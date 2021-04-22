Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $125.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $19.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to a reduction in provision for credit losses of $69.6 million and an increase in mortgage banking activity for the quarter of $63.2 million. The Company reported adjusted net income of $115.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $39.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, where we saw solid loan growth, increases in core deposits, stable credit, robust fees and continued momentum in our banking division efficiency initiatives. An improving economy, which resulted in a reversal of provision expense and a recovery of previous MSR (mortgage servicing right) impairment, along with the tremendous core earnings power of Ameris, resulted in tangible book value growth of 6.7% this quarter. Our teammates have continued to remain focused on our key initiatives of superior and innovative customer service, which delivers top-in-class financial results. We are excited about the opportunities we see in our markets and the strength that we have going into the remainder of 2021."

Significant items from the Company's results for the first quarter of 2021 include the following:

Net income of $125.0 million , or $1.79 per diluted share, compared with $94.3 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 Growth in tangible book value of 6.7%, or $1.58 per share, to $25.27 at March 31, 2021 , compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020

per share, to at , compared with at Growth in total revenue of $7.4 million , or 2.7%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020

, or 2.7%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 Adjusted return on average assets of 2.26%, compared with 2.04% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Mortgage production remained strong and retail mortgage pipeline ended $326.7 million higher than at December 31, 2020

higher than at Adjusted efficiency ratio of 54.62%, compared with 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.57%, compared with 3.64% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits representing 38.07% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 30.53% a year ago

and 30.53% a year ago Annualized net charge-offs of 0.12% of average total loans

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 124,962



$ 19,322









Adjustment items:





Merger and conversion charges —



540

Servicing right impairment (recovery) (10,639)



22,165

Gain on BOLI proceeds (603)



—

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation —



1,443

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) —



548

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (264)



470

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) 2,290



(5,283)

After-tax adjustment items (9,216)



19,883

Adjusted net income $ 115,746



$ 39,205









Reported net income per diluted share $ 1.79



$ 0.28

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.66



$ 0.56









Reported return on average assets 2.44 %

0.43 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.26 %

0.87 %







Reported return on average common equity 18.80 %

3.16 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 27.66 %

10.98 %









Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment

for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $166.2 million, compared with $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.57% for the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.64% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.70% reported for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks increased materially during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined 13 basis points due to this excess liquidity, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 9 basis points during the quarter. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $6.1 million, compared with $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in accretion income for the first quarter is primarily attributable to increased payoffs of acquired loans during the first quarter of 2021.

Yields on loans increased to 4.53% during the first quarter of 2021, compared with 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased from 5.02% reported for the first quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million related to accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2021 was $600.6 million, with weighted average yields of 3.80%, compared with $785.0 million and 3.86%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020, but was below pre-pandemic levels seen in the first quarter last year of $918.4 million and 4.55%, respectively. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.5 billion during the first quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.15%, compared with $7.7 billion and 3.25%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.0 billion and 4.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2020. Loan production yields in the lines of business were negatively impacted 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2021 by originations of PPP loans in our SBA division.

Interest expense during the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $13.0 million, compared with $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company's total cost of funds moved six basis points lower to 0.30% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Deposit costs also decreased six basis points during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.16%, compared with 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.25% in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $5.8 million, or 5.2%, in the first quarter of 2021 to $118.0 million, compared with $112.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity and other noninterest income, as further discussed below.

Mortgage banking activity increased $3.3 million, or 3.5%, to $98.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $95.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was the result of a recovery of previously recorded servicing right impairment, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 3.95% in the first quarter of 2021 from 4.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.64 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $2.81 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was positively impacted during the first quarter of 2021 by a $9.7 million servicing right recovery, compared with an impairment of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.33 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared with $2.00 billion at December 31, 2020.

