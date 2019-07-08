Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2019 financial results in a press release before the market opens on Friday, July 26, 2019. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Nicole S. Stokes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on that same day to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until August 9, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10133078. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at www.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 176 locations in Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina at July 1, 2019.

