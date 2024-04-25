AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024

Highlights of Ameris's results for the first quarter of 2024 include the following:

Net income of $74.3 million , or $1.08 per diluted share; Adjusted net income (1) of $75.6 million , or $1.10 per diluted share

, or per diluted share; Adjusted net income of , or per diluted share Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.18%; Adjusted ROA (1) of 1.20%

of 1.20% Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA (1) of 1.89%

of 1.89% Growth in tangible book value (1) of $0.88 per share, or 10.5% annualized, to $34.52 at March 31, 2024

of per share, or 10.5% annualized, to at TCE ratio (1) of 9.71%, compared with 9.64% at December 31, 2023 and 8.55% one year ago

of 9.71%, compared with 9.64% at and 8.55% one year ago Net interest margin of 3.51% for the first quarter of 2024

Organic growth in loans of $331.0 million , or 6.5% annualized

, or 6.5% annualized Growth in total deposits of $288.9 million , or 5.6% annualized

, or 5.6% annualized Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.55% of loans, from 1.52% at December 31, 2023

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 54.56%

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $74.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with $60.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding the FDIC special assessment and gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, adjusted net income(1) was $75.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with $59.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The first quarter results demonstrate another period of solid fundamental performance for Ameris. We maintain our disciplined approach, aiming to enhance shareholder value by consistently increasing tangible book value and sustained core profitability, as demonstrated by this quarter's financial performance. We are poised for a successful 2024, with our primary focus on core deposit growth and operating efficiency across our vibrant Southeastern operation."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $202.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 2.3%, from last quarter and $10.2 million, or 4.8%, compared with the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest margin was 3.51% for the first quarter of 2024, down from 3.54% reported for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.76% reported for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment. The rate of change in deposit costs continues to slow as market interest rates remain relatively stable.

Yields on earning assets increased four basis points during the quarter to 5.73%, compared with 5.69% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased 48 basis points from 5.25% in the first quarter of 2023. Yields on loans increased to 5.92% during the first quarter of 2024, compared with 5.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.44% for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.41% in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of nine basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 13 basis points during the first quarter of 2024 to 2.29%, compared with 2.16% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.31% in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs and money market accounts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $9.6 million, or 17.1%, in the first quarter of 2024 to $65.9 million, compared with $56.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $8.0 million, or 25.3%, to $39.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads increased to 2.49% in the first quarter of 2024 from 1.93% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $19.1 million, or 2.1%, to $910.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with $891.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $606.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared with $400.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Also included in noninterest income was $998,000 of gain on BOLI proceeds during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $300,000, or 0.2%, to $148.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared with $149.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an additional $2.9 million related to the FDIC special assessment, compared with $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company also recorded a gain on sale of bank premises of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding those items, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $6.5 million, or 4.6%, to $145.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $7.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits related primarily to cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses and variable mortgage compensation. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 54.56% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 52.87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the cyclical compensation expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 23.7%, compared with 27.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of a return to provision adjustment made when the Company filed its 2022 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $25.66 billion, compared with $25.20 billion at December 31, 2023. Debt securities available-for-sale increased slightly to $1.41 billion, compared with $1.40 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $331.0 million, or 6.5% annualized, to $20.60 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale increased to $364.3 million at March 31, 2024 from $281.3 million at December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, total deposits amounted to $21.00 billion, compared with $20.71 billion at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, deposits grew $288.9 million, with noninterest bearing accounts increasing $46.7 million, money market accounts increasing $164.6 million and CDs increasing $200.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $103.5 million decrease in interest bearing demand accounts and a $19.7 million decrease in savings accounts. Noninterest bearing accounts as a percent of total deposits was minimally changed, such that at March 31, 2024, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.54 billion, or 31.1% of total deposits, compared with $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 totaled $3.48 billion, an increase of $58.0 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $74.3 million during the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $4.0 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.88 per share, or 10.5% annualized, during the first three months of 2024 to $34.52 at March 31, 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.71% at March 31, 2024, compared with 9.64% at the end of 2023. The Company repurchased 45,174 of its shares in the quarter ending March 31, 2024 at an average cost of $46.58 per share, equating to approximately $2.1 million.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $21.1 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses on loans to 1.55%, compared with a provision of $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were up two basis points to 0.71% during the quarter. Approximately $84.2 million, or 46.1%, of the nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased five basis points to 0.38% at March 31, 2024, compared with 0.33% at the fourth quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 25 basis points for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 26 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 26, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2939. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 3, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 8309156. The financial information discussed will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com . Participants also may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 EARNINGS

















