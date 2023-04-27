AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023

Ameris Bancorp

Apr 27, 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the first quarter of 2023 include the following:

  • Net income of $60.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.07%
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.87 per share, or 11.6% annualized, to $30.79 at March 31, 2023
  • Increased the allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, due to forecasted economic conditions
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 51.99%, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of last year
  • Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved one basis point to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022.
  • Net interest margin of 3.76% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Organic growth in loans of $142.6 million, or 2.9% annualized
  • Growth in total deposits of $434.7 million or 8.9% annualized
  • TCE ratio(1) of 8.55%, compared with 8.67% at December 31, 2022 and 8.32% one year ago
  • Redeemed $75 million floating rate (was 8.39%) subordinated notes due 2027 in March

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $60.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Included in the Company's first quarter results was a $49.7 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $6.2 million in the first quarter of last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "While the recent events in the banking industry were unexpected, they have certainly given us an opportunity to highlight the importance of the strength and diversity reflected in our balance sheet.  Not only do we have a diversified loan portfolio in product types, lines of business and geography, we also have a strong, stable core funding base that has taken years to build.  Our focus on core banking and core fundamentals has never been more important.  We have been good stewards of our capital, growing tangible book value by over 11% annualized, while also prudently increasing our allowance for loan losses.  The increase in the allowance this quarter was driven by the economic forecast and was not due to any underlying credit issue.  We believe the strength of our balance sheet and continued capital generation have us well positioned for the future."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $212.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.5 million, or 5.6%, from last quarter and an increase of $39.0 million, or 22.5%, compared with the first quarter of 2022.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.76% for the first quarter of 2023, down from 4.03% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from 3.35% reported for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased 34 basis points during the quarter to 5.25%, compared with 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 169 basis points from 3.56% in the first quarter of 2022.  Yields on loans increased to 5.44% during the first quarter of 2023, compared with 5.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.37% for the first quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2023 was $563.0 million, with weighted average yields of 8.72%, compared with $612.9 million and 7.92%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $805.5 million and 5.17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.4 billion during the first quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.57%, compared with $3.6 billion and 6.06%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.7 billion and 3.63%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022.   

The Company's total cost of funds was 1.59% in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 65 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.  Deposit costs increased 45 basis points during the first quarter of 2023 to 1.13%, compared with 0.68% in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made during the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $7.7 million, or 15.9%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $56.1 million, compared with $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $8.5 million, or 37.4%, to $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.  Gain on sale spreads increased to 1.96% in the first quarter of 2023 from 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division was essentially flat at $946.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $947.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $725.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared with $507.1 million at December 31, 2022. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $4.4 million, or 3.2%, to $139.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared with $135.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $235,000, with no such charges recorded during the first quarter of 2023.  Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $4.6 million, or 3.4%, to $139.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, from $134.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.  The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $5.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily resulting from cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses.  Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 49.61% in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from the cyclical compensation expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 23.1%, compared with 21.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.  The increased rate for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of the impact of state rates applied to the Company's deferred tax asset during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $26.09 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents increased 80.7% to $2.02 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022.  Debt securities available-for-sale were stable at $1.50 billion at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $142.6 million, or 2.9% annualized, to $20.00 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale increased slightly to $395.1 million at March 31, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities remained consistent at $1.63 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at the end of the 2022.  This compares with $670.7 million, or 3.1% of earning assets at the end of the first quarter of 2022.  The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates starting rising during 2022; therefore, the unrealized loss position on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio is less than 3% of the portfolio.

At March 31, 2023, total deposits amounted to $19.90 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022.  At March 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented $7.30 billion, or 36.7% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.16 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $12.80 billion at December 31, 2022.  These funds represented 61.1% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared with 65.7% at the end of 2022, which has enabled the Company to prudently maintain its stable deposit customer base, while also managing its cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.  During March, the Company redeemed its $75 million 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2027 (which were at a current rate of 8.39%) with existing liquidity.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 totaled $3.25 billion, an increase of $55.8 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2022.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $60.4 million during the first quarter of 2023 and improvement in other comprehensive income of $10.9 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.87 per share, or 11.6% annualized, during the first quarter to $30.79 at March 31, 2023.  The Company recorded an improvement of $0.16 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.55% at March 31, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $49.7 million, compared with a provision of $32.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.  The first quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $142.6 million during the quarter.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were stable at 0.61% during the quarter.  Approximately $75.0 million, or 46.8%, of the nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure.  Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved one basis point to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022.   The net charge-off ratio was 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, compared with eight basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and nine basis points in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428.  The conference call access code is 529368.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 12, 2023.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403.  The conference replay access code is 785707.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

EARNINGS








Net income

$    60,421

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

Adjusted net income(1)

$    59,935

$    81,086

$    91,817

$    81,473

$    75,039










COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per share available to common shareholders








Basic

$        0.87

$        1.19

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.18

Diluted

$        0.87

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        0.86

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

Book value per share (period end)

$      46.89

$      46.09

$      44.97

$      44.31

$      43.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      30.79

$      29.92

$      28.62

$      27.89

$      26.84

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

69,171,562

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735

Diluted

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

Period end number of shares

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

Market data








High intraday price

$      50.54

$      54.24

$      50.94

$      46.28

$      55.62

Low intraday price

$      34.28

$      44.61

$      38.22

$      39.37

$      43.56

Period end closing price

$      36.58

$      47.14

$      44.71

$      40.18

$      43.88

Average daily volume

$  452,242

$  340,890

$  346,522

$  446,121

$  471,858










PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

Return on average common equity

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

Total cost of funds

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

Efficiency ratio

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

56.95 %










CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)








Shareholders' equity to assets

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %










OTHER DATA (period end)








Full time equivalent employees








Banking Division

2,093

2,079

2,071

2,050

2,033

Retail Mortgage Division

630

633

671

712

714

Warehouse Lending Division

8

8

9

9

10

SBA Division

39

39

40

36

35

Premium Finance Division

78

76

77

78

77

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,848

2,835

2,868

2,885

2,869










Branch locations

164

164

164

164

165

Deposits per branch location

$  121,326

$  118,675

$  118,701

$  120,030

$  118,718

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D


AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$     271,964

$     250,263

$     216,400

$     190,740

$     177,566

Interest on taxable securities

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

Interest on nontaxable securities

339

358

363

269

186

Interest on deposits in other banks

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

Interest on federal funds sold


8

27

32

10

Total interest income

295,716

273,642

234,302

202,568

183,374










Interest expense








Interest on deposits

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

Interest on other borrowings

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

Total interest expense

84,064

49,505

21,321

11,204

10,830










Net interest income

211,652

224,137

212,981

191,364

172,544










Provision for loan losses

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

Provision for unfunded commitments

346

8,246

192

1,779

9,009

Provision for other credit losses

7

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

Provision for credit losses

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

161,923

191,247

195,329

176,440

166,313










Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

10,936

11,125

11,168

11,148

11,058

Mortgage banking activity

31,392

22,855

40,350

58,761

62,938

Other service charges, commissions and fees

971

968

970

998

939

Gain (loss) on securities

6

3

(21)

248

(27)

Other noninterest income

12,745

13,397

12,857

12,686

12,003

Total noninterest income

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911










Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

Occupancy and equipment

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

Data processing and communications expenses

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

435

372

126

496

(965)

Advertising and marketing

3,532

3,818

3,553

3,122

1,988

Amortization of intangible assets

4,706

4,709

4,710

5,144

5,181

Merger and conversion charges


235



977

Other noninterest expenses

23,818

25,340

27,494

26,988

27,059

Total noninterest expense

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820










Income before income tax expense

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

Income tax expense

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

Net income

$       60,421

$       82,221

$       92,555

$       90,066

$       81,698










Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.87

$          1.18

$          1.34

$          1.30

$          1.17










(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.


AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     266,400

$     284,567

$     269,193

$     345,627

$     257,316

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,754,453

833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,496,836

1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

134,175

134,864

130,214

111,654

91,454

Other investments

146,715

110,992

60,560

49,500

49,395

Loans held for sale

395,096

392,078

297,987

555,665

901,550










Loans, net of unearned income

19,997,871

19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801

Allowance for credit losses

(242,658)

(205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251)

Loans, net

19,755,213

19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550










Other real estate owned

1,502

843

843

835

1,910

Premises and equipment, net

218,878

220,283

222,694

224,249

224,293

Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

Other intangible assets, net

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

389,201

388,405

386,533

384,862

332,914

Other assets

412,781

416,213

372,570

474,552

455,460

Total assets

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  7,297,893

$  7,929,579

$  8,343,200

$  8,262,929

$  7,870,207

Interest-bearing

12,599,562

11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234

Total deposits

19,897,455

19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase




953

2,065

Other borrowings

2,401,327

1,875,736

725,664

425,592

425,520

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

128,820

128,322

127,823

127,325

126,827

Other liabilities

407,587

389,090

374,181

375,242

410,280

Total liabilities

22,835,189

21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,484

72,264

72,247

72,251

72,212

Capital stock

1,937,664

1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702

Retained earnings

1,362,512

1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(35,581)

