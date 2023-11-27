AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of Director, LTG (Retired) Russel Honoré to its Board of Directors

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. strengthens its governance and leadership as it continues to grow its corporation.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTCQX® Market: AGSS), a nationwide, armed security guard company, announced that it has appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Russel Honoré to its Board of Directors. Lieutenant General (Retired) Honoré retired as Commanding General of First Army, the oldest Field Army in the U.S. He is best known for serving as commander of "Joint Task Force Katrina," responsible for coordinating military relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina. Most recently, the General was called upon to lead the investigation into security failures surrounding the January 6th U.S. Capital riot.

"I see a continuing growing need for professional armed security service providers as contractors to the government and other organizations. I see AmeriGuard as an excellent company to meet that need, and that is why I am pleased to join its Board of Directors," said Lieutenant General (Retired) Honoré. "Bringing Lieutenant General (Retired) Honoré onto our Board of Directors, fits perfectly with our strategy to aggressively grow our company through more government contracts, more acquisitions, and exploring international opportunities as well," Said CEO Lawrence Garcia. "We are in a much stronger position to compete and win larger government contracts, with the guidance of Lieutenant General (Retired) Honoré," said Board Director, Douglas Anderson.

The CEO Lawrence Garcia said, "We are pleased to welcome Lieutenant General (Retired) Honoré's breadth of experience, knowledge, and leadership to AmeriGuard, which will be an asset to our Corporation, its clients, and our shareholders at large."

Statements in this press release regarding AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