Service charge revenue decreased $636,000, or 5.5%, to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting from a decrease in volume. Other noninterest income increased $3.1 million, or 69.3%, in the first quarter of 2021 to $7.7 million, compared with $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a SBA servicing right recovery of $906,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an impairment of $355,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, a gain on BOLI proceeds of $603,000 and an increase in gain on sale of loans of $765,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 1.5%, to $148.8 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $151.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net gain of $264,000 related to sale of premises. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $258,000 in charges to earnings related to certain legal expenses and natural disaster and pandemic charges, partially offset by a gain on sale of premises. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $1.8 million, or 1.2%, to $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $150.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $765,000 expense related to the final termination of the remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC and a $1.0 million donation to the Ameris Bank Foundation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.62% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 23.2%, compared with 25.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreased rate for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a large return to provision adjustment made when the Company filed its 2019 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $21.43 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.11 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $14.60 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $118.9 million, or 0.8%. Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2021 was down 23% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 35% from the first quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, total deposits amounted to $17.88 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.80 billion, or 38.1% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $10.99 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 61.5% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 totaled $2.76 billion, an increase of $110.5 million, or 4.2%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $125.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $25.27 at March 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.62% at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $28.6 million, compared with a provision reversal of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment, home prices and commercial real estate prices, compared with forecast conditions during the fourth quarter of 2020. The positive impact of the improved economic forecast was partially offset, however, by growth in adverse qualitative factors in our commercial real estate and consumer installment portfolios. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the first quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 1.9% of total loans, down from approximately 2.9% and 19.0% of total loans at the end of the fourth and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by eight basis points to 0.40% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 23, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 7, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10153876. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers; collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 EARNINGS

















Net income $ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322

Adjusted net income $ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205





















COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share available to common shareholders

















Basic $ 1.80



$ 1.36



$ 1.68



$ 0.47



$ 0.28

Diluted $ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15

Book value per share (period end) $ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44

Weighted average number of shares

















Basic 69,391,734



69,252,307



69,230,667



69,191,778



69,247,661

Diluted 69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022

Period end number of shares 69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,462,782



69,441,274

Market data

















High intraday price $ 57.81



$ 39.53



$ 27.81



$ 29.82



$ 43.79

Low intraday price $ 36.60



$ 22.37



$ 19.91



$ 17.12



$ 17.89

Period end closing price $ 52.51



$ 38.07



$ 22.78



$ 23.59



$ 23.76

Average daily volume 460,744



394,641



359,059



470,151



461,692





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets 2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 % Return on average common equity 18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 % Total cost of funds 0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue

(TE) 39.71 %

38.37 %

46.72 %

39.35 %

22.83 % Efficiency ratio 52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %



















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 %



















EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.25 %

4.48 %

4.63 %

4.68 %

5.12 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 %



















OTHER DATA (period end)

















Full time equivalent employees

















Banking Division 1,815



1,816



1,807



1,832



1,865

Retail Mortgage Division 765



748



734



692



689

Warehouse Lending Division 12



12



11



9



9

SBA Division 29



24



33



42



44

Premium Finance Division 70



71



71



70



72

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,691



2,671



2,656



2,645



2,679





















Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 11,806



$ 11,255



$ 10,998



$ 10,848



$ 9,772

Branch locations 165



164



170



170



170

Deposits per branch location $ 108,339



$ 103,401



$ 94,493



$ 91,705



$ 81,439



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 171,157



$ 171,971



$ 172,351



$ 175,345



$ 171,242

Interest on taxable securities 6,118



6,398



7,259



9,347



10,082

Interest on nontaxable securities 141



150



159



157



157

Interest on deposits in other banks 522



252



153



123



1,211

Interest on federal funds sold 12



12



12



46



76

Total interest income 177,950



178,783



179,934



185,018



182,768





















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 6,798



8,870



11,822



14,273



24,102

Interest on other borrowings 6,175



6,457



5,574



6,931



10,721

Total interest expense 12,973



15,327



17,396



21,204



34,823





















Net interest income 164,977



163,456



162,538



163,814



147,945





















Provision for loan losses (16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



68,449



37,047

Provision for unfunded commitments (11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



19,712



4,000

Provision for other credit losses (173)



(291)



1,121



—



—

Provision for credit losses (28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 193,568



