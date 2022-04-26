AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022

Ameris Bancorp

Apr 26, 2022, 16:05 ET

Highlights of the Company's results for the first quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • Net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share
  • Organic growth in loans of $269.5 million, or 6.8% annualized (and $350.7 million, or 8.9% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during 2022
  • Growth in tangible book value of $0.58 per share, or 2.2%, to $26.84 at March 31, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021
  • Less than 1% dilution in tangible book value from decrease in unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 17bps, from 3.18% last quarter to 3.35% this quarter
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.31%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.38%
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 40.18% of total deposits, up from 39.54% at December 31, 2021 and 38.07% a year ago

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $125.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $115.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Solid first quarter results reflect our continued responsible organic growth initiatives.  Despite challenging economic conditions and market volatility, we had annualized loan growth, excluding PPP, of 8.9%, our margin expanded by 17 basis points and we maintained our credit quality.  We remain focused on tangible book value and have successfully avoided material negative impact on capital from the securities portfolio over this past interest rate cycle.  Our results reflect the discipline of our team and the continued opportunities throughout our strong Southeastern footprint."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) continued to increase in the first quarter of 2022, to $173.6 million, compared with $167.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.  The Company's net interest margin significantly improved to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022, up from 3.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021 but less than 3.57% reported for the first quarter of 2021.  Accretion income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $1.0 million, compared with $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Yields on loans increased to 4.37% during the first quarter of 2022, compared with 4.26% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased from 4.53% for the first quarter of 2021. Contributing to interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.1 million of interest income on loans from the recent Balboa Capital acquisition, as well as $3.0 million of accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $4.8 million and $8.2 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2022 was $805.5 million, with weighted average yields of 5.17%, compared with $1.1 billion and 3.35%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $600.6 million and 3.80%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 3.63%, compared with $5.5 billion and 3.43%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.5 billion and 3.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2021.   

Interest expense during the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $10.8 million, compared with $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.  The decrease in interest expense was related to continued repricing of deposits as CDs mature and the repayment of remaining borrowings assumed from Balboa Capital in January 2022.  The Company's total cost of funds moved one basis point lower to 0.22% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.  Deposit costs decreased one basis point during the first quarter of 2022 to 0.09%, compared with 0.10% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $5.1 million, or 6.3%, in the first quarter of 2022 to $86.9 million, compared with $81.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which grew by $2.2 million, or 3.6%, to $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $60.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.  Excluding the $9.7 million and $4.5 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, mortgage revenue decreased this quarter by $2.9 million, while expenses in the mortgage division decreased by $3.5 million, for an increased efficiency ratio within that division.  Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.94% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.53 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.82 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.41 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.62 billion at December 31, 2021.

Service charge revenue decreased $726,000, or 6.2%, to $11.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting from a cyclical decrease in volume that is historically lower in the first quarter each year.  Other noninterest income increased $3.7 million, or 44.5%, in the first quarter of 2022 to $12.0 million, compared with $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of a $2.6 million impact from the newly acquired Balboa Capital. Also contributing to the increase were increases in gains on sale of SBA loans of $761,000 and merchant fee income of $287,000.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $5.5 million, or 3.9%, to $143.8 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared with $138.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.  During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $977,000 and a net gain of $6,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $126,000 and merger and conversion charges of $4.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $8.4 million, or 6.2%, to $142.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, from $134.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The increase in adjusted expenses resulted from absorbing a full quarter of Balboa expenses (acquired in December 2021) and cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses, partially offset by the decrease in mortgage banking expenses. 

As shown in the table below, the Company continued to show discipline in noninterest expense control, as all other noninterest expenses increased less than 1%:

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change

Balboa Expenses

$                 8,475

$                        1,350

$          7,125

Payroll Taxes

4,244

1,506

2,738

401(k) Matching Contributions

1,714

494

1,220

Mortgage Expenses

46,902

50,380

(3,478)

All Other Noninterest Expenses

81,514

80,742

772

Adjusted Noninterest Expense

$             142,849

$                    134,472

$          8,377

The additional cyclical payroll expenses caused the adjusted efficiency ratio to increase to 56.95% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, compared with 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The increased rate for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability and an increase in nondeductible merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022. 