Net income $ 74,312

$ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421 Adjusted net income(1) $ 75,612

$ 73,568

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935



















COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share available to common shareholders

















Basic $ 1.08

$ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15 Book value per share (period end) $ 50.42

$ 49.62

$ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 34.52

$ 33.64

$ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79 Weighted average number of shares

















Basic 68,808,393

68,824,004

68,879,352

68,989,549

69,171,562 Diluted 69,014,116

69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664 Period end number of shares 69,115,263

69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863 Market data

















High intraday price $ 53.99

$ 53.84

$ 45.34

$ 37.18

$ 50.54 Low intraday price $ 44.00

$ 34.26

$ 33.21

$ 28.33

$ 34.28 Period end closing price $ 48.38

$ 53.05

$ 38.39

$ 34.21

$ 36.58 Average daily volume 407,898

390,190

361,167

475,198

452,242



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.18 %

1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.20 %

1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 % Return on average common equity 8.63 %

7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 12.88 %

12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.73 %

5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 % Total cost of funds 2.41 %

2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.51 %

3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 % Efficiency ratio 55.64 %

56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 54.56 %

52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %



















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 13.58 %

13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.71 %

9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %



















OTHER DATA (period end)

















Full time equivalent employees

















Banking Division 2,082

2,088

2,082

2,104

2,132 Retail Mortgage Division 596

595

601

613

630 Warehouse Lending Division 8

7

8

8

8 Premium Finance Division 73

75

78

76

78 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,759

2,765

2,769

2,801

2,848



















Branch locations 164

164

164

164

164 Deposits per branch location $ 128,033

$ 126,271

$ 125,551

$ 124,653

$ 121,326

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 303,393

$ 303,487

$ 304,699

$ 292,012

$ 271,964 Interest on taxable securities 13,092

14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300 Interest on nontaxable securities 330

326

331

339

339 Interest on deposits in other banks 12,637

14,368

10,769

13,686

9,113 Total interest income 329,452

332,214

330,553

321,952

295,716



















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 118,174

111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182 Interest on other borrowings 9,890

14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882 Total interest expense 128,064

126,113

122,802

112,412

84,064



















Net interest income 201,388

206,101

207,751

209,540

211,652



















Provision for loan losses 25,523

30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376 Provision for unfunded commitments (4,422)

(7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346 Provision for other credit losses 4

(11)

(2)

—

7 Provision for credit losses 21,105

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 180,283

183,149

183,292

164,024

161,923



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 11,759

12,252

12,092

11,295

10,936 Mortgage banking activity 39,430

31,461

36,290

40,742

31,392 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,202

1,234

1,221

975

971 Gain (loss) on securities (7)

(288)

(16)

(6)

6 Other noninterest income 13,494

11,589

13,594

14,343

12,745 Total noninterest income 65,878

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050



















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 82,930

75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910 Occupancy and equipment 12,885

13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986 Data processing and communications expenses 14,654

14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 486

157

(1,360)

848

435 Advertising and marketing 2,545

2,974

2,723

2,627

3,532 Amortization of intangible assets 4,422

4,425

4,425

4,688

4,706 Other noninterest expenses 30,789

38,264

28,042

32,931

23,818 Total noninterest expense 148,711

149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421



















Income before income tax expense 97,450

90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552 Income tax expense 23,138

24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131 Net income $ 74,312

$ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08

$ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87



















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 235,931

$ 230,470

$ 241,137

$ 284,552

$ 266,400 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 975,321

936,834

1,304,636

1,034,578

1,754,453 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,414,419

1,402,944

1,424,081

1,460,356

1,496,836 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 147,022

141,512

141,859

142,513

134,175 Other investments 77,480

71,794

104,957

109,656

146,715 Loans held for sale 364,332

281,332

381,466

391,472

395,096



















Loans, net of unearned income 20,600,260

20,269,303

20,201,079

20,471,759

19,997,871 Allowance for credit losses (320,023)

(307,100)

(290,104)

(272,071)

(242,658) Loans, net 20,280,237

19,962,203

19,910,975

20,199,688

19,755,213



















Other real estate owned 2,158

6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502 Premises and equipment, net 214,801

216,435

217,564

218,662

218,878 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangible assets, net 83,527

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 396,804

395,778

393,769

391,483

389,201 Other assets 447,767

454,603

465,968

449,042

412,781 Total assets $ 25,655,445

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,538,322

$ 6,491,639

$ 6,589,610

$ 6,706,897

$ 7,297,893 Interest-bearing 14,459,068

14,216,870

14,000,735

13,736,228

12,599,562 Total deposits 20,997,390

20,708,509

20,590,345

20,443,125

19,897,455 Other borrowings 631,380

509,586

1,209,553

1,536,989

2,401,327 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 130,814

130,315

129,817

129,319

128,820 Other liabilities 411,123

428,542

421,046

406,555

407,587 Total liabilities 22,170,707

21,776,952

22,350,761

22,515,988

22,835,189



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,683

72,516

72,514

72,515

72,484 Capital stock 1,948,352

1,945,385

1,942,852

1,939,865

1,937,664 Retained earnings 1,603,832

1,539,957

1,484,424

1,414,742

1,362,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (39,959)

(35,939)

(60,818)

(50,618)

(35,581) Treasury stock (100,170)

(95,172)

(91,903)

(91,874)

(83,884) Total shareholders' equity 3,484,738

3,426,747

3,347,069

3,284,630

3,253,195 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,655,445

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 23,578,834

$ 23,103,719

$ 23,558,078

$ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146 Intangible assets 1,099,173

1,103,595

1,108,021

1,112,446

1,117,134 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,221,262

14,856,771

15,340,105

15,402,536

15,129,709 Average assets 25,295,088

25,341,990

25,525,913

25,631,846

25,115,927 Average common shareholders' equity 3,462,871

3,383,554

3,324,960

3,293,049

3,250,289

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Allowance for Credit Losses

















Balance at beginning of period $ 348,727

$ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163



















Adoption of ASU 2022-02 —

—

—

—

(1,711)



















Provision for loan losses 25,523

30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376 Provision for unfunded commitments (4,422)

(7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346 Provision for other credit losses 4

(11)

(2)

—

7 Provision for credit losses 21,105

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729



















Charge-offs 18,457

20,104

19,488

20,670

14,956 Recoveries 5,857

6,699

7,426

6,440

4,272 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 12,600

13,405

12,062

14,230

10,684



















Ending balance $ 357,232

$ 348,727

$ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497



















Allowance for loan losses $ 320,023

$ 307,100

$ 290,104

$ 272,071

$ 242,658 Allowance for unfunded commitments 37,136

41,558

48,996

54,630

52,757 Allowance for other credit losses 73

69

80

82

82 Total allowance for credit losses $ 357,232

$ 348,727

$ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497



















Non-Performing Assets

















Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 80,448

$ 60,961

$ 53,806

$ 57,025

$ 68,028 Other real estate owned 2,158

6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502 Repossessed assets 29

17

22

9

25 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 15,811

16,988

11,891

13,424

15,792 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 98,446

$ 84,165

$ 69,116

$ 76,628

$ 85,347 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 84,238

90,156

80,752

69,655

74,999 Total non-performing assets $ 182,684

$ 174,321

$ 149,868

$ 146,283

$ 160,346



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.38 %

0.33 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.33 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.71 %

0.69 %

0.58 %

0.57 %

0.61 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.25 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,758,716

