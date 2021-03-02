AmeriLife Acquires DFS Marketing

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has acquired DFS Marketing , an FMO distributing annuity and life insurance through independent agents.

"DFS Marketing brings a lot of value to the table between their experienced management team and their strong presence in the annuity distribution space," said Scott R. Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "We are thrilled to have such a promising company join the AmeriLife family."

Based in Conroe, Texas, DFS Marketing was founded in 2011 with the goal of helping independent financial professionals and insurance agents grow their businesses. The company leverages a Sandler sales training platform to help agents improve their sales performance. The acquisition will expand AmeriLife's geographic footprint in Texas.

"The past year has been tough for the industry, but we made strategic decisions and implemented video marketing, which enabled significant top-line growth," said Julian Dougharty, President and CEO of DFS Marketing. "We're proud to join AmeriLife and this partnership will enable us to offer even more products to the agents we serve."

Founder Julian Dougharty, along with Jamie Eisenman, Chris Hudspeth, Harsha Yarlagadda, Eric Bruno, Mae Arroyo, and Cody Simmons will continue to lead the organization from the Texas headquarters. In addition to Dougharty's role as President and CEO of DFS Marketing, he will also serve as Principal of the group under AmeriLife's Annuities & Retirement Planning Brokerage Distribution division.

About DFS Marketing

DFS Marketing was founded in 2011 with the goal of adding value to independent producers to help them see more people, increase business and make more money. The company currently has thousands of independent agents working under its hierarchy selling hundreds of millions of dollars of fixed index annuity premiums. Visit DFS-Marketing.com and follow DFS Marketing on Facebook for more information.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

