AmeriPro Roofing Hires Danny Lang as Chief Financial Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Roofing today announced the hiring of Danny Lang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lang will oversee all department budgets and payroll and will work closely with the Chief Operations Officer and AmeriPro's president and founder on the company's continued growth and long-term goals.

**Images courtesy of AmeriPro HERE **

"I could not be more excited to add Danny Lang as the CFO to our executive team. His skillset and proven track record in finance, as well as all his all-around leadership and can-do attitude, is exactly what we need to achieve our aggressive future growth plans," said Mike Gray, Founder and President of AmeriPro.

Lang brings with him years of experience in the technology, manufacturing, consulting and construction industries. Prior to joining AmeriPro, Lang served as Chief Operations Officer and acting CFO for seven years for Zenere Companies, a mass excavation, landfill creation, lawn maintenance, and snow removal conglomerate. He was also a team leader in the IT field for 13 years at A.M. Castle. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from DeVry University as well as a master's degree with a concentration in finance from Keller School of Management. Lang resides in Chicago with his wife and two boys.

FOR MEDIA ONLY: For more information, please contact Christy Sievert at [email protected] or Nick Rosynek at [email protected].

ABOUT AMERIPRO:

AmeriPro Roofing is the largest installer of residential roofing in the nation with 19 offices and operations in 13 states. Founded in 2000 to offer affordable, ethical roofing services to local communities in Chicago, AmeriPro has worked with more than 150,000 home owners and now offers a complete range of home restoration services including roof repair , roof replacement , siding , and gutters . AmeriPro is actively growing and hiring in many markets . With a commitment to integrity and quality workmanship, AmeriPro has been awarded with Owens Corning Certified Platinum Preferred Contractor status and has been recognized as a Top Volume Contractor in the country with Owens Corning since 2008.

SOURCE AmeriPro Roofing

Related Links

https://www.ameriproroofing.com

