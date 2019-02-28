Amerimark Interactive Acquires Harriet Carter Gifts and Fresh Finds e-Commerce Brands

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerimark Interactive ("AI"), the leading interactive commerce company offering high-quality products to consumers who are 50+ years in age and enjoy an engaging direct marketing experience, announced today the acquisition of e-commerce brands Harriet Carter Gifts and Fresh Finds.

"The Garbose family has done a great job with these brands over the past 60 years, which combined produced $100 million in sales in 2018," said Mark Either, CEO of AI. "We are excited about adding our interactive marketing skills and scaled operational efficiencies to these businesses to continue their growth. This latest addition to our portfolio is another step in our journey to generate $1 billion in annual sales and become the market leader in offering compelling merchandise directly to consumers 50+ years in age."

Bill Garbose, who will serve as an advisor to AI during the ownership transition this spring, said, "We are looking forward to Amerimark operating the Harriet Carter Gifts and Fresh Finds brands and serving our customers. Amerimark is the best company to take these brands to the next level and I'm delighted to complete this transaction with this team."

About Amerimark Interactive

AI is a leading multi-platform e-commerce company dedicated to offering exclusive, affordable products to its customers with an engaging shopping experience. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and backed by Prudential Capital Group, the private capital arm of Prudential Financial Inc., with over $83 billion of assets under management in more than 1,000 companies worldwide (as of 12/31/18).