164,966



144,856



75,653



106,898





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposits accounts 10,829



11,465



10,914



9,922



11,844

Mortgage banking activity 98,486



95,192



138,627



104,925



35,333

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,016



965



1,039



949



961

Gain (loss) on securities (12)



—



—



14



(9)

Other noninterest income 7,654



4,521



8,438



5,150



6,250

Total noninterest income 117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 95,985



92,466



96,698



95,168



75,946

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,781



12,709



13,805



13,807



12,028

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,884



11,323



12,226



10,514



11,954

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 547



1,156



802



950



2,198

Advertising and marketing expenses 1,431



3,267



966



1,455



2,358

Amortization of intangible assets 4,126



4,190



4,190



5,601



5,631

Merger and conversion charges —



—



(44)



895



540

Other noninterest expenses 23,044



26,005



25,049



27,378



27,398

Total noninterest expense 148,798



151,116



153,692



155,768



138,053





















Income before income tax expense 162,743



125,993



150,182



40,845



23,224

Income tax expense 37,781



31,708



34,037



8,609



3,902

Net income $ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322





















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28





















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 224,159



$ 203,349



$ 257,026



$ 292,899



$ 255,312

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,534,969



1,913,957



494,765



428,560



396,844

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



249



249

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 859,652



982,879



1,117,436



1,238,896



1,353,040

Other investments 27,620



28,202



47,329



76,453



81,754

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,509,528



1,167,659



1,414,889



1,736,397



1,398,229





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,599,805



14,480,925



14,943,593



14,503,157



13,094,106

Allowance for credit losses (178,570)



(199,422)



(231,924)



(208,793)



(149,524)

Loans, net 14,421,235



14,281,503



14,711,669



14,294,364



12,944,582





















Other real estate owned 8,841



11,880



17,969



23,563



21,027

Premises and equipment, net 231,550



222,890



231,278



230,118



231,347

Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



931,947

Other intangible assets, net 67,848



71,974



76,164



80,354



85,955

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 176,575



176,467



175,605



175,011



176,239

Deferred income taxes, net 22,367



33,314



53,039



56,306



24,196

Other assets 414,529



416,310



348,428



311,454



323,827

Total assets $ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,804,776



$ 6,151,070



$ 5,909,316



$ 5,595,868



$ 4,226,253

Interest-bearing 11,071,097



10,806,753



10,154,490



9,993,950



9,618,365

Total deposits 17,875,873



16,957,823



16,063,806



15,589,818



13,844,618

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9,320



11,641



9,103



12,879



15,160

Other borrowings 425,231



425,155



875,255



1,418,336



1,543,371

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 124,833



124,345



123,860



123,375



122,890

FDIC loss-share payable, net —



—



19,476



18,903



18,111

Other liabilities 234,274



272,586



217,668



249,188



243,248

Total liabilities 18,669,531



17,791,550



17,309,168



17,412,499



15,787,398





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 71,954



71,754



71,703



71,674



71,652

Capital stock 1,917,990



1,913,285



1,911,031



1,909,839



1,908,721

Retained earnings 785,984



671,510



587,657



481,948



460,153

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 26,090



33,505



37,252



39,613



39,551

Treasury stock (44,422)



(42,966)



(42,960)



(42,944)



(42,927)

Total shareholders' equity 2,757,596



2,647,088



2,564,683



2,460,130



2,437,150

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 19,531,823



$ 18,573,871



$ 18,018,261



$ 17,983,712



$ 16,324,222

Intangible assets 995,853



999,979



1,004,169



1,008,359



1,017,902

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,630,481



11,367,894



11,162,708



11,548,540



11,299,786

Average assets 20,734,414



19,876,338



19,810,084



19,222,181



18,056,445

Average common shareholders' equity 2,695,005



2,622,942



2,529,471



2,478,373



2,456,617



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Allowance for Credit Losses

















Balance at beginning of period $ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266





















CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —



—



—



—



78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



12,714

Total CECL adoption impact —



—



—



—



91,375





















Provision for loan losses (16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



68,449



37,047

Provision for unfunded commitments (11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



19,712



4,000

Provision for other credit losses (173)



(291)



1,121



—



—

Provision for credit losses (28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047





















Charge-offs 7,574



29,094



7,370



11,282



6,718

Recoveries 3,301



3,292



3,810



2,101



2,345

Net charge-offs 4,273



25,802



3,560



9,181



4,373





















Ending balance $ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315





















Allowance for loan losses $ 178,570



$ 199,422



$ 231,924



$ 208,793



$ 149,524

Allowance for unfunded commitments 21,014



32,853



27,372



37,502



17,791

Allowance for other credit losses 657



830



1,121



—



—

Total allowance for credit losses $ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315





















Net Charge-off Information

















Charge-offs

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,370



$ 5,960



$ 1,715



$ 486



$ 2,486

Consumer installment 1,448



2,861



677



962



1,142

Indirect automobile 829



658



697



1,016



1,231

Premium Finance 1,343



2,240



1,158



1,904



831

Real estate - construction and development 26



—



9



74



—

Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,395



17,284



2,977



6,315



928

Real estate - residential 163



91



137



525



100

Total charge-offs 7,574



29,094



7,370



11,282



6,718





















Recoveries

















Commercial, financial and agricultural 727



754



470



303



362

Consumer installment 356



480



516



436



321

Indirect automobile 700



637



317



359



344

Premium Finance 1,122



605



1,224



676



684

Real estate - construction and development 167



125



182



168



342

Real estate - commercial and farmland 41



439



904



21



85

Real estate - residential 188



252



197



138



207

Total recoveries 3,301



3,292



3,810



2,101



2,345





















Net charge-offs $ 4,273



$ 25,802



$ 3,560



$ 9,181



$ 4,373





















Non-Performing Assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 71,189



$ 76,457



$ 138,163



$ 77,745



$ 77,866

Other real estate owned 8,841



11,880



17,969



23,563



21,027

Repossessed assets 840



544



258



1,348



783

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 5,097



8,326



7,003



15,126



11,974

Total non-performing assets $ 85,967



$ 97,207



$ 163,393



$ 117,782



$ 111,650





















Asset Quality Ratios

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.40 %

0.48 %

0.82 %

0.59 %

0.61 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.12 %

0.70 %

0.10 %

0.27 %

0.14 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,611,029



$ 1,627,477



$ 1,879,788



$ 1,839,921



$ 827,392

Consumer installment 257,097



306,995



450,810



575,782



520,592

Indirect automobile 482,637



580,083



682,396



739,543



937,736

Mortgage warehouse 880,216



916,353



995,942



748,853



547,328

Municipal 659,228



659,403



725,669



731,508



749,633

Premium Finance 706,379



687,841



710,890



690,584



661,845

Real estate - construction and development 1,533,234



1,606,710



1,628,255



1,641,744



1,628,367

Real estate - commercial and farmland 5,616,826



5,300,006



5,116,252



4,804,420



4,516,451

Real estate - residential 2,853,159



2,796,057



2,753,591



2,730,802



2,704,762

Total loans $ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 930



$ 521



$ 459



$ 591



$ 575

Consumer installment 27



32



36



42



4

Indirect automobile 1,931



2,277



2,689



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



—



159

Real estate - construction and development 501



506



510



919



925

Real estate - commercial and farmland 59,398



36,707



56,417



5,252



5,587

Real estate - residential 33,324



38,800



28,777



30,253



22,775

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 96,111



$ 78,843



$ 88,888



$ 37,057



$ 30,025

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 854



$ 849



$ 1,002



$ 1,034



$ 334

Consumer installment 53



56



64



67



105

Indirect automobile 321



461



482



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



—



—

Real estate - construction and development 706



707



709



307



289

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,233



1,401



19,942



1,878



2,415

Real estate - residential 2,818



2,671



4,477



2,231



3,078

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 6,985



$ 6,145



$ 26,676



$ 5,517



$ 6,221

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 103,096



$ 84,988



$ 115,564



$ 42,574



$ 36,246





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 1,381,205



$ 1,368,661



$ 1,845,900



$ 1,789,709



$ 774,956

Grade 2 - Strong credit 893,387



869,581



838,267



801,273



785,770

Grade 3 - Good credit 6,805,583



6,624,154



6,189,269



5,784,754



5,772,834

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 4,507,148



4,794,672



4,989,617



5,643,133



4,353,733

Grade 5 - Fair credit 616,896



452,350



643,502



212,667



1,131,128

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 135,213



108,541



151,501



108,704



106,885

Grade 7 - Substandard 260,369



262,947



285,537



162,917



168,561

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



19



—



—



239

Grade 9 - Loss 4



—



—



—



—

Total loans $ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold $ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,004



