AmeriLife Direct and One Resource Group Partner to Provide Medicare Advice and Products

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with One Resource Group ("ORG") that will enable ORG's 10,000 agents and advisors to refer their clients with confidence to AmeriLife Direct's Medicare experts and full-service platform.

"With this partnership, ORG's agents and advisors can refer Medicare prospects to AmeriLife Direct, thereby expanding their businesses and further strengthening their client relationships," said Tony Wilson, ORG's Executive Vice President and Principal, Variable Business. "AmeriLife Direct does all the required Medicare back-office work and we can be confident that customers will receive great service."

AmeriLife Direct provides Medicare Supplement, Prescription Drug and Medicare Advantage plans, and ancillary health insurance coverage from leading carriers to consumers via customer referrals from agents and advisors in insurance agencies and financial advisory firms. Organizations that may not be Medicare experts benefit by partnering with AmeriLife Direct - a Medicare professional.

"We're excited to build on our relationship with ORG," said Kenneth J. Brannigan, president of AmeriLife Direct. "As more Baby Boomers approach retirement and face the challenge of incorporating health care expenses into their retirement plans, they are increasingly turning to trusted advisors at ORG and other firms for help in selecting Medicare plans. We work hard to make sure that agents and advisors at ORG - and all our partner firms - enjoy a professional and efficient experience that exceeds their expectations."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions to enhance the lives of others, leveraging a national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and brokers via nearly 20 marketing organizations and over 50 insurance agency locations. AmeriLife and its more than 75 insurance carrier partners offer value and quality to insurance agents, advisors and their customers. Visit AmeriLife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About One Resource Group

ORG, based in Roanoke, Ind., is one of the fastest-growing Brokerage General Agencies in the U.S., with over $40 million of annual life insurance premiums and $200 million of annual annuity sales. ORG and its 75 employees provide a one-stop shop for the services - including case design, case management, advanced markets, experienced underwriting - required by producers of life insurance, long term care, disability, critical illness and annuity business. Visit orgcorp.com for more information.

