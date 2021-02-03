Amerijet appoints Eric J. Wilson as new Chief Commercial Officer

As a senior aviation executive, Eric Wilson joins Amerijet with over 25 years of results-driven experience in the aviation industry. Wilson joins Amerijet from Delta Air Lines, where he was most recently the Managing Director, Global Cargo Sales, responsible for leading the Cargo Division's sales group.

"We are extremely pleased to have Eric joining our Leadership Team," said CEO of Amerijet, Tim Strauss. "Our primary objective is to provide world-class operations in a dynamic environment, all built on a foundation of strong customer relations. Eric's Cargo industry experience and long-term relationships with customers around the globe will help us to be successful in each of these areas and across the entire organization."

"I am thrilled to join the Amerijet team and contribute to this fantastic organization. Amerijet is uniquely positioned for continued growth, and I look forward to our many exciting opportunities ahead," said Wilson.

Amerijet International Airlines is a leading global air–cargo airline based in Miami, Florida. Amerijet operates its own dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company provides its service region with more than 7,300 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, Amerijet offers worldwide long and short–term ACMI and full–service charters.

Amerijet's global network, including our interline partners and general sales agents, reaches 368 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, temperature–controlled, and other cargo types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

###

SOURCE Amerijet International Airlines

Related Links

http://www.amerijet.com