$ 24,265



$ 27,380

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,145,403



879,481



467,188



398,284



419,260

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



249



249

Investment securities - taxable 910,834



1,024,335



1,160,585



1,281,980



1,359,651

Investment securities - nontaxable 19,225



20,112



21,619



21,576



22,839

Other investments 27,516



31,552



64,656



79,143



73,972

Loans held for sale 1,284,821



1,281,762



1,507,481



1,614,080



1,587,131

Loans 14,453,975



14,752,664



14,688,317



13,915,406



12,712,997

Total Earning Assets $ 18,862,023



$ 18,010,155



$ 17,930,099



$ 17,334,983



$ 16,203,479





















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,412,268



$ 5,970,672



$ 5,782,163



$ 5,061,578



$ 4,080,920

NOW accounts 3,182,245



2,968,596



2,718,315



2,441,305



2,287,947

MMDA 4,761,279



4,534,243



4,273,899



4,221,906



4,004,644

Savings accounts 823,039



793,414



749,314



692,382



643,422

Retail CDs 2,066,410



2,109,600



2,274,150



2,471,134



2,624,209

Brokered CDs 1,000



1,140



1,933



2,043



61,190

Total Deposits 17,246,241



16,377,665



15,799,774



14,890,348



13,702,332

Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9,284



9,929



10,483



12,452



15,637

FHLB advances 48,951



127,797



799,034



1,212,537



1,267,303

Other borrowings 376,260



376,295



272,443



269,300



269,454

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 124,574



124,091



123,604



123,120



127,731

Total Non-Deposit Funding 559,069



638,112



1,205,564



1,617,409



1,680,125

Total Funding $ 17,805,310



$ 17,015,777



$ 17,005,338



$ 16,507,757



$ 15,382,457



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Interest Income

















Federal funds sold $ 12



$ 13



$ 13



$ 45



$ 76

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 521



251



152



122



1,210

Time deposits in other banks 1



1



1



1



1

Investment securities - taxable 6,118



6,398



7,260



9,346



10,082

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 178



190



202



198



199

Loans held for sale 10,827



9,705



10,365



14,053



13,637

Loans (TE) 161,473



163,532



163,352



162,617



158,636

Total Earning Assets $ 179,130



$ 180,090



$ 181,345



$ 186,382



$ 183,841





















Accretion income (included above) $ 6,127



$ 4,688



$ 6,525



$ 9,576



$ 6,562





















Interest Expense

















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts $ 926



$ 1,091



$ 1,394



$ 1,265



$ 2,774

MMDA 1,998



2,326



2,823



3,764



9,748

Savings accounts 124



143



112



94



210

Retail CDs 3,744



5,301



7,484



9,136



11,064

Brokered CDs 6



9



9



14



306

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 6,798



8,870



11,822



14,273



24,102

Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7



8



9



25



40

FHLB advances 192



245



661



1,686



5,109

Other borrowings 4,638



4,635



3,558



3,487



3,511

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,338



1,569



1,346



1,733



2,061

Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,175



6,457



5,574



6,931



10,721

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 12,973



$ 15,327



$ 17,396



$ 21,204



$ 34,823





















Net Interest Income (TE) $ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.75 %

1.12 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.10 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

1.16 % Time deposits in other banks 1.63 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

1.62 %

1.62 % Investment securities - taxable 2.72 %

2.48 %

2.49 %

2.93 %

2.98 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.75 %

3.76 %

3.72 %

3.69 %

3.50 % Loans held for sale 3.42 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

