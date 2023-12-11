AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Announces the Strategic Acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., Marking Significant Expansion into Transportation Services

News provided by

Ameriguard Security Services Inc

11 Dec, 2023, 18:36 ET

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. acquires a Transportation platform for continued growth by M&A. In a Visionary All-Stock Transaction, AmeriGuard Formally Announces its Acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., Signifying a Calculated Move into the Transportation Sector and Enhancing its Service Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. ("AmeriGuard" or the "Company"; OTCQX: AGSS), a national leader in comprehensive security solutions, has today announced the definitive acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., a services company in the transportation industry. This all-stock transaction, a strategic addition to AmeriGuard's service portfolio, underscores the Company's commitment to expanding its service offerings in adjacent markets, leveraging synergies between security and transportation services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in AmeriGuard's expansion strategy, allowing for a diversified service range that meets the growing demands of transportation services. It demonstrates the Company's innovative approach to growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, enhancing its overall market position and service capabilities.

"Our acquisition of TransportUS heralds a transformative era for AmeriGuard, amplifying our reach beyond traditional security services and into the burgeoning realm of secure transportation," expressed Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard. "This strategic move not only broadens our service portfolio but also complements our core competencies, enabling us to provide integrated, comprehensive security solutions. With this, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders."

The integration of TransportUS's assets and operational backbone presents AmeriGuard with substantial opportunities to drive innovation and offer unified solutions to a broader clientele. By harnessing TransportUS's established infrastructure and combining it with AmeriGuard's renowned security services, the Company is set to redefine standards within the sectors it serves, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service quality.

AmeriGuard's strategic acquisition comes at a pivotal time when industries worldwide are recognizing the critical nature of transportation services. AmeriGuard's entrance into this space signals a proactive response to these market dynamics. AmeriGuard's entrance into the transportation sector will contribute positively to the Company's topline annualized revenue. AmeriGuard's' annualized revenue run-rate on a quarter over quarter basis has increased approximately 24%. The strategic diversification allows for the leveraging of cross-industry trends and bolsters the Company's capacity for future acquisitions, fortifying its footprint in the security and transportation industries.

About AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTC Market: AGSS)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a security services company, specializing in armed security guards. Its principal clients are the Military, Federal, and State government. It has been in business since 2000.

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (Nevada)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a Nevada corporation.

Media Contact:

Lawrence Garcia, CEO, or Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1-559-271-5984
https://www.ameriguardsecurity.com

Statements in this press release regarding AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

SOURCE Ameriguard Security Services Inc

Also from this source

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of Director, LTG (Retired) Russel Honoré to its Board of Directors

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of Director, LTG (Retired) Russel Honoré to its Board of Directors

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTCQX® Market: AGSS), a nationwide, armed security guard company, announced that it has appointed Lieutenant...
AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. elevates Its Corporate Profile with Listing on OTCQX®

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. elevates Its Corporate Profile with Listing on OTCQX®

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. a Nevada corporation ("we," "AGSS", "AmeriGuard" or the "Company"), proudly announces its qualification for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.