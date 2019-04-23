Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $39.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with $26.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $42.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with $27.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, restructuring charges related to recently announced branch consolidations, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to Hurricane Michael.

Commenting on the Company's earnings, Dennis J. Zember Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We started the year with solid growth in deposits and an impressive increase in net interest margin.  Compared with the same quarter a year ago, we have held the line on operating expenses while we have grown revenues over 37%.  Loan growth was not at the level we were budgeting, but our control of expenses and solid financial results within our lines of businesses almost made up the entire difference.  Looking ahead, I see pipelines and unfunded commitments that should move loan balances higher in the coming quarter."

Highlights of the Company's results for the first quarter of 2019 include the following:

  • Increase in tangible book value per share to $19.73, or a 16.7% increase, at March 31, 2019, compared with $16.90 at March 31, 2018
  • Net interest margin expansion of 3 basis points to 3.95% against the same period in 2018, despite reduction in loans to deposits from 96.0% at March 31, 2018 to 86.5% at March 31, 2019
  • Deposit growth over the last 12 months of $3.4 billion, which outpaced loan growth of $2.3 billion over the same period
  • Increase of $2.7 million in noninterest income from mortgage banking activities to $13.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2018
  • Reduction of 11 branch locations pursuant to our previously announced branch consolidation plan
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.51%, compared with 1.44% in the first quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18.82%, compared with 17.09% in the first quarter of 2018

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

Net income available to common shareholders

$

39,905

$

26,660




Adjustment items:


Merger and conversion charges

2,057

835

Restructuring charge

245


Financial impact of hurricanes

(89)


Loss on sale of premises

919

583

Tax effect of adjustment items

(450)

(298)

After-tax adjustment items

2,682

1,120

Adjusted net income

$

42,587

$

27,780




Reported net income per diluted share

$

0.84

$

0.70

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.90

$

0.73




Reported return on average assets

1.42

%

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.51

%

1.44

%




Reported return on average common equity

10.95

%

12.73

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.82

%

17.09

%

Pending Acquisition 
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company announced its intent to acquire Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity"), the parent company of Fidelity Bank, Atlanta, Georgia.  Fidelity operates 70 full-service banking locations, 51 of which are located in Georgia and 19 of which are located in Florida.  The acquisition will further expand the Company's existing Southeastern footprint in the attractive Atlanta market, where the Company will be the largest community bank by deposit share after the acquisition.  The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval and the approval of Fidelity and Ameris Bancorp shareholders.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $99.4 million, compared with $100.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $69.8 million for first quarter of 2018.  The Company's net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, increased during the quarter to 3.83%, compared with 3.75% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased slightly from 3.84% in the first quarter of 2018.  The linked quarter increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the yield on loans, excluding purchased loans, of 32 basis points compared with the linked quarter.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.95% for the first quarter of 2019, up from 3.91% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.92% reported for the first quarter of 2018.  Accretion income for the first quarter of 2019 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased from $1.4 million reported for the first quarter of 2018.  Yields on all loans, excluding the effect of accretion, increased to 5.22% during the first quarter of 2019, compared with 5.00% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 4.75% during the first quarter of 2018.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2019 totaled $613.5 million, with weighted average yields of 5.78%, compared with $604.9 million and 5.74%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $365.0 million and 5.19%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2018.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $1.9 billion during the first quarter of 2019, with weighted average yields of 5.47%, compared with $1.8 billion and 5.56%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.6 billion and 4.96%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2018.

Interest expense during the first quarter of 2019 increased to $25.5 million, compared with $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.  The Company's total cost of funds moved 11 basis points higher to 1.05% in the first quarter of 2019,  as compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.  Deposit costs increased 13 basis points during the first quarter of 2019 to 0.92%, compared with 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.09% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 1.25% in the first quarter of 2019, with the material portion of the increase relating to NOW and MMDA accounts.

Noninterest Income 
Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2019 was $30.8 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 16.3%, compared with the same period in 2018, as a result of increased service charges and mortgage banking activity.  Service charge revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased $1.4 million, or 13.9%, compared with the same period in 2018 due to the Company's increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and the acquisitions completed in 2018.

Revenue in the retail mortgage division totaled $20.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.5 million, or 20.9%, compared with the same period in 2018.  Total production was flat at $356.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.  Gain on sale spreads continued to improve in the first quarter of 2019, moving to 3.18% from 3.06% in the linked quarter and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2018. Net income for the Company's retail mortgage division was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Profitability in the Company's warehouse lending division continued to improve as net income for the division was $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2018.  The Company has experienced no losses in this division over the past two years.

Revenue in the SBA division increased to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.  Net income for the division increased over 20% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and over 97% from the first quarter of 2018 to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense 
Noninterest expense decreased $385,000, or 0.5%, to $75.4 million during the first quarter of 2019, compared with $75.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $3.1 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which was related to merger and conversion activity and loss on sale of premises, compared with $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 that were mostly merger, executive retirement and hurricane related.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $1.4 million, or 1.9%, to $72.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, from $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The majority of this increase is attributable to $1.2 million in increased payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2019.   The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio declined from 59.95% in the first quarter of 2018 to 55.12% in the first quarter of 2019, but was increased slightly from the 54.10% reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increased payroll taxes accounted for the majority of the increase in the efficiency ratio.

Income Tax Expense 
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 22.3%, compared with 13.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The reduced rate in the fourth quarter is a result of a large return to provision adjustment  made when the Company filed its 2017 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2018.  These factors, determined in the fourth quarter, impacted the overall expected tax rate for the year and the full impact was realized in the fourth quarter.  Excluding this benefit, the Company's tax rate for the fourth quarter of 21.4% was more consistent with the year-to-date tax rate of 20.1%.  The increased rate for the first quarter of 2019 was attributable to certain non-deductible merger and compensation expenses.

Balance Sheet Trends 
Total assets at March 31, 2019 were $11.7 billion compared with $11.4 billion at December 31, 2018.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, purchased loans and purchased loan pools, were $8.59 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $8.62 billion at December 31, 2018.  Although loan production was strong in the first quarter of 2019, net loan growth was negatively impacted by early pay downs and pay offs throughout the quarter.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2019 was slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 and was 68% higher than the first quarter of 2018.

At March 31, 2019, total deposits amounted to $9.80 billion, or 97.6% of total funding, compared with $9.65 billion and 97.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.  At March 31, 2019, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $2.75 billion, or 28.1% of total deposits, compared with $2.52 billion, or 26.1% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including non-interest bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $4.71 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018.  These funds represented 48.0% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2019, compared with 47.6% at the end of 2018.

Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2019 totaled $1.50 billion, an increase of $39.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2018.  The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $39.9 million during the first quarter of 2019.  Tangible book value per share was $19.73 at March 31, 2019, up from $18.83 at December 31, 2018.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.46% at March 31, 2019, compared with 8.22% at the end of the 2018.

Credit Quality 
Credit quality remains strong.  During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $3.4 million, compared with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by one basis point to 0.54% during the quarter.  The net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans was 27 basis points for the first quarter of 2019, compared with 21 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2018.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018










EARNINGS








Net income

$

39,905

$

43,536

$

41,444

$

9,387

$

26,660

Adjusted net income

$

42,587

$

45,897

$

43,292

$

29,239

$

27,780










COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per share available to common shareholders








Basic

$

0.84

$

0.92

$

0.87

$

0.24

$

0.70

Diluted

$

0.84

$

0.91

$

0.87

$

0.24

$

0.70

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.90

$

0.96

$

0.91

$

0.74

$

0.73

Cash dividends per share

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

Book value per share (period end)

$

31.43

$

30.66

$

29.58

$

28.87

$

22.67

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

19.73

$

18.83

$

17.78

$

17.12

$

16.90

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

47,366,296

47,501,150

47,514,653

39,432,021

37,966,781

Diluted

47,456,314

47,593,252

47,685,334

39,709,503

38,250,122

Period end number of shares

47,585,309

47,499,941

47,496,966

47,518,662

38,327,081

Market data








High intraday price

$

42.01

$

47.25

$

54.35

$

58.10

$

59.05

Low intraday price

$

31.27

$

29.97

$

45.15

$

50.20

$

47.90

Period end closing price

$

34.35

$

31.67

$

45.70

$

53.35

$

52.90

Average daily volume

387,800

375,773

382,622

253,413

235,964










PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.42

%

1.53

%

1.47

%

0.44

%

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.51

%

1.61

%

1.53

%

1.38

%

1.44

%

Return on average common equity

10.95

%

12.09

%

11.78

%

3.86

%

12.73

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.82

%

20.95

%

20.50

%

17.26

%

17.09

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.95

%

4.81

%

4.78

%

4.66

%

4.52

%

Total cost of funds

1.05

%

0.94

%

0.90

%

0.75

%

0.63

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.95

%

3.91

%

3.92

%

3.95

%

3.92

%

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

19.59

%

19.75

%

19.77

%

25.72

%

24.71

%

Efficiency ratio

57.95

%

58.30

%

56.00

%

80.50

%

62.04

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

55.12

%

54.10

%

54.42

%

57.53

%

59.95

%










CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)








Shareholders' equity to assets

12.83

%

12.73

%

12.29

%

12.26

%

10.83

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.46

%

8.22

%

7.77

%

7.65

%

8.30

%










EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.46

%

8.22

%

7.77

%

7.65

%

8.30

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.37

%

4.51

%

4.52

%

4.61

%

2.53

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.83

%

12.73

%

12.29

%

12.26

%

10.83

%










OTHER DATA (period end)








