AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. Awarded Prestigious Contract by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. acquisition of Transportation platform TransportUS, Inc., pays off in the form of a new contract win.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. ("AmeriGuard" or the "Company"; OTCQX: AGSS), a national leader in comprehensive security solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This significant agreement appoints AmeriGuard as the primary provider of non-emergency medical transportation for veterans in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, marking a momentous step in the company's expansion into the transportation sector.

This contract underscores the strategic value of AmeriGuard's recent acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., a move that has effectively broadened AmeriGuard's service offerings and reinforced its commitment to providing comprehensive support services. The integration of TransportUS, Inc. into AmeriGuard's operational framework has not only expanded our capabilities but also enhanced our ability to serve important community segments, particularly our veterans. The contract is projected to result in increased annualized revenue growth in excess of 10% in the foreseeable future.

"We are honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving our nation's heroes," said Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. "This contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs is not just a business achievement; it's a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those who have served our country. The acquisition of TransportUS, Inc. has been a strategic milestone for us, enabling us to extend our service offerings into the vital area of non-emergency medical transportation."

AmeriGuard's new role will involve the provision of safe, reliable, and accessible transportation services, ensuring that veterans receive the care they need with the dignity they deserve. Our dedicated team of professionals is trained to meet the specific needs of veterans, providing a compassionate and respectful service experience.

As we embark on this new venture, AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, service, and excellence. This contract award not only represents a significant business opportunity but also reflects our ongoing commitment to serving those who have served our nation.

About AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTCQX Market: AGSS)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a security services company, specializing in armed security guards. Its principal clients are the Military, Federal, and State government. It has been in business since 2000. AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a leading provider of security and support services, committed to delivering innovative solutions with a focus on integrity, service, and excellence. With the strategic acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., AmeriGuard has expanded its capabilities to include non-emergency medical transportation, furthering its dedication to comprehensive community support.

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (Nevada)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a Nevada corporation.

