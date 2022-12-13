AmeriPro Health Bringing Critical EMS/911 Services to Rural Georgia

Continues Southeastern US Expansion Through Contract with Ben Hill County

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Health LLC, a portfolio of healthcare companies committed to making patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery more efficient and valuable, today announced that Ben Hill County in Georgia has signed a contract for EMS/911 services with portfolio company, AmeriPro EMS. Effective immediately, AmeriPro EMS will serve as the county's operator of high-quality ambulance, mobile integrated health, and patient logistics services.

"We are excited to work with rural counties like Ben Hill and bring much needed services and better healthcare to their citizens," said Larry Richardson, Chief Business Officer at AmeriPro Health. "Our goal is to provide cost effective, long term sustainable healthcare services and increase quality of life for all Georgians and other residents across the Southeastern United States."

"AmeriPro brings the citizens of Ben Hill County much needed new equipment, superb management, higher wages and benefits for employees," said Mike Dinnerman, County Manager for Ben Hill County. "They also will provide real time tracking that interfaces with our 911 Center, along with a new sense of professionalism and a focus on excellent patient care for our citizens. I want to thank Chairman Steve Taylor and the Commissioners for having the insight and willingness to contract with AmeriPro who is really taking notice of rural communities like ours. It is rewarding to bring premier emergency healthcare services to the well deserving citizens of Ben Hill County."

AmeriPro Health brings many benefits to rural communities, including state of the art ambulance services, increased clinical and diagnostic capabilities, last-mile health care and a unique public-private partnership with local healthcare providers and hospital facilities in the region.

In general, rural America has fewer opportunities, fewer resources, and reduced access to quality health care, so by utilizing the AmeriPro Health broad service offerings, communities can gain better access to sustainable health care. AmeriPro strategically aligns with government counterparts to build better access to health care beyond the existing level of transportation services.

AmeriPro Health is the new parent company of AmeriPro EMS. The company plans to continue expansion into other areas supporting its mission of patient centered, value-based services to provide sophisticated emergency, critical care and non-emergency medical transport and patient logistics. For more information about AmeriPro Health, please visit www.ameriprohealth.com .

AmeriPro Health LLC is a portfolio of healthcare companies committed to making patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery more efficient and valuable. These sophisticated emergency, critical care and non-emergency medical transport, patient logistics and high touch home centered care companies offer a complement of services across the entire patient care continuum that delivers better patient outcomes, more efficient care, and unprecedented access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Through its portfolio of companies, AmeriPro Health offers a customizable suite of patient-centered, value-based services to meet and exceed the needs of communities, health systems, health plans and employers. As an innovator in last-mile healthcare, our adaptability and foresight allow our companies to execute rapidly to meet the transformational needs of our customers.

