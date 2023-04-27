AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the first quarter of 2023 include the following:

Net income of $60.4 million , or $0.87 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA (1) of 2.07%

of 2.07% Growth in tangible book value (1) of $0.87 per share, or 11.6% annualized, to $30.79 at March 31, 2023

of per share, or 11.6% annualized, to at Increased the allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, from 1.04% at December 31, 2022 , due to forecasted economic conditions

, due to forecasted economic conditions Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 51.99%, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of last year

of 51.99%, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of last year Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved one basis point to 0.33% at March 31, 2023 , compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022 .

, compared with 0.34% at . Net interest margin of 3.76% for the first quarter of 2023

Organic growth in loans of $142.6 million , or 2.9% annualized

, or 2.9% annualized Growth in total deposits of $434.7 million or 8.9% annualized

or 8.9% annualized TCE ratio (1) of 8.55%, compared with 8.67% at December 31, 2022 and 8.32% one year ago

of 8.55%, compared with 8.67% at and 8.32% one year ago Redeemed $75 million floating rate (was 8.39%) subordinated notes due 2027 in March

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $60.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Included in the Company's first quarter results was a $49.7 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $6.2 million in the first quarter of last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "While the recent events in the banking industry were unexpected, they have certainly given us an opportunity to highlight the importance of the strength and diversity reflected in our balance sheet. Not only do we have a diversified loan portfolio in product types, lines of business and geography, we also have a strong, stable core funding base that has taken years to build. Our focus on core banking and core fundamentals has never been more important. We have been good stewards of our capital, growing tangible book value by over 11% annualized, while also prudently increasing our allowance for loan losses. The increase in the allowance this quarter was driven by the economic forecast and was not due to any underlying credit issue. We believe the strength of our balance sheet and continued capital generation have us well positioned for the future."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $212.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.5 million, or 5.6%, from last quarter and an increase of $39.0 million, or 22.5%, compared with the first quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.76% for the first quarter of 2023, down from 4.03% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from 3.35% reported for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased 34 basis points during the quarter to 5.25%, compared with 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 169 basis points from 3.56% in the first quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.44% during the first quarter of 2023, compared with 5.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.37% for the first quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2023 was $563.0 million, with weighted average yields of 8.72%, compared with $612.9 million and 7.92%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $805.5 million and 5.17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.4 billion during the first quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.57%, compared with $3.6 billion and 6.06%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.7 billion and 3.63%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022.

The Company's total cost of funds was 1.59% in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 65 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Deposit costs increased 45 basis points during the first quarter of 2023 to 1.13%, compared with 0.68% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made during the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $7.7 million, or 15.9%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $56.1 million, compared with $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $8.5 million, or 37.4%, to $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sale spreads increased to 1.96% in the first quarter of 2023 from 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division was essentially flat at $946.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $947.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $725.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared with $507.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $4.4 million, or 3.2%, to $139.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared with $135.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $235,000, with no such charges recorded during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $4.6 million, or 3.4%, to $139.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, from $134.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $5.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily resulting from cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 49.61% in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from the cyclical compensation expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 23.1%, compared with 21.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increased rate for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of the impact of state rates applied to the Company's deferred tax asset during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $26.09 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased 80.7% to $2.02 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale were stable at $1.50 billion at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $142.6 million, or 2.9% annualized, to $20.00 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale increased slightly to $395.1 million at March 31, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities remained consistent at $1.63 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at the end of the 2022. This compares with $670.7 million, or 3.1% of earning assets at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates starting rising during 2022; therefore, the unrealized loss position on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio is less than 3% of the portfolio.

At March 31, 2023, total deposits amounted to $19.90 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented $7.30 billion, or 36.7% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.16 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $12.80 billion at December 31, 2022. These funds represented 61.1% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared with 65.7% at the end of 2022, which has enabled the Company to prudently maintain its stable deposit customer base, while also managing its cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment. During March, the Company redeemed its $75 million 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2027 (which were at a current rate of 8.39%) with existing liquidity.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 totaled $3.25 billion, an increase of $55.8 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $60.4 million during the first quarter of 2023 and improvement in other comprehensive income of $10.9 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.87 per share, or 11.6% annualized, during the first quarter to $30.79 at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded an improvement of $0.16 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.55% at March 31, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $49.7 million, compared with a provision of $32.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $142.6 million during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were stable at 0.61% during the quarter. Approximately $75.0 million, or 46.8%, of the nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved one basis point to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022. The net charge-off ratio was 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, compared with eight basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and nine basis points in the first quarter of 2022.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 EARNINGS

