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $23.56 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $269.5 million, or 6.8% annualized, to $16.14 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021.  As anticipated with seasonal mortgage activity, loans held for sale decreased $353.1 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $901.6 million at March 31, 2022.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $805.5 million, down 30% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and up 34% from the first quarter of 2021. 

At March 31, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.59 billion, or 97.3% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.  At March 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.87 billion, or 40.2% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.62 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021.  These funds represented 64.4% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 totaled $3.01 billion, an increase of $40.7 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2021.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $81.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio.  The Company repurchased 312,860 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $14.6 million during the first quarter of 2022.  The Company recorded dilution of $0.25 per share, or less than 1%, to tangible book value this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in unrealized gains on the securities portfolio.  Tangible book value per share was $26.84 at March 31, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.32% at March 31, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.2 million, compared with a provision of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments, partially offset by an improvement in expected credit losses on loans.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased four basis points to 0.47% during the quarter.  This increase was attributable to rebooked GNMA loans which the Company has the right, but not the obligation to repurchase. The net charge-off ratio was nine basis points for the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2021.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants).  The conference call access code is 418399.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 11, 2022.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403.  The conference replay access code is 542280.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

EARNINGS








Net income

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  124,962

Adjusted net income

$    75,039

$    81,544

$    83,861

$    87,548

$  115,746










COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per share available to common shareholders








Basic

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.27

$        1.80

Diluted

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$        1.79

Adjusted diluted EPS

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$        1.66

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

Book value per share (period end)

$      43.31

$      42.62

$      41.66

$      40.66

$      39.56

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$      26.84

$      26.26

$      27.46

$      26.45

$      25.27

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,391,734

Diluted

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

Period end number of shares

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

Market data








High intraday price

$      55.62

$      56.64

$      53.63

$      59.85

$      57.81

Low intraday price

$      43.56

$      46.20

$      44.92

$      47.44

$      36.60

Period end closing price

$      43.88

$      49.68

$      51.88

$      50.63

$      52.51

Average daily volume

471,858

350,119

392,533

429,233

460,744










PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.42%

1.41%

1.47%

1.64%

2.44%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.31%

1.40%

1.51%

1.63%

2.26%

Return on average common equity

11.06%

11.06%

11.27%

12.66%

18.80%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.38%

16.88%

17.65%

19.46%

27.66%

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.56%

3.39%

3.44%

3.58%

3.85%

Total cost of funds

0.22%

0.23%

0.24%

0.26%

0.30%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.35%

3.18%

3.22%

3.34%

3.57%

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

32.05%

31.31%

30.32%

33.78%

39.71%

Efficiency ratio

55.43%

55.66%

57.59%

54.07%

52.59%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

56.95%

54.85%

56.56%

54.07%

54.62%










CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)








Shareholders' equity to assets

12.76%

12.43%

12.87%

12.96%

12.87%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.32%

8.05%

8.88%

8.83%

8.62%










EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.32%

8.05%

8.88%

8.83%

8.62%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.44%

4.38%

3.99%

4.13%

4.25%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.76%

12.43%

12.87%

12.96%

12.87%










OTHER DATA (period end)








Full time equivalent employees








Banking Division

2,033

2,008

1,821

1,817

1,815

Retail Mortgage Division

714

739

749

759

765

Warehouse Lending Division

10

12

12

12

12

SBA Division

35

34

29

30

29

Premium Finance Division

77

72

67

68

70

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,869

2,865

2,678

2,686

2,691










Assets per Banking Division FTE

$    11,589

$    11,882

$    12,374

$    12,046

$    11,806

Branch locations

165

165

165

165

165

Deposits per branch location

$  118,718

$  119,185

$  114,142

$  110,655

$  108,339

.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$     177,566

$     170,813

$     166,358

$     167,761

$     171,157

Interest on taxable securities

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

Interest on nontaxable securities

186

156

139

139

141

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,373

1,521

1,244

595

522

Interest on federal funds sold

10

9

9

12

12

Total interest income

183,374

178,365

173,046

173,751

177,950










Interest expense








Interest on deposits

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

Interest on other borrowings

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

Total interest expense

10,830

11,528

11,385

11,899

12,973










Net interest income

172,544

166,837

161,661

161,852

164,977










Provision for loan losses

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

Provision for unfunded commitments

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

Provision for other credit losses

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

Provision for credit losses

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

166,313

164,078

171,336

161,710

193,568










Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

11,058

11,784

11,486

11,007

10,829

Mortgage banking activity

62,938

60,723

56,460

70,231

98,486

Other service charges, commissions and fees

939

962

1,154

1,056

1,016

Gain (loss) on securities

(27)

