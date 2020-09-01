AmeriLife® Welcomes Tim Calvert as Chief Operating Officer

"In the last year, we've welcomed nine new companies to our AmeriLife family, and that number continues to grow. We've not only expanded our distribution, but also our supporting capabilities, as we strive to bring holistic solutions to meet the needs of pre-retirees and retirees," said AmeriLife Chairman and CEO, Scott Perry. "Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us effectively respond to the changes associated with our continued expansion and growth. His expertise will raise the bar in advancing our operations to support our distribution partners."

As a member of AmeriLife's executive leadership team, Calvert will be responsible for leading all existing back- and middle-office functions, which include the company's information technology group functions and third-party administrator (TPA) operations. He will also assume leadership in developing and deploying a broad-based, direct-to-consumer platform. Calvert will also establish several new functions, including a Strategic Planning and Resource group and an Enterprise Project Management Office.

"I'm passionate about working with insurance professionals to meet the needs of their clients and I am excited to support AmeriLife's mission in offering insurance and retirement planning solutions to provide peace of mind and help people live longer, healthier lives," said Calvert. "AmeriLife is recognized as a powerhouse in the industry, and I'm looking forward to helping the company exceed its strategic growth goals while adhering to its honored mission."

Calvert has over 25 years of experience working with the insurance industry, with a focus on serving the Life & Annuity and Group/Worksite insurance segments. He has experience helping many companies transform across the front, middle and back offices. Prior to joining AmeriLife, Calvert served as Managing Director and Partner for Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he led BCG's global Life Insurance sector and worked with executives on a broad range of topics, including growth strategy definition, digitization, advanced data and analytics deployment, as well as the transformation of operations and technology. Prior to joining BCG, Calvert served as the US Life & Annuity Insurance sector leader and the Chief Talent Officer for Industry Practices for Deloitte Consulting.

This new Chief Operating Officer role was created in response to AmeriLife's rapid growth and accelerated merger and acquisition activity. As a result, Paul Carter, who previously oversaw the company's third-party administration and information technology functions, will be taking on a new responsibility as Executive Vice President of Operations and Information Technology Integration. Carter will focus on the holistic integration efforts associated with all current and future decentralized marketing partner companies.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