3.50 %

3.46 % Loans (TE) 4.53 %

4.41 %

4.42 %

4.70 %

5.02 % Total Earning Assets 3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 %



















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts 0.12 %

0.15 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.49 % MMDA 0.17 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

0.36 %

0.98 % Savings accounts 0.06 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.13 % Retail CDs 0.73 %

1.00 %

1.31 %

1.49 %

1.70 % Brokered CDs 2.43 %

3.14 %

1.85 %

2.76 %

2.01 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.25 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.58 %

1.01 % Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.31 %

0.32 %

0.34 %

0.81 %

1.03 % FHLB advances 1.59 %

0.76 %

0.33 %

0.56 %

1.62 % Other borrowings 5.00 %

4.90 %

5.20 %

5.21 %

5.24 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 4.36 %

5.03 %

4.33 %

5.66 %

6.49 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.48 %

4.03 %

1.84 %

1.72 %

2.57 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.46 %

0.55 %

0.62 %

0.75 %

1.24 %



















Net Interest Spread 3.39 %

3.43 %

3.40 %

3.57 %

3.32 %



















Net Interest Margin(2) 3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 %



















Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322





















Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges —



—



(44)



895



540

Restructuring charges —



—



50



1,463



—

Servicing right impairment (recovery) (10,639)



9,501



412



7,989



22,165

Gain on BOLI proceeds (603)



—



(103)



(845)



—

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



53



268



1,294



1,443

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) —



235



470



2,043



548

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (264)



(30)



(97)



281



470

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) 2,290



(2,049)



(222)



(2,933)



(5,283)

After tax adjustment items (9,216)



7,710



734



10,187



19,883

Adjusted net income $ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205





















Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022

Net income per diluted share $ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56





















Average assets $ 20,734,414



$ 19,876,338



$ 19,810,084



$ 19,222,181



$ 18,056,445

Return on average assets 2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 %



















Average common equity $ 2,695,005



$ 2,622,942



$ 2,529,471



$ 2,478,373



$ 2,456,617

Average tangible common equity $ 1,696,946



$ 1,620,742



$ 1,523,066



$ 1,462,871



$ 1,436,108

Return on average common equity 18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 %





















Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

















Total noninterest expense $ 148,798



$ 151,116



$ 153,692



$ 155,768



$ 138,053

Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges —



—



44



(895)



(540)

Restructuring charges —



—



(50)



(1,463)



—

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



(53)



(268)



(1,294)



(1,443)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges —



(235)



(470)



(2,043)



(548)

Gain (loss) on sale of premises 264



30



97



(281)



(470)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 149,062



$ 150,858



$ 153,045



$ 149,792



$ 135,052





















Total Revenue

















Net interest income $ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945

Noninterest income 117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379

Total revenue $ 282,950



$ 275,599



$ 321,556



$ 284,774



$ 202,324





















Adjusted Total Revenue

















Net interest income (TE) $ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018

Noninterest income 117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379

Total revenue (TE) 284,130



276,906



322,967



286,138



203,397

Adjustment items:

















(Gain) loss on securities 12



—



—



(14)



9

Gain on BOLI proceeds (603)



—



(103)



(845)



—

Servicing right impairment (recovery) (10,639)



9,501



412



7,989



22,165

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 272,900



$ 286,407



$ 323,276



$ 293,268



$ 225,571





















Efficiency ratio 52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,757,596



$ 2,647,088



$ 2,564,683



$ 2,460,130



$ 2,437,150

Less:

















Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



931,947

Other intangibles, net 67,848



71,974



76,164



80,354



85,955

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,761,743



$ 1,647,109



$ 1,560,514



$ 1,451,771



$ 1,419,248





















Period end number of shares 69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,462,782



69,441,274

Book value per share (period end) $ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Banking Division

















Net interest income $ 112,816



$ 112,964



$ 119,562



$ 120,330



$ 118,375

Provision for credit losses (23,904)