$ 2,688,929

$ 2,632,836

$ 2,718,831

$ 2,722,180 Consumer 232,993

241,552

259,797

307,486

349,775 Indirect automobile 24,022

34,257

47,108

63,231

83,466 Mortgage warehouse 891,336

818,728

852,823

1,147,413

958,418 Municipal 477,567

492,668

497,093

510,410

505,515 Premium Finance 998,726

946,562

1,007,334

988,731

947,257 Real estate - construction and development 2,264,346

2,129,187

2,236,686

2,217,744

2,144,605 Real estate - commercial and farmland 8,131,248

8,059,754

7,865,389

7,815,779

7,721,732 Real estate - residential 4,821,306

4,857,666

4,802,013

4,702,134

4,564,923 Total loans $ 20,600,260

$ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 20,221,302

$ 19,846,731

$ 19,812,895

$ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 137,225

203,725

187,449

171,035

116,345 Grade 7 - Substandard 241,733

218,847

200,735

185,908

227,294 Total loans $ 20,600,260

$ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Earning Assets

















Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 923,845

$ 936,733

$ 864,028

$ 998,609

$ 859,614 Investment securities - taxable 1,599,705

1,591,567

1,650,164

1,699,096

1,717,448 Investment securities - nontaxable 41,287

40,227

40,896

42,580

43,052 Loans held for sale 323,351

405,080

464,452

577,606

490,295 Loans 20,320,678

20,252,773

20,371,689

20,164,938

19,820,749 Total Earning Assets $ 23,208,866

$ 23,226,380

$ 23,391,229

$ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158



















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,403,300

$ 6,572,190

$ 6,655,191

$ 6,729,789

$ 7,136,373 NOW accounts 3,829,977

3,760,992

3,661,701

3,949,850

4,145,991 MMDA 5,952,389

5,994,361

5,527,731

5,002,590

4,994,195 Savings accounts 795,887

817,075

915,678

1,009,749

1,005,614 Retail CDs 2,378,678

2,281,357

2,200,413

2,024,014

1,612,325 Brokered CDs 1,381,382

1,122,684

1,441,854

1,393,206

125,133 Total Deposits 20,741,613

20,548,659

20,402,568

20,109,198

19,019,631 Non-Deposit Funding

















FHLB advances 219,589

538,096

943,855

1,408,855

1,968,811 Other borrowings 308,210

311,091

312,572

316,626

361,445 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 130,551

130,054

129,554

129,056

128,557 Total Non-Deposit Funding 658,350

979,241

1,385,981

1,854,537

2,458,813 Total Funding $ 21,399,963

$ 21,527,900

$ 21,788,549

$ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Interest Income

















Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 12,637

$ 14,368

$ 10,769

$ 13,686

$ 9,113 Debt securities - taxable 13,092

14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 418

413

418

430

429 Loans held for sale 5,348

6,846

7,460

8,398

7,007 Loans (TE) 298,907

297,501

298,102

284,471

265,802 Total Earning Assets $ 330,402

$ 333,161

$ 331,503

$ 322,900

$ 296,651



















Interest Expense

















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts $ 20,574

$ 19,293

$ 17,255

$ 18,003

$ 15,033 MMDA 53,953

54,002

45,683

35,224

27,809 Savings accounts 986

974

1,791

2,296

1,288 Retail CDs 24,576

22,257

19,013

14,751

7,629 Brokered CDs 18,085

15,223

19,257

17,813

1,423 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 118,174

111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182 Non-Deposit Funding

















FHLB advances 2,578

7,089

12,543

17,222

22,448 Other borrowings 3,879

3,798

3,821

3,902

5,349 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,433

3,477

3,439

3,201

3,085 Total Non-Deposit Funding 9,890

14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 128,064

$ 126,113

$ 122,802

$ 112,412

$ 84,064



















Net Interest Income (TE) $ 202,338

$ 207,048

$ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Earning Assets

















Interest-bearing deposits in banks 5.50 %

6.09 %

4.94 %

5.50 %

4.30 % Debt securities - taxable 3.29 %

3.50 %

3.55 %

3.76 %

3.38 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.07 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.04 % Loans held for sale 6.65 %