Net income $ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698 Adjusted net income(1) $ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039



















COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share available to common shareholders

















Basic $ 0.87

$ 1.19

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15 Book value per share (period end) $ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84 Weighted average number of shares

















Basic 69,171,562

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735 Diluted 69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990 Period end number of shares 69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084 Market data

















High intraday price $ 50.54

$ 54.24

$ 50.94

$ 46.28

$ 55.62 Low intraday price $ 34.28

$ 44.61

$ 38.22

$ 39.37

$ 43.56 Period end closing price $ 36.58

$ 47.14

$ 44.71

$ 40.18

$ 43.88 Average daily volume $ 452,242

$ 340,890

$ 346,522

$ 446,121

$ 471,858



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets 0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 % Return on average common equity 7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 % Total cost of funds 1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 % Efficiency ratio 52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

56.95 %



















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %



















OTHER DATA (period end)

















Full time equivalent employees

















Banking Division 2,093

2,079

2,071

2,050

2,033 Retail Mortgage Division 630

633

671

712

714 Warehouse Lending Division 8

8

9

9

10 SBA Division 39

39

40

36

35 Premium Finance Division 78

76

77

78

77 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,848

2,835

2,868

2,885

2,869



















Branch locations 164

164

164

164

165 Deposits per branch location $ 121,326

$ 118,675

$ 118,701

$ 120,030

$ 118,718

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 271,964

$ 250,263

$ 216,400

$ 190,740

$ 177,566 Interest on taxable securities 14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239 Interest on nontaxable securities 339

358

363

269

186 Interest on deposits in other banks 9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373 Interest on federal funds sold —

8

27

32

10 Total interest income 295,716

273,642

234,302

202,568

183,374



















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092 Interest on other borrowings 30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738 Total interest expense 84,064

49,505

21,321

11,204

10,830



















Net interest income 211,652

224,137

212,981

191,364

172,544



















Provision for loan losses 49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734) Provision for unfunded commitments 346

8,246

192

1,779

9,009 Provision for other credit losses 7

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44) Provision for credit losses 49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 161,923

191,247

195,329

176,440

166,313



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 10,936

11,125

11,168

11,148

11,058 Mortgage banking activity 31,392

22,855

40,350

58,761

62,938 Other service charges, commissions and fees 971

968

970

998

939 Gain (loss) on securities 6

3

(21)

248

(27) Other noninterest income 12,745

13,397

12,857

12,686

12,003 Total noninterest income 56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911



















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281 Occupancy and equipment 12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727 Data processing and communications expenses 13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 435

372

126

496

(965) Advertising and marketing 3,532

3,818

3,553

3,122

1,988 Amortization of intangible assets 4,706

4,709

4,710

5,144

5,181 Merger and conversion charges —

235

—

—

977 Other noninterest expenses 23,818

25,340

27,494

26,988

27,059 Total noninterest expense 139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820



















Income before income tax expense 78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404 Income tax expense 18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706 Net income $ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17



















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 266,400

$ 284,567

$ 269,193

$ 345,627

$ 257,316 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,754,453

833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,496,836

1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 134,175

134,864

130,214

111,654

91,454 Other investments 146,715

110,992

60,560

49,500

49,395 Loans held for sale 395,096

392,078

297,987

555,665

901,550



















Loans, net of unearned income 19,997,871

19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801 Allowance for credit losses (242,658)

(205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251) Loans, net 19,755,213

19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550



















Other real estate owned 1,502

843

843

835

1,910 Premises and equipment, net 218,878

220,283

222,694

224,249

224,293 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345 Other intangible assets, net 101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 389,201

388,405

386,533

384,862

332,914 Other assets 412,781

416,213

372,570

474,552

455,460 Total assets $ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 7,297,893

$ 7,929,579

$ 8,343,200

$ 8,262,929

$ 7,870,207 Interest-bearing 12,599,562

11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234 Total deposits 19,897,455

