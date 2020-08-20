AmeriLife® Names Barbara Stewart President of AmeriLife Benefits

In her new role, Stewart will advance the overall mission and objectives of AmeriLife by identifying new opportunities for sales and earnings growth in the worksite benefits market. Stewart will serve as a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to AmeriLife Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer, Mike Vietri. Stewart succeeds Randy Clarkson, who plans to return to Arkansas to spend more time with his family.

In her previous role with AmeriLife, Stewart led the company's lead generation, sales technology and strategic marketing initiatives. Prior to joining AmeriLife in June 2018, Stewart served as the President of Washington National Insurance Company, where she was instrumental in increasing the sales and profitability of its voluntary worksite business.

"Under Barb's leadership, we have significantly enhanced our value proposition for AmeriLife brokerage and career agents, and we have initiated a direct-to-consumer business by developing digital and other lead generation programs and introducing new sales technology tools," said AmeriLife CEO Scott R. Perry. "She has also helped reshape our corporate marketing strategy in support of our growth to become a powerhouse in the insurance and financial services industry."

"We are committed to continuing to grow our worksite business," said Vietri. "I've been impressed with Barb's leadership, broad industry experience, drive and commitment. I am confident she will help us identify new opportunities to leverage our capabilities in assisting consumers during their working years and as they transition to Medicare in retirement."

"I'm thrilled to join the terrific team at AmeriLife Benefits," said Stewart. "I am confident that AmeriLife's powerful capabilities and distribution network will drive even greater success. By meeting the challenge of an increasingly digital environment, AmeriLife Benefits is positioned to assist more employers and benefit brokers to empower and retain employees with the benefits they need and want."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife

Related Links

https://amerilife.com