6.71 %

6.37 %

5.83 %

5.80 % Loans (TE) 5.92 %

5.83 %

5.81 %

5.66 %

5.44 % Total Earning Assets 5.73 %

5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %



















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts 2.16 %

2.04 %

1.87 %

1.83 %

1.47 % MMDA 3.65 %

3.57 %

3.28 %

2.82 %

2.26 % Savings accounts 0.50 %

0.47 %

0.78 %

0.91 %

0.52 % Retail CDs 4.16 %

3.87 %

3.43 %

2.92 %

1.92 % Brokered CDs 5.27 %

5.38 %

5.30 %

5.13 %

4.61 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3.31 %

3.17 %

2.97 %

2.64 %

1.82 % Non-Deposit Funding

















FHLB advances 4.72 %

5.23 %

5.27 %

4.90 %

4.62 % Other borrowings 5.06 %

4.84 %

4.85 %

4.94 %

6.00 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 10.58 %

10.61 %

10.53 %

9.95 %

9.73 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 6.04 %

5.82 %

5.67 %

5.26 %

5.09 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.43 %

3.35 %

3.22 %

2.96 %

2.38 %



















Net Interest Spread 2.30 %

2.34 %

2.40 %

2.56 %

2.87 %



















Net Interest Margin(2) 3.51 %

3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %



















Total Cost of Funds(3) 2.41 %

2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Net income available to common shareholders $ 74,312

$ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421



















Adjustment items:

















Gain on BOLI proceeds (998)

—

—

—

(486) FDIC special assessment 2,909

11,566

—

—

— (Gain) loss on bank premises —

(1,903)

—

—

— Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) (611)

(2,029)

—

—

— After tax adjustment items 1,300

7,634

—

—

(486) Adjusted net income $ 75,612

$ 73,568

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935



















Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,014,116

69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664 Net income per diluted share $ 1.08

$ 0.96

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86



















Average assets $ 25,295,088

$ 25,341,990

$ 25,525,913

$ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927 Return on average assets 1.18 %

1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.20 %

1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %



















Average common equity $ 3,462,871

$ 3,383,554

$ 3,324,960

$ 3,293,049

$ 3,250,289 Average tangible common equity $ 2,361,544

$ 2,277,810

$ 2,214,775

$ 2,178,323

$ 2,130,856 Return on average common equity 8.63 %

7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.88 %

12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %



















Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

















Total noninterest expense $ 148,711

$ 149,011

$ 141,446

$ 148,403

$ 139,421 Adjustment items:

















FDIC special assessment (2,909)

(11,566)

—

—

— Gain (loss) on bank premises —

1,903

—

—

— Adjusted noninterest expense $ 145,802

$ 139,348

$ 141,446

$ 148,403

$ 139,421



















Total Revenue

















Net interest income $ 201,388

$ 206,101

$ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652 Noninterest income 65,878

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050 Total revenue $ 267,266

$ 262,349

$ 270,932

$ 276,889

$ 267,702



















Adjusted Total Revenue

















Net interest income (TE) $ 202,338

$ 207,048

$ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587 Noninterest income 65,878

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050 Total revenue (TE) 268,216

263,296

271,882

277,837

268,637 Adjustment items:

















(Gain) loss on securities 7

288

16

6

(6) Gain on BOLI proceeds (998)

—

—

—

(486) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 267,225

$ 263,584

$ 271,898

$ 277,843

$ 268,145



















Efficiency ratio 55.64 %

56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.56 %

52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,484,738

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 83,527

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,385,565

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061



















Period end number of shares 69,115,263

69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863 Book value per share (period end) $ 50.42

$ 49.62

$ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 34.52

$ 33.64

$ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,484,738

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 83,527

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,385,565

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061



















Total assets $ 25,655,445

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384 Less:

















Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646 Other intangibles, net 83,527

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488 Total tangible assets $ 24,556,272

$ 24,100,104

$ 24,589,809

$ 24,688,172

$ 24,971,250



















Equity to Assets 13.58 %

13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.71 %

9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %



















PPNR ROA Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Net income $ 74,312

$ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421 Plus:

