(46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841)

Treasury stock

(83,884)

(74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639)

Total shareholders' equity

3,253,195

3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

Intangible assets

1,117,134

1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102

Interest-bearing liabilities

15,129,709

13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646

Average assets

25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654

Average common shareholders' equity

3,250,289

3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses








Balance at beginning of period

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981










Adoption of ASU 2022-02

(1,711)














Provision for loan losses

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

Provision for unfunded commitments

346

8,246

192

1,779

9,009

Provision for other credit losses

7

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

Provision for credit losses

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231










Charge-offs

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

Recoveries

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

10,684

3,862

5,220

1,836

3,597










Ending balance

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615










Allowance for loan losses

$  242,658

$  205,677

$  184,891

$  172,642

$  161,251

Allowance for unfunded commitments

52,757

52,411

44,165

43,973

42,194

Allowance for other credit losses

82

75

79

88

170

Total allowance for credit losses

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615










Net  Charge-off Information








Charge-offs








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$    12,233

$     5,108

$      4,722

$     4,391

$      4,414

Consumer

1,140

1,136

1,228

1,137

1,425

Indirect automobile

34

86

50

41

88

Premium Finance

1,421

1,812

1,205

1,066

1,369

Real estate - construction and development


27



Real estate - commercial and farmland


196

2,014

81

1,283

Real estate - residential

128

6

53

137

Total charge-offs

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

Recoveries








Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,043

2,072

2,201

2,785

2,896

Consumer

297

217

277

230

158

Indirect automobile

216

229

276

265

275

Premium Finance

1,382

1,682

1,023

1,113

1,247

Real estate - construction and development

100

223

96

355

218

Real estate - commercial and farmland

44

48

96

44

37

Real estate - residential

190

38

83

225

151

Total recoveries

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$    10,684

$     3,862

$      5,220

$     1,836

$      3,597










Non-Performing Assets








Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$    68,028

$    65,221

$    64,055

$    72,352

$    59,316

Other real estate owned

1,502

843

843

835

1,910

Repossessed assets

25

28

60

122

139

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

15,792

17,865

12,378

8,542

6,584

Non-performing portfolio assets

$    85,347

$    83,957

$    77,336

$    81,851

$    67,949

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

74,999

69,587

54,621

50,560

43,281

Total non-performing assets

$  160,346

$  153,544

$  131,957

$  132,411

$  111,230










Asset Quality Ratios








Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,722,180

$  2,679,403

$  2,245,287

$  2,022,845

$  1,836,663

Consumer

349,775

384,037

162,345

167,237

173,642

Indirect automobile

83,466

108,648

137,183

172,245

214,120

Mortgage warehouse

958,418

1,038,924

980,342

949,191

732,375

Municipal

505,515

509,151

516,797

529,268

547,926

Premium Finance

947,257

1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357

819,163

Real estate - construction and development

2,144,605

2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,721,732

7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475

Real estate - residential

4,564,923

4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222

Total loans

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

116,345

104,614

110,408

68,444

51,670

Grade 7 - Substandard

227,294

236,913

213,402

196,058

192,175

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





Total loans

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

$             —

$           924

$         5,000

$       17,692

$       20,000

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

859,614

1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238

Debt securities - taxable

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

623,498

Debt securities - nontaxable

43,052

44,320

45,730

39,236

29,605

Other investments

131,044

83,730

51,209

49,550

47,872

Loans held for sale

490,295

371,952

471,070

944,964

1,097,098

Loans

19,820,749

19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397

Total Earning Assets

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708










Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  7,136,373

$  8,138,887

$  8,259,625

$  7,955,765

$  7,658,451

NOW accounts

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772

MMDA

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922

Savings accounts

1,005,614

1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724

Retail CDs

1,612,325

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016

Brokered CDs

125,133




Total Deposits

19,019,631

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase


1

92

1,854

4,020

FHLB advances

1,968,811

918,228

94,357

48,746

48,786

Other borrowings

361,445

377,056

376,942

376,829

443,657

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

128,557

128,060

127,560

127,063

126,563

Total Non-Deposit Funding

2,458,813

1,423,345

598,951

554,492

623,026

Total Funding

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest Income








Federal funds sold

$            —

$               8

$             27

$             32

$             10

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

Debt securities - taxable

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

429

454

459

341

235

Loans held for sale

7,007

5,519

6,012

10,036

8,132

Loans (TE)

