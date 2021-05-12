AmeriLife Welcomes Bob Yates as Vice President, Distribution, Analytics and Data

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has named Bob Yates to fill the new role of vice president, Distribution, Analytics and Data at the corporate headquarters in Clearwater, Fla.

Bob Yates

In this role, Yates will partner with AmeriLife's data science and data engineering teams to develop, launch and manage new enterprise analytic products to support distribution channels. He will also collaborate with executive leadership across the company to define KPI metrics and definitions, manage key analytic initiatives and instill best practices for testing, validation and agile delivery. Yates began his position with AmeriLife on April 12.

"As AmeriLife stakes its claim as an industry leader, measuring and evaluating key analytics is a major priority that allows the company to sustain its current exceptional growth rate for the long term," said AmeriLife Chief Distribution Officer Mike Vietri. "Bob has the proven expertise and skills to set the direction for ongoing market and competitive analysis and support the efforts to make strategic business decisions."

Yates has nearly 30 years of professional experience in the insurance and manufacturing industries. For the past 15 years, he held leadership roles with CNO Financial Group, the parent organization of Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National insurance companies. Most recently, Yates held the position of vice president, Finance-Distribution, where he oversaw the strategy, planning and analytics team; managed compensation policy and commission operations for the business units; and directed real estate operations. Additionally, Yates has held finance planning roles with GE Insurance, GE Financial Assurance and U.S. Can Company.

"In recent years, AmeriLife has been on a tremendous growth trajectory with an ever-expanding market footprint," Yates said. "I am eager to work with our data groups and senior leadership to uncover insights that will be instrumental in formulating actionable plans for continuing on this path and achieving greater and greater success."

Yates graduated with an MBA from DePaul University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Northern Illinois University.



About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