19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

953

2,065 Other borrowings 2,401,327

1,875,736

725,664

425,592

425,520 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 128,820

128,322

127,823

127,325

126,827 Other liabilities 407,587

389,090

374,181

375,242

410,280 Total liabilities 22,835,189

21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,484

72,264

72,247

72,251

72,212 Capital stock 1,937,664

1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702 Retained earnings 1,362,512

1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (35,581)

(46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841) Treasury stock (83,884)

(74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639) Total shareholders' equity 3,253,195

3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548 Intangible assets 1,117,134

1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,129,709

13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646 Average assets 25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654 Average common shareholders' equity 3,250,289

3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses

















Balance at beginning of period $ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981



















Adoption of ASU 2022-02 (1,711)

—

—

—

—



















Provision for loan losses 49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734) Provision for unfunded commitments 346

8,246

192

1,779

9,009 Provision for other credit losses 7

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44) Provision for credit losses 49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231



















Charge-offs 14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579 Recoveries 4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 10,684

3,862

5,220

1,836

3,597



















Ending balance $ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615



















Allowance for loan losses $ 242,658

$ 205,677

$ 184,891

$ 172,642

$ 161,251 Allowance for unfunded commitments 52,757

52,411

44,165

43,973

42,194 Allowance for other credit losses 82

75

79

88

170 Total allowance for credit losses $ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615



















Net Charge-off Information

















Charge-offs

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 12,233

$ 5,108

$ 4,722

$ 4,391

$ 4,414 Consumer 1,140

1,136

1,228

1,137

1,425 Indirect automobile 34

86

50

41

88 Premium Finance 1,421

1,812

1,205

1,066

1,369 Real estate - construction and development —

27

—

—

— Real estate - commercial and farmland —

196

2,014

81

1,283 Real estate - residential 128

6

53

137

— Total charge-offs 14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579 Recoveries

















Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,043

2,072

2,201

2,785

2,896 Consumer 297

217

277

230

158 Indirect automobile 216

229

276

265

275 Premium Finance 1,382

1,682

1,023

1,113

1,247 Real estate - construction and development 100

223

96

355

218 Real estate - commercial and farmland 44

48

96

44

37 Real estate - residential 190

38

83

225

151 Total recoveries 4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 10,684

$ 3,862

$ 5,220

$ 1,836

$ 3,597



















Non-Performing Assets

















Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 68,028

$ 65,221

$ 64,055

$ 72,352

$ 59,316 Other real estate owned 1,502

843

843

835

1,910 Repossessed assets 25

28

60

122

139 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 15,792

17,865

12,378

8,542

6,584 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 85,347

$ 83,957

$ 77,336

$ 81,851

$ 67,949 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 74,999

69,587

54,621

50,560

43,281 Total non-performing assets $ 160,346

$ 153,544

$ 131,957

$ 132,411

$ 111,230



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.33 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.29 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.61 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.22 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,722,180

$ 2,679,403

$ 2,245,287

$ 2,022,845

$ 1,836,663 Consumer 349,775

384,037

162,345

167,237

173,642 Indirect automobile 83,466

108,648

137,183

172,245

214,120 Mortgage warehouse 958,418

1,038,924

980,342

949,191

732,375 Municipal 505,515

509,151

516,797

529,268

547,926 Premium Finance 947,257

1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357

819,163 Real estate - construction and development 2,144,605

2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,721,732

7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475 Real estate - residential 4,564,923

4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222 Total loans $ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 116,345

104,614

110,408

68,444

51,670 Grade 7 - Substandard 227,294

236,913

213,402

196,058

192,175 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold $ —

$ 924

$ 5,000

$ 17,692

$ 20,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 859,614

1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238 Debt securities - taxable 1,586,404

1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

623,498 Debt securities - nontaxable 43,052

44,320

45,730

39,236

29,605 Other investments 131,044

83,730

51,209

49,550

47,872 Loans held for sale 490,295

371,952

471,070

944,964

1,097,098 Loans 19,820,749

19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397 Total Earning Assets $ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708



















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,136,373

$ 8,138,887

$ 8,259,625

$ 7,955,765

$ 7,658,451 NOW accounts 4,145,991

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772 MMDA 4,994,195

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922 Savings accounts 1,005,614

1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724 Retail CDs 1,612,325

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016 Brokered CDs 125,133

—

—

—

— Total Deposits 19,019,631

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885 Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

