AmeriLife Names Scotty Elliott Senior Vice President, Distribution Business Development

Elliott will report to AmeriLife Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer, Mike Vietri, and serve as a member of the company's senior leadership team. The former CEO of One Life, Elliott led the organization through unprecedented growth during his tenure, increasing life production from $10 million of annualized premium in 2010 to $82 million in 2018.

"I've always been impressed with Scotty's leadership, knowledge and passion of the business, including building one of the premier final expense marketing organizations in the industry," shared Vietri. "As we are committed to continuing to grow our distribution, I am excited to have Scotty as a member of our Distribution leadership team and I am confident he will help us expand by identifying new opportunities."

Elliott successfully led One Life for a decade, which included spearheading a holistic reconstructive effort with a name change, rebrand, corporate governance overhaul, and market diversification strategy. He successfully led the organization's sales growth, positioning One Life to be acquired by Heartland Financial Group in 2017, and achieving record sales growth through the first half of 2019.

As Senior Vice President, Distribution Business Development, Elliott is charged with helping to advance the overall mission and objectives of AmeriLife, identifying and pursuing new opportunities for sales growth. Elliott lives in Mississippi with his wife of 13+ years, Alana, and two children, Katherine Scott (9 years old) and William Major (7 years old).

"I'm honored to join AmeriLife's world-class organization," said Elliott. "It represents a major advancement in my career as the AmeriLife team has solidified the company as the dominant insurance distribution company serving the needs of pre-retirees and retirees in America."

