AmeriLife® and Senior Market Advisors Join Forces to Redefine and Innovate Insurance Distribution

AmeriLife has acquired Senior Market Advisors (SMA), one of the fastest-growing FMOs in the insurance space. Tweet this

The acquisition comes as AmeriLife celebrates its 50th anniversary and continues to grow its footprint. AmeriLife's distribution network includes more than 200,000 agents nationwide, over 60 insurance agency offices, and more than 35 affiliate locations. Through multiple sales channels, the company provides consumers with insurance and retirement planning solutions to purchase what they need, when they need it, and how they want to buy it (phone, in person, or online).

Over the past four years, SMA has expanded to cover 43 states and has grown the number of agents and agencies it serves by 60%. The company has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies several times.

The partnership with AmeriLife will also enable SMA to give even more back to their employees and reinvest in their partners. SMA will reinvest $10 million in its agency partners, helping them continue to grow their businesses.

"We are committed to developing pioneering technologies that empower our insurance agent partners to exceed their clients' needs," said Jeff Pitta, CEO of SMA. "This partnership with AmeriLife enables us to reach more agents and agencies and accomplish more than we ever could on our own."

SMA's innovative roots will enable both companies to improve their technology structure. AmeriLife partners will now have access to unrivaled, best-in-class Salesforce-enabled CRM systems, which will allow them to better serve their clients through industry integrations that allow for real-time data access.

Putting people over profit is an essential part of both AmeriLife and SMA's mission statements, and the companies have each invested a great deal in giving back. Since 2018, SMA has worked with charity: water to help bring safe drinking water to communities. This partnership will enable SMA to commit $10 million over five years to bring clean water to people in Uganda. AmeriLife has worked with Feeding America to feed 1 million people since October 2019 and has given $1 to Feeding America for every enrollment on the YourMedicare Enrollment Center . In recognition of this new partnership, AmeriLife is committing to doubling the number of people fed in 2021 to 2 million. The companies will be issuing a separate announcement providing more details of their philanthropic commitments in the coming weeks.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Senior Market Advisors

Senior Market Advisors (SMA) has been people over profits since 2007, by hard work and a commitment to "doing right" by the consumer. We have certainly knocked on our fair share of doors. We know the grit and determination involved in becoming a career agent. And as a result, we have become one of the fastest growing FMOs, doubling our business each year for the past five years.

