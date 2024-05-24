AmeriGas® Urges Safety This Holiday Weekend as Grilling Season Heats Up

Company offers advice for safe propane cylinder use and urges leak checks

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Memorial Day weekend and the heart of grilling season is here. While Americans gather for cookouts, AmeriGas®, the largest retail propane marketer in the U.S., encourages everyone to put safety first with a critical reminder for all grill owners: propane cylinder safety is essential.

The company cites a rise in concerns from customers about potential leaks and with propane grill usage expected to surge this holiday weekend, it wants to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable grilling experience by taking a few quick precautions.

Here are five important propane cylinder safety reminders:

Perform regular leak checks. Whether it's an older cylinder stored from last season, or a new tank picked up from the store, always check your tank and the appliance you are attaching it to. Always close the valve before connecting or disconnecting the cylinder. A trace amount of residual gas escaping upon disconnection is normal, but a continual stream is not. A disconnected propane cylinder should never leak. Gas should only flow when the cylinder is attached to an appliance and the valve is in the open position. If you smell gas from a disconnected cylinder:

- If safe to do so, turn off the valve by turning it clockwise.

- If you cannot turn off the valve, leave the area immediately and call 911.

- Once safe, return the cylinder to the point of purchase or contact AmeriGas for a proper exchange. Store your cylinder safely. Never store cylinders indoors or in enclosed areas such as basements, sheds or garages, or near excessive heat sources. Always store cylinders outdoors, upright with the valve closed, and in a well-ventilated area.

AmeriGas is deeply committed to the safety of its customers and encourages everyone to prioritize their own safety when grilling this season.

For more information and helpful tips, visit AmeriGas.com or PropaneSafetyFirst.com.

