial litigation for national and multinational clients. 

In 2017, Fiorentino joined AmeriFactors as General Counsel and created its legal department. Over the last several years, her work has provided significant benefits not only to AmeriFactors, but also to AmeriFactors' clients by minimizing risk and increasing revenue.

As President and CEO, Fiorentino will also be responsible for overseeing the overall direction and operations of AmeriFactors. She will work closely with the management team to develop and execute strategies that will drive growth and innovation across the company's diverse portfolio of clients. In her continued role as General Counsel, she will provide legal guidance and support to AmeriFactors, and other companies owned by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. while leading a newly expanded legal team.

"AmeriFactors is poised to offer greater opportunities for businesses. We are committed to our clients, employees, and the community," said Angela Fiorentino, President, CEO, and General Counsel of AmeriFactors. "Our vision is to help businesses achieve success by providing fast funding through innovative solutions, effective teamwork, and productive partnerships."

The appointment of Fiorentino as President and CEO is a significant milestone for AmeriFactors, as she is the first woman to hold both titles reflecting the company's commitment to inclusion and demonstrating its practice of attracting top talent from a wide range of backgrounds.

Fiorentino's leadership will be crucial in navigating the rapidly evolving factoring landscape and ensuring that AmeriFactors remains at the forefront of innovation and client solutions. With her extensive experience and proven track record, she is well positioned to lead the company through this period of transformation and growth while driving client and company success.

About AmeriFactors
For over 33 years, AmeriFactors has been funding businesses across the nation through accounts receivable financing, also known as factoring, by providing businesses accelerated payments of accounts with longer invoice terms. AmeriFactors offers consistent cash flow, excellent service, and dependable management of accounts receivable. AmeriFactors is a leader in specialty financing and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. Learn more at AmeriFactors.com

