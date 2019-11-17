Amerigo Announces partnership with St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School

"We are very excited to announce the expansion of the Amerigo high school portfolio with our new campus in San Francisco," said Craig Pines, Amerigo CEO. "We believe that our exclusive partnership with St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School and the exclusive Amerigo programming will allow us to bring excellent outcomes to Amerigo students for university and life beyond."

Amerigo San Francisco students will learn at a top ranked high school and experience a premier curriculum rated A by Niche.com. Amerigo's exclusive partnership with St. Patrick-St. Vincent Catholic High School will provide students with a rigorous academic curriculum including a strong STEM program, AP and Honors courses, and unique sports medicine program. In addition to the university-preparatory academic curriculum, students will also enjoy participating in the award-winning fine arts program, playing on active athletic teams and engaging with dynamic extracurricular programs. Amerigo students will live on campus in a newly remodeled dormitory and will be supervised 24/7 by professional, trained Amerigo staff. On the weekends, students will experience the unique activities and culture of nearby San Francisco while also being able to enjoy the abundant outdoor recreational opportunities of the surrounding area.

"We have been serving students for nearly 150 years. We challenge our high school students to seek truth and to be creative, complex thinkers. We also expect our students to share their gifts with others, to be responsible global citizens, and to become passionate individuals. With shared education vision for students, we look forward to welcoming Amerigo students in joining our supportive community," said Coleen Martin, SPSV Principal and Interim President.

Students attending Amerigo San Francisco will not only benefit from Amerigo's partnerships with an outstanding university-preparatory high school but also Amerigo's intensive English language learning curriculum, immersion in American culture through activities and events, exclusive Amerigo University Advantage program and access to the Amerigo University Network.

About Amerigo

Amerigo supports international students at premier U.S. high schools with a holistic and supportive approach that emphasizes excellent academic outcomes. We help international students seeking a preparatory education in the United States thrive both in and out of the American classroom. Combining a nurturing boarding environment, supplemental academic support, English language development, and an approach oriented around successful university outcomes, Amerigo prepares students with the skills, values, and care required to succeed in high school, at the university level, and beyond. For more information, visit amerigoeducation.com.