1

92

1,854

4,020 FHLB advances 1,968,811

918,228

94,357

48,746

48,786 Other borrowings 361,445

377,056

376,942

376,829

443,657 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 128,557

128,060

127,560

127,063

126,563 Total Non-Deposit Funding 2,458,813

1,423,345

598,951

554,492

623,026 Total Funding $ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Interest Income

















Federal funds sold $ —

$ 8

$ 27

$ 32

$ 10 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373 Debt securities - taxable 14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 429

454

459

341

235 Loans held for sale 7,007

5,519

6,012

10,036

8,132 Loans (TE) 265,802

245,603

211,223

181,602

170,398 Total Earning Assets $ 296,651

$ 274,597

$ 235,233

$ 203,538

$ 184,387



















Interest Expense

















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts $ 15,033

$ 8,564

$ 3,733

$ 1,246

$ 824 MMDA 27,809

20,683

8,613

2,204

1,643 Savings accounts 1,288

654

360

140

133 Retail CDs 7,629

3,170

1,328

1,318

1,492 Brokered CDs 1,423

—

—

—

— Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092 Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

1

3 FHLB advances 22,448

8,801

527

192

190 Other borrowings 5,349

4,953

4,655

4,437

5,164 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,085

2,680

2,105

1,666

1,381 Total Non-Deposit Funding 30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 84,064

$ 49,505

$ 21,321

$ 11,204

$ 10,830



















Net Interest Income (TE) $ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold — %

3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 4.30 %

3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 % Debt securities - taxable 3.66 %

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.04 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 % Loans held for sale 5.80 %

5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 % Loans (TE) 5.44 %

5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 % Total Earning Assets 5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %



















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts 1.47 %

0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 % MMDA 2.26 %

1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 % Savings accounts 0.52 %

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 % Retail CDs 1.92 %

0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 % Brokered CDs 4.61 %

— %

— %

— %

— % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.82 %

1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 % Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase — %

— %

— %

0.22 %

0.30 % FHLB advances 4.62 %

3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 % Other borrowings 6.00 %

5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 9.73 %

8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 5.09 %

4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.38 %

1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %



















Net Interest Spread 2.87 %

3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %



















Net Interest Margin(2) 3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %



















Total Cost of Funds(3) 1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698



















Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges —

235

—

—

977 (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

(1,672)

316

—

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654) Gain on BOLI proceeds (486)

—

(55)

—

— Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

—

151

—

— (Gain) loss on bank premises —

—

—

(39)

(6) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) —

302

182

2,284

2,024 After tax adjustment items (486)

(1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(6,659) Adjusted net income $ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039



















Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990 Net income per diluted share $ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08



















Average assets $ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 23,405,201

$ 23,275,654 Return on average assets 0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %



















Average common equity $ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652 Average tangible common equity $ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713 Return on average common equity 7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %





















Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22 are nondeductible for tax purposes.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

















Total noninterest expense $ 139,421

$ 135,061

$ 139,578

$ 142,196

$ 143,820 Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges —

(235)

—

—

(977) Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

—

(151)

—

— Gain (loss) on bank premises —

—

—

39

6 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 139,421

$ 134,826

$ 139,427

$ 142,235

$ 142,849



















Total Revenue

















Net interest income $ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544 Noninterest income 56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911 Total revenue $ 267,702

$ 272,485

$ 278,305

$ 275,205

$ 259,455



















Adjusted Total Revenue

















Net interest income (TE) $ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557 Noninterest income 56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911 Total revenue (TE) 268,637

273,440

279,236

276,175

260,468 Adjustment items:

















(Gain) loss on securities (6)

(3)

21

(248)

27 (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

(1,672)

316

—

— Gain on BOLI proceeds (486)

—

(55)

—

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 268,145

$ 271,765

$ 278,186

$ 265,089

$ 250,841



















Efficiency ratio 52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

56.95 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345 Other intangibles, net 101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057



















Period end number of shares 69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084 Book value per share (period end) $ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345 Other intangibles, net 101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057



















Total assets $ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345 Other intangibles, net 101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757 Total tangible assets $ 24,971,250

$ 23,931,446

$ 22,679,683

$ 22,548,801

$ 22,417,190



















Equity to Assets 12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %



















PPNR ROA Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Net income 60,421

82,221

92,555

90,066

81,698 Plus:

















