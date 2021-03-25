AmeriLife Names David Paul National Sales Director, Simplified Issue Life

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has announced the promotion of David Paul to national sales director, Simplified Issue Life.

In this role, Paul will deliver sales leadership and support existing final expense and simplified issue life initiatives for AmeriLife's Brokerage and Career Agency distribution groups, with a goal to expand the company's final expense/simplified issue life insurance business across all distribution groups.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an increased awareness of the importance of life insurance. "AmeriLife wants to fill this need for consumers by expanding its emphasis on final expense and simplified issue life insurance," said Scotty Elliott, president of AmeriLife's Life & Health Distribution division. "We needed to have a leader in place to focus on this effort and are fortunate to have someone of David's caliber already on our team and ready to move into this important role."

Paul began his long career with AmeriLife in 1990 as president of American Publishing and Advertising, AmeriLife's in-house ad agency at the time, where he developed advertising materials for insurance products geared toward the senior market. After a three-year stint with another financial organization, Paul returned to AmeriLife in 2008 as a marketing director with AmeriLife Marketing Group (AMG) in Clearwater, Fla. In 2013, he took the role of national marketing director with AmeriLife affiliate AAA Marketing Services in Asheville, N.C. Paul returned to AMG in 2014 where he has consistently been a high-achieving marketing director.

"I am honored that AmeriLife has selected me for this position," said Paul. "I've learned over my time with the company that there is a vital need for final expense and simplified issue life insurance. More importantly, these products seamlessly align with the AmeriLife mission to help families and make one of the most difficult days of their lives more bearable."

Paul attended Stockton University in Galloway Township, N.J. where he majored in fine art photography.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

