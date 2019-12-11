AmeriPro EMS Continues Southeast Growth & Expansion with Strategic Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro EMS, a leading provider of innovative and high-performance medical transportation and emergency services throughout the southeast, today announced it has purchased Ambulance Service, Inc. based in Jacksonville, Florida and a long-standing independently owned and operated emergency services provider. Details of the transaction were undisclosed.

AmeriPro EMS is one of the fastest growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulance transport companies in the United States and is known for its state-of-the-art ambulances and quality service levels. The company started with 10 new units in April 2018 and has expanded rapidly, now operating 60 units within 20 months. Ambulance Service Inc. has been a mainstay in the Jacksonville area for 54 years and is one of the oldest EMS providers in the region.

"This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy to expand our services throughout the U.S.," said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro EMS. "Ambulance Service, Inc. was the right company at the right time for us to further expand into the Florida market. We are excited to bring the communities of Jacksonville, St. Johns, Nassau, and Clay Counties industry changing, modern technology and state-of-the-art ambulances with a new level of quality care."

AmeriPro EMS has invested in the latest cutting-edge technologies to provide a premier patient experience through stringent quality control measures, driver safety tracking software and efficient communication platforms with receiving facilities. This allows for seamless, high-quality patient care from the moment of a transport request to the successful arrival at a destination.

"We are the next-generation of EMS and we are bringing a totally different model of mobile-integrated healthcare EMS to Florida," said Larry J. Richardson, COO & EVP at AmeriPro EMS, and a paramedic/firefighter. "Our well-trained and experienced staff as well as our management team are committed to an unparalleled patient experience defined by advanced technologies and an impassioned and deeply committed staff of first responders whose work is their life and life is their work."

The AmeriPro EMS fleet of ambulances features Advanced Life Support (ALS) with the ability to monitor and transmit cardiac care during transport. Every ambulance is outfitted with Wi-Fi hotspots, allowing for instantaneous wireless transmission of patient condition/care interventions to receiving medical facilities. AmeriPro EMS teams are experienced and highly trained to provide an unparalleled customer/patient experience. This translates into reduced wait-times for patients and increased patient safety and satisfaction.

About AmeriPro EMS

AmeriPro EMS is one of the fastest growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transport companies in the United States, servicing hospitals and other healthcare facilitates as well as County and Municipal 911 Markets. Using modern technologies and state-of-the-art ambulances, AmeriPro EMS provides an unmatched premier patient experience with ultra-fast, ultra-comfortable transportation and highly skilled staff. The sophisticated, tech-enabled vehicles provide instantaneous wireless transmission of patient data and real-time safety monitoring of patients helping to ensure the best patient outcome possible. This translates into reduced wait-times for patients and increased hospital throughput and revenue capture. For more information please visit www.AmeriProEMS.com.