Income taxes 18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706 Provision for credit losses 49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231 PPNR 128,281

137,424

138,727

133,009

115,635



















Average Assets 25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654



















Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 % PPNR ROA 2.07 %

2.24 %

2.33 %

2.28 %

2.01 %





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Banking Division

















Net interest income $ 175,340

$ 185,909

$ 174,507

$ 152,122

$ 133,745 Provision for credit losses 47,140

35,946

10,551

10,175

5,226 Noninterest income 23,898

23,448

23,269

23,469

21,364 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 56,454

52,296

48,599

46,733

49,195 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,606

11,482

11,357

11,168

11,074 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,797

11,085

10,779

10,863

11,230 Other noninterest expenses 19,023

21,811

22,974

21,123

20,045 Total noninterest expense 98,880

96,674

93,709

89,887

91,544 Income before income tax expense 53,218

76,737

93,516

75,529

58,339 Income tax expense 12,850

16,545

22,706

19,120

16,996 Net income $ 40,368

$ 60,192

$ 70,810

$ 56,409

$ 41,343



















Retail Mortgage Division

















Net interest income $ 20,027

$ 19,837

$ 19,283

$ 20,779

$ 19,295 Provision for credit losses 2,853

(2,778)

9,043

4,499

1,587 Noninterest income 31,058

24,011

38,584

57,795

61,649 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 20,160

19,164

25,813

31,219

31,614 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,283

1,242

1,460

1,406

1,471 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,069

1,203

1,082

1,123

1,172 Other noninterest expenses 11,747

11,126

11,641

12,812

12,645 Total noninterest expense 34,259

32,735

39,996

46,560

46,902 Income before income tax expense 13,973

13,891

8,828

27,515

32,455 Income tax expense 2,934

2,916

1,854

5,779

6,815 Net income $ 11,039

$ 10,975

$ 6,974

$ 21,736

$ 25,640



















Warehouse Lending Division

















Net interest income $ 5,700

$ 6,601

$ 6,979

$ 6,700

$ 6,447 Provision for credit losses (194)

117

(1,836)

867

(222) Noninterest income 480

579

1,516

1,041

1,401 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 802

427

1,055

208

283 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

1

1

1

1 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 46

49

43

48

47 Other noninterest expenses 202

191

209

212

218 Total noninterest expense 1,051

668

1,308

469

549 Income before income tax expense 5,323

6,395

9,023

6,405

7,521 Income tax expense 1,118

1,342

1,895

1,346

1,579 Net income $ 4,205

$ 5,053

$ 7,128

$ 5,059

$ 5,942



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 SBA Division

















Net interest income $ 1,945

$ 2,491

$ 2,424

$ 3,798

$ 6,011 Provision for credit losses (104)

265

52

(523)

(143) Noninterest income 605

302

1,946

1,526

2,491 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,297

1,306

1,412

1,316

1,271 Occupancy and equipment expenses 37

98

82

81

99 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 37

30

29

29

28 Other noninterest expenses 422

368

100

539

380 Total noninterest expense 1,793

1,802

1,623

1,965

1,778 Income before income tax expense 861

726

2,695

3,882

6,867 Income tax expense 179

153

566

815

1,442 Net income $ 682

$ 573

$ 2,129

$ 3,067

$ 5,425



















Premium Finance Division

















Net interest income $ 8,640

$ 9,299

$ 9,788

$ 7,965

$ 7,046 Provision for credit losses 34

(660)

(158)

(94)

(217) Noninterest income 9

8

9

10

6 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 2,197

2,003

1,818

2,069

1,918 Occupancy and equipment expenses 59

82

83

90

82 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 85

119

82

92

95 Other noninterest expenses 1,097

978

959

1,064

952 Total noninterest expense 3,438

3,182

2,942

3,315

3,047 Income before income tax expense 5,177

6,785

7,013

4,754

4,222 Income tax expense 1,050

1,357

1,499

959

874 Net income $ 4,127

$ 5,428

$ 5,514

$ 3,795

$ 3,348



















Total Consolidated

















Net interest income $ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544 Provision for credit losses 49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231 Noninterest income 56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572 Other noninterest expenses 32,491

34,474

35,883

35,750

34,240 Total noninterest expense 139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820 Income before income tax expense 78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404 Income tax expense 18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706 Net income $ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

