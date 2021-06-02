AmeriPro Roofing Announces Grand Re-Opening of Location in Mokena, IL

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Roofing today announced the grand re-opening of its location in Mokena, IL. This is the sixth location serving Illinois, overall AmeriPro works in 19 states serving 40 national markets. Customers are invited to come in and view the showroom, see samples, complete paperwork, and talk with a roofing professional. The newest location focuses on the retail side of the business, offering homeowners a new experience. The Mokena office is located at 19612 S. La Grange Rd, Mokena, IL 60448, and serves customers in Orland Park, Frankfort, and New Lenox, and surrounding suburbs.

Mike Gray, AmeriPro founder and president said, "We're excited to welcome customers back to our Mokena location and we encourage existing and new customers to come in to see the new look, feel and say hello. As a company that was founded in Illinois, it is wonderful to continue to grow both nationwide and in our home state. This marks our sixth location serving Illinois including Rockford, Peoria, Quad Cities, North Chicago, West Chicago, South Chicago."

AmeriPro Roofing is the largest installer of residential roofing in the nation working in 19 states and serving 40 markets. Founded in 2000 to offer affordable, ethical roofing services to local communities in Chicago, AmeriPro has worked with more than 150,000 home owners and now offers a complete range of home restoration services including roof repair , roof replacement , siding , and gutters . AmeriPro is actively growing and hiring in many markets . With a commitment to integrity and quality workmanship, AmeriPro has been awarded with Owens Corning Certified Platinum Preferred Contractor status and has been recognized as a Top Volume Contractor in the country with Owens Corning since 2008.

