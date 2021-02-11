AmeriLife® Adds Insurance Professional to Executive Team

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, announced that Kiersten Burstiner has joined the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Burstiner will be part of the executive leadership team at the company's corporate office in Clearwater, Fla. and report directly to Chairman and CEO Scott Perry.

"AmeriLife has grown at a rapid pace over the last 12 months, and we're not about to slow down," said Perry. "Our organization is in a place now that requires us to have executives at the leadership level who can ensure we will seamlessly scale our operations while maintaining our strong culture. We've found that leadership with Kiersten."

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Burstiner will further AmeriLife's people programs by redefining and scaling the company's current talent and service delivery strategies to support and enable AmeriLife's rapid and significant growth. As such, she will be responsible for leading all aspects of Human Resources (HR) including talent acquisition, employee engagement and development, total rewards programs, change management, as well as organizational development.

Burstiner comes from Deloitte and brings with her more than 20 years of experience in successfully aligning people and business strategies both in the US and globally. Burstiner has held multiple leadership roles in human resources, including leading talent for Deloitte Consulting's US Industry & Enabling Area practices and most recently held the position of US Global Chief of Staff.

She holds her Bachelor's in Psychology from Fairfield University as well as a Master's degree in Forensic Psychology.

"AmeriLife is an impressive organization, and it has a talented and dedicated employee base," said Burstiner. "I'm excited to help support AmeriLife's growth by leading the company's HR efforts."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

