AmeriLife® Leverages Executive Team to Capitalize on Industry Growth and Opportunities

"With the number of American retirees growing by more than 40% over the next 15 years, AmeriLife has recognized the increased demand for a holistic approach to meeting consumers' life, health and retirement planning needs," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer. "This market opportunity reinforces the opportunity we have to grow our distribution, while expanding the reach of our Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Life Insurance sales, both organically and through acquisitions."

In 2014, Richardson was named President of AmeriLife's Brokerage Division. Over the past six years, he oversaw the division's dramatic growth, which led to record-breaking numbers during Medicare's 2020 Annual Enrollment Period. In addition, Richardson championed the implementation of agent-centered technology platforms and corporate philanthropic efforts, which included a partnership with Feeding America® that has provided the funds to feed more than 300,000 individuals.

As Executive Vice President, Distribution Development, Richardson will now be responsible for leveraging his industry knowledge and relationships to support AmeriLife's aggressive growth strategy, particularly in identifying potential acquisitions targets that align with the company's mission.

Prior to joining AmeriLife, Richardson also held key roles with Dean Witter Reynolds, Pru-Bache, UnitedHealthcare and Humana.

Although acquisitions are a major focus for AmeriLife, continued organic growth remains key to the company's future success. In his new role as President, Life & Health Distribution, Elliott will oversee field distribution initiatives, carrier partnerships, and IMO and FMO relationships. Elliott joined AmeriLife in 2019 as a Senior Vice President.

"Since joining AmeriLife, Scotty has been active in collaborating with our product development and acquisitions teams," added Vietri. "His has been instrumental in planning and developing several successful initiatives that have added value to the company."

Prior to joining AmeriLife, Elliott was CEO of One Life. While at the premier final expense agency, he led the organization through unprecedented growth, a rebranding effort, a corporate governance overhaul and a market diversification strategy.

"AmeriLife is very fortunate to have two talents like Derek and Scotty on our senior leadership team," said Vietri. "With the type of leadership they exhibit, our company is poised to take advantage of market opportunities that will lead to our continued growth."

