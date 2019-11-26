AmeriLife Partners with Wamberg Genomic Advisors to Provide Access to Cancer Guardian, Innovative Cancer Support Services

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife, a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions to enhance the lives of others, has partnered to offer Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian™ to clients through its insurance agents and brokers. Cancer Guardian is the first program that gives its members access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program. Cancer Guardian is immediately available to AmeriLife clients through its national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and brokers via nearly 20 marketing organizations and over 50 insurance agency locations. In addition, AmeriLife is offering Cancer Guardian as a benefit to its own employees and brokers for 2020.

"Cancer unfortunately strikes us all – whether it be directly, a family member, friend or colleague," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "Offering Cancer Guardian provides affordable access to comprehensive cancer support to clients through our agents and brokers. Plus, when we learned about the Cancer Guardian program, we were immediately compelled to offer this comprehensive support to our family of employees and brokers to assure they have the support and guidance if needed. Cancer Guardian is a truly unique employee benefit."

Wamberg Genomic Advisors provides clinical-grade genomic-based employee benefits solutions through its trusted employee benefits partners. Cancer Guardian, their flagship benefit offering, delivers affordable access to advanced services and technology that are not typically offered by or reimbursed by health insurance. Cancer Guardian members have access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program.

Added Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "Partnering with AmeriLife expands our reach to a very important and underserved channel. They are a gold standard in finding life and health insurance solutions to enhance the lives of others."

Five key facts that are driving the urgent need for Cancer Guardian:

Western populations today have a 50% chance of developing cancer in their lifetime according to the British Journal of Cancer By 2030, cancer is expected to surpass heart disease as the #1 cause of death in the U.S. according to a report by the American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer is the 2nd leading condition impacting healthcare spend as reported in IFEPB Workplace Wellness Survey On average, 1 in 7 cancer cases are misdiagnosed 80% of cancers are treated in a community hospital setting as reported by Foundation Medicine

In addition, there is critical need for improved support for cancer patients. A Wamberg Genomic Advisors survey of 204 cancer patients found that 47% indicated that there was "no knowledgeable advocate to help" in finding an effective treatment or solution to cancer. In addition, 42% of individuals said that they needed to visit doctors three or more times before a diagnosis of cancer was established.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions to enhance the lives of others, leveraging a national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and brokers via nearly 20 marketing organizations and over 50 insurance agency locations. AmeriLife and its more than 75 insurance carrier partners offer value and quality to insurance agents, advisors and their customers. Visit AmeriLife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health-care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and cancerguardian.com.