(4)

530

1

(12)

Other noninterest income

12,003

8,304

6,932

6,945

7,654

Total noninterest income

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973










Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

Occupancy and equipment

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

Data processing and communications expenses

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

(965)

1,992

377

622

547

Advertising and marketing

1,988

2,381

2,676

1,946

1,431

Amortization of intangible assets

5,181

3,387

3,387

4,065

4,126

Merger and conversion charges

977

4,023

183


Other noninterest expenses

27,059

24,943

28,242

20,934

23,044

Total noninterest expense

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798










Income before income tax expense

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

Income tax expense

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

Net income

$       81,698

$       81,944

$       81,680

$       88,327

$     124,962










Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.17

$          1.18

$          1.17

$          1.27

$          1.79

(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     257,316

$     307,813

$     239,028

$     259,729

$     224,159

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795

2,534,969

Time deposits in other banks





249

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

579,204

592,621

684,504

778,167

859,652

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

91,454

79,850

64,451

29,055

Other investments

49,395

47,552

27,619

27,621

27,620

Loans held for sale

901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589

1,509,528










Loans, net of unearned income

16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791

14,599,805

Allowance for credit losses

(161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070)

(178,570)

Loans, net

15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721

14,421,235










Other real estate owned

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

Premises and equipment, net

224,293

225,400

226,430

229,994

231,550

Goodwill

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

Other intangible assets, net

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

332,914

331,146

279,389

277,839

176,575

Other assets

455,460

413,419

416,182

425,858

436,896

Total assets

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  7,870,207

$  7,774,823

$  7,616,728

$  6,983,761

$  6,804,776

Interest-bearing

11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236

11,071,097

Total deposits

19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997

17,875,873

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,065

5,845

4,502

5,544

9,320

Other borrowings

425,520

739,879

425,375

425,303

425,231

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126,827

126,328

125,830

125,331

124,833

Other liabilities

410,280

354,265

243,175

235,752

234,274

Total liabilities

20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927

18,669,531










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,212

72,017

72,016

72,008

71,954

Capital stock

1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566

1,917,990

Retained earnings

1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979

863,828

785,984

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(1,841)

15,590

21,885

25,024

26,090

Treasury stock

(69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422)

(44,422)

Total shareholders' equity

3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004

2,757,596

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018

$ 19,531,823

Intangible assets

1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401

991,788

995,853

Interest-bearing liabilities

12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414

11,630,481

Average assets

23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894

20,734,414

Average common shareholders' equity

2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

2,695,005

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses








Balance at beginning of period

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241

$  233,105










Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans


9,432













Provision for loan losses

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

Provision for unfunded commitments

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

Provision for other credit losses

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

Provision for credit losses

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)










Charge-offs

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574

Recoveries

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301

Net charge-offs

3,597

(556)

(127)

2,601

4,273










Ending balance

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241










Allowance for loan losses

$  161,251

$  167,582

$  171,213

$  175,070

$  178,570

Allowance for unfunded commitments

42,194

33,185

16,797

22,313

21,014

Allowance for other credit losses

170

214

224

399

657

Total allowance for credit losses

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241










Net  Charge-off Information








Charge-offs








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$     4,414

$     1,003

$        858

$     3,529

$      2,370

Consumer installment

1,425

1,484

1,647

1,669

1,448

Indirect automobile

88

40

178

141

829

Premium Finance

1,369

526

605

1,194

1,343

Real estate - construction and development


21


186

26

Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,283

220

210

27

1,395

Real estate - residential


73

39

392

163

Total charge-offs

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574










Recoveries








Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,896

2,389

1,986

625

727

Consumer installment

158

172

199

212

356

Indirect automobile

275

329

278

372

700

Premium Finance

1,247

633

649

2,466

1,122

Real estate - construction and development

218

210

45

84

167

Real estate - commercial and farmland

37

81

266

185

41

Real estate - residential

151

109

241

593

188

Total recoveries

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301










Net charge-offs

$     3,597

$       (556)

$       (127)