265,802

245,603

211,223

181,602

170,398

Total Earning Assets

$    296,651

$     274,597

$     235,233

$     203,538

$     184,387










Interest Expense








Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

$      15,033

$        8,564

$         3,733

$        1,246

$           824

MMDA

27,809

20,683

8,613

2,204

1,643

Savings accounts

1,288

654

360

140

133

Retail CDs

7,629

3,170

1,328

1,318

1,492

Brokered CDs

1,423




Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase




1

3

FHLB advances

22,448

8,801

527

192

190

Other borrowings

5,349

4,953

4,655

4,437

5,164

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3,085

2,680

2,105

1,666

1,381

Total Non-Deposit Funding

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      84,064

$       49,505

$       21,321

$       11,204

$       10,830










Net Interest Income (TE)

$    212,587

$     225,092

$     213,912

$     192,334

$     173,557

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

— %

3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

4.30 %

3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 %

Debt securities - taxable

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

Loans held for sale

5.80 %

5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 %

Loans (TE)

5.44 %

5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 %

Total Earning Assets

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %










Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

1.47 %

0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

MMDA

2.26 %

1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

Savings accounts

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Retail CDs

1.92 %

0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

Brokered CDs

4.61 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1.82 %

1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %

— %

— %

0.22 %

0.30 %

FHLB advances

4.62 %

3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

Other borrowings

6.00 %

5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

9.73 %

8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5.09 %

4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.38 %

1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %










Net Interest Spread

2.87 %

3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %










Net Interest Margin(2)

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %










Total Cost of Funds(3)

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.


AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Non-GAAP Reconciliations


















Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Net income available to common shareholders

$     60,421

$     82,221

$     92,555

$    90,066

$     81,698










Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges


235



977

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR


(1,672)

316


Servicing right impairment (recovery)



(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(486)


(55)


Natural disaster and pandemic charges



151


(Gain) loss on bank premises




(39)

(6)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)


302

182

2,284

2,024

After tax adjustment items

(486)

(1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(6,659)

Adjusted net income

$     59,935

$     81,086

$     91,817

$    81,473

$     75,039










Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

Net income per diluted share

$        0.87

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        0.86

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08










Average assets

$  25,115,927

$  24,354,979

$  23,598,465

$  23,405,201

$  23,275,654

Return on average assets

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

Adjusted return on average assets

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %










Average common equity

$ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$                  3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$                  1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

Return on average common equity

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %










Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense








Total noninterest expense

$  139,421

$  135,061

$  139,578

$  142,196

$  143,820

Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges


(235)



(977)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges



(151)


Gain (loss) on bank premises




39

6

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  139,421

$  134,826

$  139,427

$  142,235

$  142,849










Total Revenue








Net interest income

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

Noninterest income

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

Total revenue

$  267,702

$  272,485

$  278,305

$  275,205

$  259,455










Adjusted Total Revenue








Net interest income (TE)

$  212,587

$  225,092

$  213,912

$  192,334

$  173,557

Noninterest income

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

Total revenue (TE)

268,637

273,440

279,236

276,175

260,468

Adjustment items:








(Gain) loss on securities

(6)

(3)

21

(248)

27

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR


(1,672)

316


Gain on BOLI proceeds

(486)


(55)


Servicing right impairment (recovery)



(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  268,145

$  271,765

$  278,186

$  265,089

$  250,841










Efficiency ratio

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

56.95 %










Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,253,195

$                  3,197,400

$                  3,119,070

$                  3,073,376

$                  3,007,159

Less:








Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

Other intangibles, net

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  2,136,061

$                  2,075,560

$                  1,985,096

$                  1,934,707

$                  1,864,057










Period end number of shares

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

Book value per share (period end)

$     46.89

$     46.09

$      44.97

$     44.31

$     43.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     30.79

$     29.92

$      28.62

$     27.89

$     26.84

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

Less:








Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

Other intangibles, net

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057










Total assets

$  26,088,384

$  25,053,286

$  23,813,657

$  23,687,470

$  23,560,292

Less:








Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

Other intangibles, net

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

Total tangible assets

$  24,971,250

$  23,931,446

$  22,679,683

$  22,548,801

$  22,417,190










Equity to Assets

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %










PPNR ROA

Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Net income

60,421

82,221

92,555

90,066

81,698

Plus:








Income taxes

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

Provision for credit losses

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

PPNR

128,281

137,424

138,727

133,009

115,635










Average Assets

25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654










Return on Average Assets (ROA)

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

PPNR ROA

2.07 %

2.24 %

2.33 %

2.28 %

2.01 %


AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Banking Division








Net interest income

$  175,340

$  185,909

$  174,507

$  152,122

$  133,745

Provision for credit losses

47,140

35,946

10,551

10,175

5,226

Noninterest income

23,898

23,448

23,269

23,469

21,364

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

56,454

52,296

48,599

46,733

49,195

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,606

11,482

11,357

11,168

11,074

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,797

11,085

10,779

10,863

11,230

Other noninterest expenses

19,023

21,811

22,974

21,123

20,045

Total noninterest expense

98,880

96,674

93,709

89,887

91,544

Income before income tax expense

53,218

76,737

93,516

75,529

58,339

Income tax expense

12,850

16,545

22,706

19,120

16,996

Net income

$    40,368

$    60,192

$    70,810

$    56,409

$    41,343










Retail Mortgage Division








Net interest income

$    20,027

$    19,837

$    19,283

$    20,779

$    19,295

Provision for credit losses

2,853

(2,778)

9,043

4,499

1,587

Noninterest income

31,058

24,011

38,584

57,795

61,649

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

20,160

19,164

25,813

31,219

31,614

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,283

1,242

1,460

1,406

1,471

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,069

1,203

1,082

1,123

1,172

Other noninterest expenses

11,747

11,126

11,641

12,812

12,645

Total noninterest expense

34,259

32,735

39,996

46,560

46,902

Income before income tax expense

13,973

13,891

8,828

27,515

32,455

Income tax expense

2,934

2,916

1,854

5,779

6,815

Net income

$    11,039

$    10,975

$      6,974

$    21,736

$    25,640










Warehouse Lending Division








Net interest income

$      5,700

$      6,601

$      6,979

$      6,700

$      6,447

Provision for credit losses

(194)

117

(1,836)

867

(222)

Noninterest income

480

579

1,516

1,041

1,401

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

802

427

1,055

208

283

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1

1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

46

49

43

48

47

Other noninterest expenses

202

191

209

212

218

Total noninterest expense

1,051

668

1,308

469

549

Income before income tax expense

5,323

6,395

9,023

6,405

7,521

Income tax expense

1,118

1,342

1,895

1,346

1,579

Net income

$      4,205

$      5,053

$      7,128

$      5,059

$      5,942

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec


Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

SBA Division








Net interest income

$      1,945

$      2,491

$      2,424

$      3,798

$      6,011

Provision for credit losses

(104)

265

52

(523)

(143)

Noninterest income

605

302

1,946

1,526

2,491

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,297

1,306

1,412

1,316

1,271

Occupancy and equipment expenses

37

98

82

81

99

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

37

30

29

29

28

Other noninterest expenses

422

368

100

539

380

Total noninterest expense

1,793

1,802

1,623

1,965

1,778

Income before income tax expense

861

726

2,695

3,882

6,867

Income tax expense

179

153

566

815

1,442

Net income

$         682

$         573

$      2,129

$      3,067

$      5,425










Premium Finance Division








Net interest income

$      8,640

$      9,299

$      9,788

$      7,965

$      7,046

Provision for credit losses

34

(660)

(158)

(94)

(217)

Noninterest income

9

8

9

10

6

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

2,197

2,003

1,818

2,069

1,918

Occupancy and equipment expenses

59

82

83

90

82

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

85

119

82

92

95

Other noninterest expenses

1,097

978

959

1,064

952

Total noninterest expense

3,438

3,182

2,942

3,315

3,047

Income before income tax expense

5,177

6,785

7,013

4,754

4,222

Income tax expense

1,050

1,357

1,499

959

874

Net income

$      4,127

$      5,428

$      5,514

$      3,795

$      3,348










Total Consolidated








Net interest income

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

Provision for credit losses

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

Noninterest income

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

Other noninterest expenses

32,491

34,474

35,883

35,750

34,240

Total noninterest expense

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820

Income before income tax expense

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

Income tax expense

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

Net income

$    60,421

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

