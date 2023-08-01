AmeriPro Health expands to Kentucky and Indiana with acquisition of AMR's operations

News provided by

AmeriPro Health

01 Aug, 2023, 19:13 ET

The company will provide all ground services for UofL Health, University of Louisville Athletics and UK HealthCare

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Health, a leading provider of patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery services, has acquired American Medical Response, Inc.'s (AMR) operations in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, and New Albany, Indiana.

As a result of the acquisition, AmeriPro Health now provides these three markets, which include UofL Health, University of Louisville Athletics and UK HealthCare, with its customizable suite of patient-centric 911, inter-facility medical transportation, critical care and advanced life support (ALS) services. 

"We're thrilled to bring AmeriPro's innovative last-mile services to Lexington, Louisville and New Albany," says Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro Health. "AmeriPro is steadfast in our commitment to revolutionize patient logistics. We aim to provide members of these communities - and blue-chip institutional partners such as UK HealthCare and UofL Health, along with other local hospitals, health plans and employers - with unmatched patient health services."

This news follows AmeriPro's 2022 acquisition of CareMed, an ambulance service provider in Mississippi and Tennessee, and Ambulance Service, Inc., a longstanding Jacksonville, Florida-based EMS provider, in 2019.

Established in 2018 with 10 ambulances in the Metro Atlanta area, AmeriPro Health has rapidly grown to 800+ employees with operations across six states.

For more information, please visit: ameriprohealth.com/.

About AmeriPro Health
AmeriPro Health encompasses a diverse range of healthcare companies devoted to optimizing patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery. Our extensive portfolio comprises emergency and critical care services, non-emergency medical transportation, patient coordination and personalized home-based care solutions, providing a seamless patient care journey. By covering the complete spectrum of patient care, we ensure enhanced patient outcomes, more efficient healthcare processes and timely, location-appropriate access to care. At AmeriPro Health, we provide an adaptable suite of patient-centric, value-driven services, tailored to meet the needs of communities, health systems, health plans and employers. As a pioneer in last-mile healthcare, our strength lies in our capacity to anticipate future needs, swiftly adapt and deliver on the evolving demands of our clients.

SOURCE AmeriPro Health