$     2,601

$      4,273










Non-Performing Assets








Nonaccrual loans

$  102,597

$    85,266

$    58,932

$    59,921

$    71,189

Other real estate owned

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

Repossessed assets

139

84

152

226

840

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

6,584

12,711

7,472

4,874

5,097

Total non-performing assets

$  111,230

$  101,871

$    71,150

$    70,796

$    85,967










Asset Quality Ratios








Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.47%

0.43%

0.32%

0.32%

0.40%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.09%

(0.01)%

—%

0.07%

0.12 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  1,836,663

$  1,875,993

$  1,217,575

$  1,406,421

$  1,611,029

Consumer installment

173,642

191,298

207,111

229,411

257,097

Indirect automobile

214,120

265,779

325,057

397,373

482,637

Mortgage warehouse

732,375

787,837

768,577

841,347

880,216

Municipal

547,926

572,701

624,430

647,578

659,228

Premium Finance

819,163

798,409

840,737

780,328

706,379

Real estate - construction and development

1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883

1,533,234

Real estate - commercial and farmland

6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472

5,616,826

Real estate - residential

3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978

2,853,159

Total loans

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           868

$        1,286

$         1,683

$        1,038

$           930

Consumer installment

13

16

22

28

27

Indirect automobile

893

1,037

1,284

1,647

1,931

Premium Finance

162




Real estate - construction and development

725

789

887

898

501

Real estate - commercial and farmland

17,161

35,575

43,895

46,025

43,398

Real estate - residential

24,664

26,879

29,521

31,570

33,324

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       44,486

$       65,582

$       77,292

$       81,206

$       80,111

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$             72

$             83

$           112

$           805

$           854

Consumer installment

31

35

38

43

53

Indirect automobile

221

273

297

301

321

Real estate - construction and development

11

13

271

301

706

Real estate - commercial and farmland

788

5,924

6,715

7,103

2,233

Real estate - residential

4,341

4,678

2,687

2,515

2,818

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$        5,464

$       11,006

$       10,120

$       11,068

$         6,985

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$       49,950

$       76,588

$       87,412

$       92,274

$       87,096










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905

$ 14,204,219

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

51,670

78,957

87,757

100,750

135,213

Grade 7 - Substandard

192,175

180,978

174,724

202,134

260,369

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss




2

4

Total loans

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,145,403

Time deposits in other banks




244

249

Investment securities - taxable

623,498

698,915

757,278

811,234

910,834

Investment securities - nontaxable

29,605

22,639

19,053

18,225

19,225

Other investments

47,872

31,312

27,622

27,620

27,516

Loans held for sale

1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,284,821

Loans

15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

14,453,975

Total Earning Assets

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 18,862,023










Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  7,658,451

$  7,600,284

$  7,168,717

$  6,874,471

$  6,412,268

NOW accounts

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,182,245

MMDA

5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

4,761,279

Savings accounts

973,724

928,954

908,189

876,887

823,039

Retail CDs

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

2,066,410

Brokered CDs



511

1,000

1,000

Total Deposits

19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

17,246,241

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4,020

5,559

5,133

6,883

9,284

FHLB advances

48,786

48,828

48,866

48,910

48,951

Other borrowings

443,657

468,058

376,489

376,376

376,260

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126,563

126,067

125,567

125,068

124,574

Total Non-Deposit Funding

623,026

648,512

556,055

557,237

559,069

Total Funding

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 17,805,310

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest Income








Federal funds sold

$            10

$               9

$               9

$             12

$             12

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,373

1,521

1,244

594

521

Time deposits in other banks




1

1

Investment securities - taxable

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

235

198

176

176

178

Loans held for sale

8,132

9,433

10,618

11,773

10,827

Loans (TE)

170,398

162,415

156,861

157,112

161,473

Total Earning Assets

$    184,387

$     179,442

$     174,204

$     174,912

$     179,130










Accretion income (included above)

$        1,006

$        2,812

$         2,948

$        4,462

$         6,127










Interest Expense








Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

$          824

$           864

$           808

$           816

$           926

MMDA

1,643

1,971

1,970

1,908

1,998

Savings accounts

133

128

129

122

124

Retail CDs

1,492

1,715

2,195

2,921

3,744

Brokered CDs



4

8

6

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

3

4

4

5

7

FHLB advances

190

195

195

193

192

Other borrowings

5,164

5,317

4,640

4,683

4,638

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,381

1,334

1,440

1,243

1,338

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      10,830

$       11,528

$       11,385

$       11,899

$       12,973










Net Interest Income (TE)

$    173,557

$     167,914

$     162,819

$     163,013

$     166,157

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

0.20%

0.18%

0.18%

0.24%

0.24%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.16%

0.16%

0.16%

0.10%

0.10%

Time deposits in other banks

—%

—%

—%

1.64%

1.63%

Investment securities - taxable

2.76%

3.33%

2.77%

2.59%

2.72%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.22%

3.47%

3.66%

3.87%

3.75%

Loans held for sale

3.01%

2.74%

2.81%

2.77%

3.42%

Loans (TE)

4.37%

4.26%

4.24%

4.33%

4.53%

Total Earning Assets

3.56%

3.39%

3.44%

3.58%

3.85%










Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

0.09%

0.09%

0.09%

0.10%

0.12%

MMDA

0.13%

0.15%

0.16%

0.16%

0.17%

Savings accounts

0.06%

0.05%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

Retail CDs

0.34%

0.37%

0.45%

0.58%

0.73%

Brokered CDs

—%

—%

3.11%

3.21%

2.43%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.14%

0.16%

0.18%

0.21%

0.25%

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.30%

0.29%

0.31%

0.29%

0.31%

FHLB advances

1.58%

1.58%

1.58%

1.58%

1.59%

Other borrowings

4.72%

4.51%

4.89%

4.99%

5.00%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

4.43%

4.20%

4.55%

3.99%

4.36%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.39%

4.19%

4.48%

4.41%

4.48%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.36%

0.37%

0.38%

0.41%

0.46%










Net Interest Spread

3.20%

3.02%

3.06%

3.17%

3.39%










Net Interest Margin(2)

3.35%

3.18%

3.22%

3.34%

3.57%










Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.22%

0.23%

0.24%

0.26%

0.30%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Non-GAAP Reconciliations


















Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net income available to common shareholders

$     81,698

$     81,944

$     81,680

$    88,327

$   124,962










Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges

977

4,023

183


Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

Gain on BOLI proceeds





(603)

(Gain) loss on bank premises

(6)

(126)

1,136

(236)

(264)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

2,024

243

(536)

206

2,290

After tax adjustment items

(6,659)

(400)

2,181

(779)

(9,216)

Adjusted net income

$     75,039

$     81,544

$     83,861

$    87,548

$   115,746










Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

Net income per diluted share

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$        1.79

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$        1.66










Average assets

$ 23,275.654

$ 23,054.847

$ 22,087.642

$ 21,538,894

$ 20,734,414

Return on average assets

1.42%

1.41%

1.47%

1.64%

2.44%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.31%

1.40%

1.51%

1.63%

2.26%










Average common equity

$ 2,994.652

$ 2,939.507

$ 2,874.691

$ 2,798,269

$ 2,695,005

Average tangible common equity

$ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$ 1,696,946

Return on average common equity

11.06%

11.06%

11.27%

12.66%

18.80%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.38%

16.88%

17.65%

19.46%

27.66%










Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Adjusted Noninterest Expense








Total noninterest expense

$  143,820

$  138,369

$  137,196

$  135,761

$  148,798

Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges

(977)

(4,023)

(183)


Gain (loss) on bank premises

6

126

(1,136)

236

264

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  142,849

$  134,472

$  135,877

$  135,997

$  149,062










Total Revenue








Net interest income

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  164,977

Noninterest income

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

Total revenue

$  259,455

$  248,606

$  238,223

$  251,092

$  282,950










Adjusted Total Revenue








Net interest income (TE)

$  173,557

$  167,914

$  162,819

$  163,013

$  166,157

Noninterest income

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

Total revenue (TE)

260,468

249,683

239,381

252,253

284,130

Adjustment items:








(Gain) loss on securities

27

4

(530)

(1)

12

Gain on BOLI proceeds





(603)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  250,841

$  245,147

$  240,249

$  251,503

$  272,900










Efficiency ratio

55.43%

55.66%

57.59%

54.07%

52.59%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

56.95%

54.85%

56.56%

54.07%

54.62%










Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 2,900,770

$ 2,837,004

$ 2,757,596

Less:








Goodwill

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

Other intangibles, net

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 1,912,369

$ 1,845,216

$ 1,761,743










Period end number of shares

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

Book value per share (period end)

$     43.31

$     42.62

$      41.66

$     40.66

$     39.56

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     26.84

$     26.26

$      27.46

$     26.45

$     25.27

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Banking Division








Net interest income

$  133,745

$  120,572

$  113,524

$  110,670

$  112,816

Provision for credit losses

5,226

4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

(23,904)

Noninterest income

21,364

18,859

17,896

16,171

16,738

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

49,195

36,522

40,020

37,814

42,723

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,074

11,699

10,196

9,050

10,120

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,230

10,162

9,159

10,280

10,201

Other noninterest expenses

20,045

24,048

21,723

18,763

19,710

Total noninterest expense

91,544

82,431

81,098

75,907

82,754

Income before income tax expense

58,339

52,435

59,900

54,883

70,704

Income tax expense

16,996

14,010

17,784

14,196

18,456

Net income

$    41,343

$    38,425

$    42,116

$    40,687

$    52,248










Retail Mortgage Division








Net interest income

$    19,295

$    19,912

$    21,289

$    22,533

$    18,984

Provision for credit losses

1,587

175

1,678

5,647

(4,553)

Noninterest income

61,649

59,650

55,555

69,055

97,640

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

31,614

36,787

36,373

44,798

49,838

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,471

1,587

1,590

1,553

1,476

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,172

1,213

1,357

1,435

1,546

Other noninterest expenses

12,645

10,793

11,675

7,638

8,189

Total noninterest expense

46,902

50,380

50,995

55,424

61,049

Income before income tax expense

32,455

29,007

24,171

30,517

60,128

Income tax expense

6,815

6,092

5,076

6,408

12,627

Net income

$    25,640

$    22,915

$    19,095

$    24,109

$    47,501










Warehouse Lending Division








Net interest income

$      6,447

$      8,063

$      8,712

$      8,720

$      9,906

Provision for credit losses

(222)

77

(291)

(155)

(145)

Noninterest income

1,401

1,253

1,037

1,333

980

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

283

258

264

278

330

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1


1

1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

47

56

59

68

49

Other noninterest expenses

218

227

200

30

33

Total noninterest expense

549

542

523

377

413

Income before income tax expense

7,521

8,697

9,517

9,831

10,618

Income tax expense

1,579

1,827

1,999

2,064

2,230

Net income

$      5,942

$      6,870

$      7,518

$      7,767

$      8,388

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar


Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

SBA Division








Net interest income

$      6,011

$    11,319

$    10,699

$    12,882

$    16,635

Provision for credit losses

(143)

(663)

(1,104)

(607)

(547)

Noninterest income

2,491

2,002

2,070

2,677

2,611

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,271

1,217

1,320

937

1,382

Occupancy and equipment expenses

99

121

116

132

106

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

28

28

18


1

Other noninterest expenses

380

645

370

284

295

Total noninterest expense

1,778

2,011

1,824

1,353

1,784

Income before income tax expense

6,867

11,973

12,049

14,813

18,009

Income tax expense

1,442

2,514

2,530

3,111

3,782

Net income

$      5,425

$      9,459

$      9,519

$    11,702

$    14,227










Premium Finance Division








Net interest income

$      7,046

$      6,971

$      7,437

$      7,047

$      6,636

Provision for credit losses

(217)

(1,395)

(380)

(794)

558

Noninterest income

6

5

4

4

4

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,918

1,831

1,694

1,678

1,712

Occupancy and equipment expenses

82

86

77

76

78

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

95

75

88

94

87

Other noninterest expenses

952

1,013

897

852

921

Total noninterest expense

3,047

3,005

2,756

2,700

2,798

Income before income tax expense

4,222

5,366

5,065

5,145

3,284

Income tax expense

874

1,091

1,633

1,083

686

Net income

$      3,348

$      4,275

$      3,432

$      4,062

$      2,598










Total Consolidated








Net interest income

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  164,977

Provision for credit losses

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

Noninterest income

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

Other noninterest expenses

34,240

36,726

34,865

27,567

29,148

Total noninterest expense

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798

Income before income tax expense

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

Income tax expense

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

Net income

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  124,962