Full time equivalent employees








Banking Division

1,343

1,370

1,432

1,477

1,072

Retail Mortgage Division

328

332

317

308

290

Warehouse Lending Division

9

8

8

7

7

SBA Division

22

22

23

22

21

Premium Finance Division

64

72

67

68

67

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

1,766

1,804

1,847

1,882

1,457










Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

8,679

$

8,353

$

7,981

$

7,577

$

7,484

Branch locations

114

125

125

126

97

Deposits per branch location

$

85,973

$

77,195

$

73,451

$

69,536

$

66,455

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018










Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$

112,401

$

111,749

$

110,470

$

82,723

$

73,267

Interest on taxable securities

9,043

8,686

8,792

6,321

5,207

Interest on nontaxable securities

156

195

204

179

322

Interest on deposits in other banks

3,150

1,964

1,581

723

716

Interest on federal funds sold

179

155

72




Total interest income

124,929

122,749

121,119

89,946

79,512










Interest expense








Interest on deposits

21,684

18,858

15,630

7,794

6,772

Interest on other borrowings

3,850

4,337

6,451

6,153

3,939

Total interest expense

25,534

23,195

22,081

13,947

10,711










Net interest income

99,395

99,554

99,038

75,999

68,801

Provision for loan losses

3,408

3,661

2,095

9,110

1,801

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

95,987

95,893

96,943

66,889

67,000










Noninterest income








Service charges on deposits accounts

11,646

12,597

12,690

10,613

10,228

Mortgage banking activity

13,828

11,089

13,413

14,890

11,900

Other service charges, commissions and fees

768

810

777

697

719

Gain (loss) on securities

66

1

48

(123)

37

Other noninterest income

4,463

5,973

3,243

5,230

3,580

Total noninterest income

30,771

30,470

30,171

31,307

26,464










Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

38,370

38,982

38,446

39,776

32,089

Occupancy and equipment expenses

8,204

7,945

8,598

6,390

6,198

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

8,391

8,293

8,518

6,439

7,135

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

911

1,174

1,248

1,045

549

Advertising and marketing expenses

1,741

1,633

1,453

1,256

1,229

Amortization of intangible assets

3,132

3,650

2,676

2,252

934

Merger and conversion charges

2,057

997

276

18,391

835

Other noninterest expenses

12,619

13,136

11,138

10,837

10,129

Total noninterest expense

75,425

75,810

72,353

86,386

59,098










Income before income tax expense

51,333

50,553

54,761

11,810

34,366

Income tax expense

11,428

7,017

13,317

2,423

7,706

Net income

$

39,905

$

43,536

$

41,444

$

9,387

$

26,660










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.84

$

0.91

$

0.87

$

0.24

$

0.70










(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

144,801

$

172,036

$

158,453

$

151,539

$

123,945

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

712,199

507,491

470,804

273,170

210,930

Time deposits in other banks

7,371

10,812

11,558

11,558


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

1,234,435

1,192,423

1,162,570

1,153,703

848,585

Other investments

15,157

14,455

35,929

44,769

32,227

Loans held for sale, at fair value

112,070

111,298

130,179

137,249

111,135










Loans

5,756,358

5,660,457

5,543,306

5,380,515

5,051,986

Purchased loans

2,472,271

2,588,832

2,711,460

2,812,510

818,587

Purchased loan pools

253,710

262,625

274,752

297,509

319,598

Loans, net of unearned income

8,482,339

8,511,914

8,529,518

8,490,534

6,190,171

Allowance for loan losses

(28,659)

(28,819)

(28,116)

(31,532)

(26,200)

Loans, net

8,453,680

8,483,095

8,501,402

8,459,002

6,163,971










Other real estate owned

6,014

7,218

9,375

8,003

9,171

Purchased other real estate owned

10,857

9,535

7,692

7,272

6,723

Total other real estate owned

16,871

16,753

17,067

15,275

15,894










Premises and equipment, net

167,437

145,410

145,885

144,484

116,381

Goodwill

501,308

503,434

505,604

504,764

208,513

Other intangible assets, net

55,557

58,689

54,729

53,561

12,562

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

104,597

104,096

103,588

103,059

80,007

Deferred income taxes, net

33,295

35,126

38,217

40,240

28,677

Other assets

97,497

88,397

93,009

98,324

70,001

Total assets

$

11,656,275

$

11,443,515

$

11,428,994

$

11,190,697

$

8,022,828










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

2,753,173

$

2,520,016

$

2,333,992

$

2,356,420

$

1,867,900

Interest-bearing

7,047,702

7,129,297

6,847,371

6,405,173

4,578,265

Total deposits

9,800,875

9,649,313

9,181,363

8,761,593

6,446,165

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4,259

20,384

14,071

11,002

23,270

Other borrowings

151,454

151,774

656,831

862,136

555,535

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

89,529

89,187

88,986

88,646

85,881

FDIC loss-share payable, net

18,834

19,487

18,740

18,716

9,255

Other liabilities

95,740

57,023

64,026

76,708

33,778

Total liabilities

10,160,691

9,987,168

10,024,017

9,818,801

7,153,884










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

49,126

49,015

49,012

49,012

39,820

Capital stock

1,053,19