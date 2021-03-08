Amerijet delivers COVID-19 Vaccines

The vaccines bound for Jamaica, Guyana, and Nicaragua, were transferred via Amerijet's Hub at the Miami International Airport. The flagship Amerijet 360,000 square-foot (33,500 sq. meter) facility is one of the most modern at the airport, and includes a 40,000 square-feet (3,700sq. meter) temperature-controlled handling center designed to maintain the cold-chain integrity for refrigerated, frozen, and chilled products. The facility boasts exclusive airside ramp access to the Amerijet fleet for immediate loading and unloading of temperature-controlled shipments. Moreover, an environmentally-protected exclusive pre-cooling receiving area allows for the successful tender, transfer, and transport of vaccines.

Amerijet's cold-chain pharma standards and processes have been certified by IATA since 2017. The airline completed its preparations to support the Covid-19 vaccine shipments by being the first U.S cargo carrier re-certified under the IATA CEIV program in August 2020.

"Delivering 350,000 doses of life-saving vaccines to destinations in our service region is something our entire company is proud of, and all of us at Amerijet are honored to be part of the global initiative to get the virus under control." said CEO Tim Strauss. "Our pharma handling team's quality standards, uniform processes, and transparency provide our forwarder and healthcare partners with reliable logistics services every day and is uniquely valuable as we push back against the pandemic."

The company's investments in climate-controlled infrastructure, training and partnerships with like-minded suppliers underscores Amerijet's vision to move the goods that enrich and connect the lives of our friends, customers and communities.

More About Amerijet:

Amerijet operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The company provides its service region with more than 8,250 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, Amerijet offers worldwide long-and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters.

Amerijet's global network, including our interline partners and general sales agents, reaches 350+ destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, temperature–controlled and other cargo types. More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

