AmeriHome Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriHome, Inc., ("AmeriHome") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Apollo Global Securities, Houlihan Lokey and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Credit Suisse Securities ( USA ) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing [email protected] ;

) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected] ;

; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at [email protected] ; or

11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at ; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York , 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AmeriHome

AmeriHome is in the business of purchasing residential mortgage loans from correspondent sellers, originating residential mortgage loans directly to consumers, and pooling and selling loans in the secondary market. AmeriHome is an approved seller/servicer for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It is also an approved issuer of securities guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, a lender for the FHA, and a lender/servicer for the VA and USDA. AmeriHome can service and purchase loans in 49 states and DC.

SOURCE AmeriHome, Inc.