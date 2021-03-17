AmeriLife Announces SVP Of Strategy And Innovation

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, health insurance and retirement planning solutions, has hired Galya Appell as senior vice president of Strategy and Innovation.

In this role, Appell will lead the design, planning, execution, and integration of AmeriLife's business strategies. She will work with senior leaders to ensure that AmeriLife meets its financial and business objectives. Appell will report to Chief Operating Officer Tim Calvert.

"AmeriLife is poised to grow at a rapid pace over the next several months, and Galya will be instrumental in identifying both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said Calvert. "With her guidance and expertise, Galya will help shape AmeriLife's long-term growth strategy, setting us up for a successful future."

With more than 13 years of experience in top-tier management consulting and private equity, Appell has led numerous multi-functional teams and has driven strategy design, operational turnarounds, corporate development transactions, and post-merger integrations.

"AmeriLife Chairman and CEO Scott Perry has led the company through several changes that have resulted in impressive growth over the last few years," said Appell. "I look forward to overseeing AmeriLife's strategic initiatives to ensure continued growth for the foreseeable future."

Appell joins AmeriLife after serving as partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm with more than 90 offices across 50 countries. During her tenure at BCG, Appell consulted on corporate strategy with many Fortune 500 institutions and prominent private equity funds.

Appell holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in finance and banking from Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Russia.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

