Ameriquest Solar Establishes New Headquarters In Hayward, CA

HAYWARD,Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Company Ameriquest Solar is proud to announce the grand opening of their new headquarters in Hayward, CA. Ameriquest is actively seeking career minded employees who are passionate about solar energy. Financial pundits across the globe are forecasting the largest transfer of wealth in history. Ameriquest Solar is passionate about doing their part to transform both how people consume and pay for power. The world class training programs, leading industry sales management software, and unparalleled marketing campaigns are just a part of the recipe that Ameriquest Solar plans to deploy to provide power for over a million households in 2020.

According to founder Shariq Mirza "This is not just a job… it's a career! We are looking for fellow visionaries who are in it for the long haul and we will help you grow with us."

Ameriquest Solar prides itself on providing a fun and inspiring work culture full of people who do meaningful work. With a value-driven approach, Ambassadors are more poised to go beyond just economical motivation but also keeping in mind what's best for the beautiful planet that we all share and call home.

Ameriquest Solar is not just the most environmentally conscious energy company, but also brings to the table a 30 year combined experience of executive staff.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at ameriquestsolar.com.

If it excites you to know that what's good for your customers is good for the planet, you've come to the right place. We're on a mission to provide sustainable sources, while running a socially and environmentally conscious business.

For more information on Ameriquest Solar, visit Ameriquestsolar.com

Contact: Ameriquest Solar, 800-864-9203

SOURCE Ameriquest Solar

