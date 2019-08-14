AmeriNat Files Industrial Bank Application in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriNat, a 44-year-old specialty loan servicing organization that primarily focuses on economic development and affordable housing loans, today announced its filing of an Industrial Bank application in the State of Nevada. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat services more than $12 billion of loans and $126 million in deposits for approximately 300 city, county, state, and NGO clients (including over 100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates) in 47 states and Puerto Rico.

Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO of AmeriNat

An independent subsidiary of O'Brien-Staley Partners (OSP), AmeriNat will continue to provide loan servicing and will expand its product offerings to include SBA and Impact Lending, as well as deposit management services. AmeriNat Bank will be headquartered in Las Vegas upon award of its charter.

AmeriNat Bank will be led by an experienced management team, including its Chairwoman & CEO Adrienne Thorson, who has been with AmeriNat for twenty years and who also has a strong background in community banking.

"We have worked closely with the Nevada Financial Institutions Division and the FDIC in preparing our application," Thorson explained. "The AmeriNat management team is looking forward to an expanded opportunity to deliver an extensive scope of expertise and services to our clients in the affordable housing and economic development asset classes," Thorson said.

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasi-government, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat manages more than $12 billion in loans and related deposits for approximately 300 city, county, state, PACE and NGO clients (including more than 100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates). AmeriNat is a registered or licensed loan servicer in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in addition to being approved by HUD and Fannie Mae. Additional information available at www.amerinatls.com

About O'Brien-Staley Partners

Founded by Jerry O'Brien and Warren Staley in 2010, OSP is a Minnesota-based firm that specializes in alternative asset management and impact lending. It currently manages investments for 26 institutional clients including university endowments, religious and secular foundations, as well as public and private pension funds.