1,847



487



86,805



35,997

Noninterest income 16,738



15,659



15,265



14,468



17,773

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 42,723



38,668



39,718



40,423



41,621

Occupancy and equipment expenses 10,120



10,958



11,955



11,679



10,347

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,201



9,608



9,716



8,919



10,797

Other noninterest expenses 19,710



25,806



21,517



27,997



30,645

Total noninterest expense 82,754



85,040



82,906



89,018



93,410

Income (loss) before income tax expense 70,704



41,736



51,434



(41,025)



6,741

Income tax expense (benefit) 18,456



13,992



13,453



(8,582)



275

Net income (loss) $ 52,248



$ 27,744



$ 37,981



$ (32,443)



$ 6,466





















Retail Mortgage Division

















Net interest income $ 18,984



$ 19,908



$ 20,393



$ 24,302



$ 17,756

Provision for credit losses (4,553)



(1,621)



15,051



423



1,997

Noninterest income 97,640



94,109



137,583



104,195



34,369

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 49,838



50,165



53,500



50,003



31,097

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,476



1,577



1,676



1,953



1,504

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,546



1,534



2,349



1,406



986

Other noninterest expenses 8,189



7,442



7,889



6,949



5,875

Total noninterest expense 61,049



60,718



65,414



60,311



39,462

Income before income tax expense 60,128



54,920



77,511



67,763



10,666

Income tax expense 12,627



11,535



16,112



14,231



2,408

Net income $ 47,501



$ 43,385



$ 61,399



$ 53,532



$ 8,258





















Warehouse Lending Division

















Net interest income $ 9,906



$ 9,017



$ 6,546



$ 5,026



$ 3,302

Provision for credit losses (145)



1,673



495



403



(9)

Noninterest income 980



1,113



1,064



727



960

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 330



296



266



209



210

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1



1



1



1



1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 49



101



73



55



41

Other noninterest expenses 33



26



28



88



34

Total noninterest expense 413



424



368



353



286

Income before income tax expense 10,618



8,033



6,747



4,997



3,985

Income tax expense 2,230



1,687



1,431



1,049



837

Net income $ 8,388



$ 6,346



$ 5,316



$ 3,948



$ 3,148



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 SBA Division

















Net interest income $ 16,635



$ 14,909



$ 8,966



$ 7,034



$ 2,181

Provision for credit losses (547)



(2,997)



4,297



2,322



(903)

Noninterest income 2,611



1,247



5,106



1,570



1,277

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,382



1,233



1,572



2,612



1,476

Occupancy and equipment expenses 106



100



97



97



97

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1



1



4



15



13

Other noninterest expenses 295



363



595



359



515

Total noninterest expense 1,784



1,697



2,268



3,083



2,101

Income before income tax expense 18,009



17,456



7,507



3,199



2,260

Income tax expense 3,782



3,666



1,577



671



475

Net income $ 14,227



$ 13,790



$ 5,930



$ 2,528



$ 1,785





















Premium Finance Division

















Net interest income $ 6,636



$ 6,658



$ 7,071



$ 7,122



$ 6,331

Provision for credit losses 558



(412)



(2,648)



(1,792)



3,965

Noninterest income 4



15



—



—



—

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,712



2,104



1,642



1,921



1,542

Occupancy and equipment expenses 78



73



76



77



79

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 87



79



84



119



117

Other noninterest expenses 921



981



934



886



1,056

Total noninterest expense 2,798



3,237



2,736



3,003



2,794

Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,284



3,848



6,983



5,911



(428)

Income tax expense (benefit) 686



828



1,464



1,240



(93)

Net income (loss) $ 2,598



$ 3,020



$ 5,519



$ 4,671



$ (335)





















Total Consolidated

















Net interest income $ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945

Provision for credit losses (28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047

Noninterest income 117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 95,985



92,466



96,698



95,168



75,946

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,781



12,709



13,805



13,807



12,028

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,884



11,323



12,226



10,514



11,954

Other noninterest expenses 29,148



34,618



30,963



36,279



38,125

Total noninterest expense 148,798



151,116



153,692



155,768



138,053

Income before income tax expense 162,743



125,993



150,182



40,845



23,224

Income tax expense 37,781



31,708



34,037



8,609



3,902

Net income $ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



