Amerigen to Commercialize Two of Inventia's ANDA's

LYNDHURST, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Amerigen") and Inventia Healthcare Limited ("Inventia") today announced they had entered into a collaboration involving two of Inventia's recently approved U.S. ANDA's. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Amerigen will be the exclusive U.S. commercial partner for Inventia's paliperidone extended-release tablets and tolterodine extended-release capsules. Amerigen's U.S. affiliate, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., shall be responsible for sales, marketing and distribution for the two products, which shall be manufactured and supplied by Inventia.

About Amerigen:

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals is a group of companies engaged in all phases of the generic pharmaceutical business, with operations in the US and China. The group is controlled by Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited. The US regulatory and commercial activities within the group are conducted by Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Lyndhurst, NJ, USA.

About Inventia:

Inventia Healthcare Limited is a company headquartered in Mumbai, India; with marketing partners across 28 countries for niche generic oral solid products.

