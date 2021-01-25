AmeriNat to Use Black Knight's Leading Suite of Servicing and Default Solutions to Drive More Enhanced, Efficient Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that AmeriNational Community Services, LLC (AmeriNat), a 46-year-old national loan servicing organization specializing in economic development, affordable housing and other high-touch loans, has signed an agreement to use Black Knight's suite of servicing and default solutions to support its growing business. The suite includes use of MSP, Black Knight's industry-leading servicing system, as well as its Servicing Digital solution, Actionable Intelligence Platform and default capabilities for loss mitigation, foreclosure and bankruptcy.

"We were looking for a provider that could deliver an innovative servicing platform with proven capabilities and that continually invests in its solutions to meet today's business needs," said Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO for AmeriNat. "Black Knight's fully integrated set of industry-leading solutions will benefit AmeriNat as we continue to drive value and satisfaction for our clients and exceptional service to their borrowers."

Black Knight's MSP system is a complete, scalable, end-to-end system used by mortgage servicers of all sizes to manage their servicing processes, including loan setup and maintenance, escrow administration, investor reporting, regulatory requirements and more. MSP helps servicers increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation for more than 34 million active loans currently serviced on the system.

AmeriNat will also use Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution, which enables homeowners to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, customer-centric mobile solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data through Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP system, as well as the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models.

AmeriNat will also implement Black Knight's Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), a unified data delivery framework that combines Black Knight's extensive data assets, patented big data ecosystem and enterprise business intelligence capabilities into a single solution. Black Knight's AIP offers an array of pre-configured suites – including Bankruptcy, Cash, Collections, Compliance, Home Equity, Lien Alert, Customer Service, Escrow, Investor and Executive suites – to help servicing clients reduce risk, increase customer retention and decrease operational costs.

In addition, AmeriNat will implement Black Knight's suite of default solutions, which includes Black Knight's Loss Mitigation, Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solutions. Loss Mitigation provides servicers with full functionality to support industry-standard retention and liquidation workouts, while the Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solutions further streamline default processes. All of these default technologies are seamlessly integrated with the MSP system.

"By choosing our MSP platform and integrated servicing and default solutions, Black Knight will be able to enhance AmeriNat's well-established servicing operations with the industry's most advanced technologies," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We remain committed to delivering integrated, advanced capabilities, coupled with exceptional support, to help AmeriNat grow its business, increase efficiency and reduce risk."

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasigovernment, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat manages more than $11 billion in loans and related deposits for approximately 300 clients. AmeriNat is a registered or licensed loan servicer in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in addition to being approved by HUD, USDA and Fannie Mae. Additional information available at www.amerinatls.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

