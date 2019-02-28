Amerimark Interactive Appoints Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerimark Interactive (AI) has announced the appointment of Mark Friedman as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, a new position created by the company. In this role, Mr. Friedman will lead all marketing initiatives across digital and print, and across all brands. Friedman is charged with establishing marketing best practices within the business and driving top and bottom line growth.

Mark Ethier, CEO of AI, said of the announcement, "Mark brings a breadth of digital and catalog experience to Amerimark having worked in a number of multi-channel retailers and multi-brand web and catalog brands throughout the years. We are excited to add Mark to our management team."

Friedman noted, "I am excited to join AI. The company has one of the largest consumer databases in the US targeted at the 60+ aged consumer; one of the fastest growing demographic segments in our country. AI is building a direct to consumer platform, serving customers' online and catalog shopping needs across 14 brands. I am looking forward to applying my years of experience in this space, to grow the business."

Friedman has held a number of leadership positions and has helped drive channel integration within a number of companies; Brooks Brothers, Redcats (now known as Full Beauty Brands), Warnaco and most recently as the President of E-Commerce at Steve Madden.

About Amerimark Interactive

AI is a leading multi-platform e-commerce company dedicated to offering exclusive, affordable products to its customers with an engaging shopping experience. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and backed by Prudential Capital Group, the private capital arm of Prudential Financial Inc., with over $83 billion of assets under management in more than 1,000 companies worldwide (as of 12/31/18).

