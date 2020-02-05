AmeriPro EMS Announces Appointment of Amber Diver as New CFO

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro EMS, a leading provider of innovative and high-performance medical transportation and emergency services, today announced the appointment of Amber Diver as its new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this appointment, Diver held various executive finance roles in privately held organizations, across a variety of industries including fast growth and tech-enabled services, SAAS and professional service firms.

Amber Diver, appointed CFO of AmeriPro EMS

"With Amber's impressive background and experience, she will be instrumental in providing financial leadership and the vision and strategy required to help us continue to grow at our current rapid pace," said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro. "Amber will be a tremendous asset to our organization, and we are excited to have her join our team."

An experienced financial executive, Diver's experience includes elevating financial reporting, implementing operational efficiencies and leveraging technological automation to maximize shareholder's returns. Diver's career began with staff and senior accountant roles in publicly traded organizations including National Service Industries and Mirant before shifting to venture capital and private investment backed firms. Most recently, Diver served in a leadership role at Bennet Thrasher in an emerging business line of Business Transformation Services where her team provided managed accounting and consultancy services for clients in the healthcare and other various industries.



Diver holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and an Executive M.B.A from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Virginia Society of CPAs. With a passion for community involvement, Diver is actively involved with multiple non-profits in the Atlanta-area, currently serving on the Women of UGA Leadership Council and as an inaugural member of the UGA EMBA Alumni Network Board.

About AmeriPro EMS

AmeriPro EMS is one of the fastest growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transport companies in the United States, servicing hospitals and other healthcare facilitates as well as County and Municipal 911 Markets. Using modern technologies and state-of-the-art ambulances, AmeriPro EMS provides an unmatched premier patient experience with ultra-fast, ultra-comfortable transportation and highly skilled staff. The sophisticated, tech-enabled vehicles provide instantaneous wireless transmission of patient data and real-time safety monitoring of patients helping to ensure the best patient outcome possible. This translates into reduced wait-times for patients and increased hospital throughput and revenue capture. For more information please visit www.AmeriProEMS.com .

