AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC Announces Appointment of Michael S. Fredricks as Senior Vice President - National Accounts

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC, a leading nationwide home improvement lender and loan servicer, announced today the hiring of Michael (Mike) S. Fredricks as Senior Vice President – National Accounts. Mr. Fredricks, most recently an executive with Fortiva Financial, was recruited by AmeriFirst to manage and expand AmeriFirst's strategy of partnering with large national accounts such as manufacturers and big-box stores. "Mike has a proven track record and history of creatively assembling larger accounts that create immediate growth and synergies," stated Wayne M. Crane, Chief Business Development Officer. "With Mike's industry knowledge and skill set, he will be an integral part of the business development team," added Mr. Crane.

Mike Fredericks

As part of national expansion efforts, Mike will be working with large corporations in the home improvement industry to expand AmeriFirst's market share. The company recently unveiled its proprietary consumer loan application iOS and Android mobile apps, consumer loan application web portal, and customization process for point-of-sale consumer loan processing. The new and improved technology will be one of the tools that Mr. Fredricks will use as part of AmeriFirst's marketing strategy. "The state-of-the-art technology, along with extremely competitive pricing is part of what attracted me to AmeriFirst," indicated Fredricks. "I have known Wayne Crane for several years and working with him to expand the AmeriFirst brand is an opportunity that will allow me the experience of working with a great team and the satisfaction of growing a great brand," added Mr. Fredricks.

AmeriFirst (www.trustamerifirst.com) is an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer loan origination and servicing platform and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAF Holdings, LLC (www.safholdingsllc.com), a Reno, Nevada-based holding company which also completes portfolio acquisitions of consumer loans through its Summit Consumer Receivables Acquisitions, LLC (www.scrafinance.com) subsidiary. For more information contact newbusiness@trustamerifirst.com.

Media Contact:

Selina Stoller

+1.775.682.3014

213176@email4pr.com

SOURCE AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC

Related Links

https://www.trustamerifirst.com

