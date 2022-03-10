Amerijet International Airlines B757 Fleet Expansion

"I'm incredibly proud of our employees who worked tirelessly to bring the B757 project to fruition. These aircraft will be a wonderful addition to our fleet, giving us a platform for continued growth as we approach 50 years of continuous service from our home base in Miami, Florida," said Tim Strauss, Amerijet's Chief Executive Officer.

Amerijet International Airlines announced that it has introduced six B757 freighters to its fleet.

Amerijet's B757-200PCF's are powered by Rolls-Royce RB211 engines capable of fuel-efficient operation with maximum payloads in the hot and humid climates and shorter runways that are common throughout Amerijet's service region. As part of that expansion, the company also announced its plans to continue adding flight crews, maintenance, and technical personnel.

"The introduction of the B757 freighters is another example of the ongoing investments Amerijet is making to be the carrier of choice throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America," added Eric Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer.

About Amerijet

With more than 45 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its own dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Europe. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled, long‐term and short‐term ACMI, CMI charters services provide seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable, hazardous material, temperature-controlled and other commodity types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