Income taxes 23,138

24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131 Provision for credit losses 21,105

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729 PPNR $ 118,555

$ 113,338

$ 129,486

$ 128,486

$ 128,281



















Average Assets $ 25,295,088

$ 25,341,990

$ 25,525,913

$ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927



















Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.18 %

1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 % PPNR ROA 1.89 %

1.77 %

2.01 %

2.01 %

2.07 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Retail Mortgage Division

















Net interest income $ 23,287

$ 24,053

$ 22,805

$ 21,417

$ 20,027 Provision for credit losses 2,332

1,005

2,399

3,278

2,853 Noninterest income 38,765

30,588

35,691

39,808

31,058 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 21,073

16,996

21,231

21,930

20,160 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,049

1,210

1,182

1,224

1,283 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,366

1,318

1,052

1,397

1,069 Other noninterest expenses 12,530

11,634

12,153

11,859

11,747 Total noninterest expense 36,018

31,158

35,618

36,410

34,259 Income before income tax expense 23,702

22,478

20,479

21,537

13,973 Income tax expense 4,978

4,720

4,301

4,523

2,934 Net income $ 18,724

$ 17,758

$ 16,178

$ 17,014

$ 11,039



















Warehouse Lending Division

















Net interest income $ 6,028

$ 5,965

$ 6,008

$ 6,166

$ 5,700 Provision for credit losses 145

(68)

(589)

411

(194) Noninterest income 740

929

662

1,404

480 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 888

296

924

772

802 Occupancy and equipment expenses 7

3

1

—

1 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 25

51

30

44

46 Other noninterest expenses 237

229

219

223

202 Total noninterest expense 1,157

579

1,174

1,039

1,051 Income before income tax expense 5,466

6,383

6,085

6,120

5,323 Income tax expense 1,148

1,340

1,278

1,285

1,118 Net income $ 4,318

$ 5,043

$ 4,807

$ 4,835

$ 4,205



















Premium Finance Division

















Net interest income $ 7,605

$ 7,801

$ 9,381

$ 8,185

$ 8,640 Provision for credit losses (499)

27

139

572

34 Noninterest income 10

9

4

9

9 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 2,053

1,973

2,308

2,122

2,197 Occupancy and equipment expenses 76

83

89

83

59 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 79

100

73

66

85 Other noninterest expenses 1,028

1,057

1,027

1,036

1,097 Total noninterest expense 3,236

3,213

3,497

3,307

3,438 Income before income tax expense 4,878

4,570

5,749

4,315

5,177 Income tax expense 984

945

1,170

869

1,050 Net income $ 3,894

$ 3,625

$ 4,579

$ 3,446

$ 4,127

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Banking Division

















Net interest income $ 164,468

$ 168,282

$ 169,557

$ 173,772

$ 177,285 Provision for credit losses 19,127

21,988

22,510

41,255

47,036 Noninterest income 26,363

24,722

26,824

26,128

24,503 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 58,916

56,701

57,435

56,512

57,751 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,753

11,901

11,473

11,215

11,643 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 13,184

12,559

11,818

11,944

11,834 Other noninterest expenses 24,447

32,900

20,431

27,976

19,445 Total noninterest expense 108,300

114,061

101,157

107,647

100,673 Income before income tax expense 63,404

56,955

72,714

50,998

54,079 Income tax expense 16,028

17,447

18,163

13,658

13,029 Net income $ 47,376

$ 39,508

$ 54,551

$ 37,340

$ 41,050



















Total Consolidated

















Net interest income $ 201,388

$ 206,101

$ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652 Provision for credit losses 21,105

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729 Noninterest income 65,878

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 82,930

75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,885

13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 14,654

14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034 Other noninterest expenses 38,242

45,820

33,830

41,094

32,491 Total noninterest expense 148,711

149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421 Income before income tax expense 97,450

90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552 Income tax expense 23,138

24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131 Net income $ 74,312

$ 65,934

$ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp