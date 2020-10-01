AmeriLife® Welcomes Ovidio Vitas as Chief Marketing Officer

"AmeriLife has established a robust strategic growth plan that has been exceptionally successful. In the past year, we've welcomed 10 new companies to the family and vastly increased the number of Americans we serve with our holistic solutions to life, health and retirement planning," said Scott R. Perry, AmeriLife Chairman and CEO. "This type of growth requires a dedicated focus on creativity and brand awareness. Ovi brings a proven track record of managing innovative global, digital and brand management programs to help support AmeriLife's continued advancement in meeting the needs of agents and consumers."

Vitas has more than 20 years of digital and brand leadership experience in the lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality and apparel industries. As Chief Marketing Officer, he will spearhead AmeriLife's customer acquisition strategy and leads programs, including oversight of the company's digital marketing efforts.

Most recently, Vitas served as executive vice president and chief brand and digital officer for Marriott Vacations Worldwide where he oversaw all brand, digital and performance optimization efforts for the multi-billion-dollar company, which included a strategic business intelligence division to maximize the company's marketing spend and effectiveness of campaigns. He also brings expertise with marketing development resources, such as Salesforce and Adobe, as well as other various customer and marketing performance management tools. He has led award-winning advertising initiatives and overall channel optimization for global brands including NBC / Universal, Warner Brothers and Reebok.

"It's a privilege to join an organization that's well-known as a distribution powerhouse in the insurance-and retirement-planning industry," said Vitas. "AmeriLife's accelerated merger and acquisition strategies have resulted in an incredible period of growth, and it is exciting to be a part of this company as it expands its footprint and enhances its capabilities to serve the needs of the country's pre-retirees and retirees."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife