AmeriLife® Enhances Direct-to-Consumer Platform with Acquisition of Senior Healthcare Direct

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has partnered with the fast-growing, direct-to-consumer brand, Senior Healthcare Direct (Bache LLC). Senior Healthcare Direct operates a consumer-facing profile under the name of Medicare Bob.

"AmeriLife's partnership with Medicare Bob provides us with the unique opportunity to rapidly expand our call center capabilities," said AmeriLife Chairman and CEO, Scott Perry. "As the market continues to adapt to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for a comprehensive direct-to-consumer platform continues to grow. The team at Medicare Bob brings an important strategic foundation that will help us enhance our platform and meet the needs of pre-retirees and retirees."

Founded by Robert Bache in 2012 as a Medicare Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Bob is based in Palm Harbor, Fla. and specializes in providing Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage insurance products to beneficiaries nationwide. As an independent broker, Medicare Bob represents over 30 insurance companies that serve thousands of clients across the country. The company's sales agents work to develop solutions to meet consumers' individual healthcare needs, considering their options for Medicare Supplement insurance plans, Medicare Advantage insurance plans and other ancillary products.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the AmeriLife family of companies," said Bache. "AmeriLife's mission to provide peace of mind and help people live longer, healthier lives aligns with Medicare Bob's commitment to serving as our clients' trusted advisor, building a long-term relationship to support their healthcare needs for the future. This partnership will provide us with the opportunity to help even more people navigate the Medicare maze, building on the core principles that have helped grow our business to what it is today."

Bache will remain President of Senior Healthcare Direct, in addition to joining the senior leadership team at AmeriLife.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Medicare Bob

Medicare Bob has a singular mission to provide customers with the education and support to make the right decisions about their Medicare insurance plans from brands they know and trust. As a Medicare Insurance Marketplace offering both Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Bob helps customers weigh their insurance options with guidance from trained and certified agents and an extensive video library. Under the direction of founder Robert Bache, Medicare Bob has assisted tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries find the insurance plans that best meet their needs. Visit www.seniorhealthcaredirect.com for more information.

