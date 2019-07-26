Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $38.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported adjusted net income of $45.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with $29.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, executive retirement benefits, mortgage servicing right ("MSR") valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to previously announced branch consolidations, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to hurricanes.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $78.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared with $36.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. The Company reported adjusted net income of $87.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $57.0 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The positive financial results from the second quarter are reflective of the hard work and dedication of our bankers. Strong momentum on integration, growing pipelines and unique market opportunities reinforce our commitment to an organic growth strategy."

Highlights of the Company's results for the second quarter of 2019 include the following:

Increase of 5.5% in tangible book value per share to $20.81 at June 30, 2019 , compared with $19.73 at March 31, 2019

at , compared with at Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 53.77%, compared with 55.12% in the first quarter of 2019 and 57.53% in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.56%, compared with 1.51% in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.38% in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18.79%, compared with 18.82% in the first quarter of 2019 and 17.26% in the second quarter of 2018

Growth in adjusted net income of $16.0 million , representing a 55% increase over second quarter of 2018

, representing a 55% increase over second quarter of 2018 Organic growth in loans of $581.4 million , or 28% annualized

, or 28% annualized Annualized net charge-offs of 0.07% of average total loans and 0.11% of average non-purchased loans

Improvement in nonperforming assets, decreasing to 0.51% of total assets

Repurchase of 296,335 shares under the Company's previously announced common stock repurchase program

Received required approvals to complete the acquisition of Fidelity Southern Corporation effective July 1, 2019

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,904



$ 9,387



$ 78,809



$ 36,047

















Adjustment items:













Merger and conversion charges 3,475



18,391



5,532



19,226

Executive retirement benefits —



5,457



—



5,457

Restructuring charges —



—



245



—

MSR valuation adjustment 1,460



—



1,460



—

Financial impact of hurricanes 50



—



(39)



—

Loss on sale of premises 2,800



196



3,719



779

Tax effect of adjustment items (1,479)



(4,192)



(1,929)



(4,490)

After-tax adjustment items 6,306



19,852



8,988



20,972

Adjusted net income $ 45,210



$ 29,239



$ 87,797



$ 57,019

















Reported net income per diluted share $ 0.82



$ 0.24



$ 1.66



$ 0.92

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.96



$ 0.74



$ 1.85



$ 1.46

















Reported return on average assets 1.34 %

0.44 %

1.38 %

0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.56 %

1.38 %

1.54 %

1.40 %















Reported return on average common equity 10.27 %

3.86 %

10.60 %

7.72 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.79 %

17.26 %

18.81 %

17.18 %

Acquisition of Fidelity

On July 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity"), the parent company of Fidelity Bank, Atlanta, Georgia. Fidelity operated 62 full-service banking locations, 46 of which were located in Georgia and 16 of which were located in Florida. The acquisition further expands the Company's existing Southeastern footprint in the attractive Atlanta market, where the Company is the largest community bank by deposit share after the acquisition. At June 30, 2019, Fidelity had total loans of $3.9 billion, total assets of $4.8 billion and total deposits of $4.0 billion. The conversion of Fidelity's systems to the Company's is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2019, after which management expects to fully realize operating efficiencies from the acquisition.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $102.7 million, compared with $100.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $76.9 million for second quarter of 2018. The Company's net interest margin was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2019, down from 3.95% reported for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.95% reported for the second quarter of 2018. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $3.1 million, compared with $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $2.7 million reported for the second quarter of 2018. The Company's net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, also decreased slightly during the quarter to 3.79%, compared with 3.83% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.81% in the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in deposit costs, as the total earning asset yield was stable at 4.95% for both the first and second quarters of 2019.

Yields on all loans, excluding the effect of accretion, decreased to 5.18% during the second quarter of 2019, compared with 5.22% for the first quarter of 2019 and increased from 4.81% during the second quarter of 2018. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2019 totaled $854.7 million, with weighted average yields of 5.49%, compared with $613.5 million and 5.78%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019 and $439.3 million and 5.46%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $2.6 billion during the second quarter of 2019, with weighted average yields of 5.20%, compared with $1.9 billion and 5.47%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2019 and $2.1 billion and 5.25%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2018.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2019 increased to $27.4 million, compared with $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's total cost of funds moved five basis points higher to 1.10% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with the first quarter of 2019. Deposit costs also increased five basis points during the second quarter of 2019 to 0.97%, compared with 0.92% in the first quarter of 2019. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.25% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.34% in the second quarter of 2019, with the material portion of the increase relating to MMDA and CD accounts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 was $35.2 million, compared with $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $31.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase for both the linked quarter and year over year is a result of increased service charges and mortgage banking activity. Service charge revenue increased to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to the Company's increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and the acquisitions completed in 2018.

Mortgage banking activity increased to $18.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $585.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $356.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $522.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gain on sale spreads decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2019, moving to 3.11% from 3.18% in the linked quarter, but increased from 2.94% for the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking activity for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by an unfavorable MSR valuation adjustment of $1.5 million.

Noninterest income from our SBA division increased to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the division increased over 22% from the first quarter of 2019 and over 52% from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $5.8 million, or 7.7%, to $81.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared with $75.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6.3 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which was related to merger and conversion activity and loss on sale of premises, compared with $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 that were related principally to merger and conversion activity and loss on sale of premises. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $2.6 million, or 3.6%, to $74.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, from $72.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The majority of this increase is attributable to an increase in mortgage commissions of $3.9 million related to increased production compared with the first quarter of 2019. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio declined from 57.53% in the second quarter of 2018 and 55.12% in the first quarter of 2019 to 53.77% in the second quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 23.7%, compared with 22.3% in the first quarter of 2019 and 20.5% for the second quarter of 2018. The increased rate for the second quarter of 2019 was attributable to certain non-deductible merger expenses and increased state tax expense.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $11.9 billion, compared with $11.4 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans, including loans held for sale, purchased loans and purchased loan pools, were $9.31 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $8.62 billion at December 31, 2018. Strong loan production in the second quarter of 2019 helped offset the impact of early pay downs and pay offs experienced during the first quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2019 was 39% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and was 95% higher than the second quarter of 2018.

At June 30, 2019, total deposits amounted to $9.58 billion, or 93.6% of total funding, compared with $9.65 billion and 97.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total deposits in the second quarter was primarily due to the maturity of approximately $310.0 million of brokered deposits as part of our liquidity management strategy. Excluding those maturities, non-brokered deposits increased $91.4 million, or 3.9% annualized, in the second quarter. At June 30, 2019, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $2.77 billion, or 28.9% of total deposits, compared with $2.52 billion, or 26.1% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including non-interest bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $4.71 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018. These funds represented 49.1% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared with 47.6% at the end of 2018.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 totaled $1.54 billion, an increase of $80.8 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $78.8 million during the first six months of 2019, offset by dividends declared of $9.5 million and treasury stock purchases of $11.6 million. Tangible book value per share was $20.81 at June 30, 2019, up from $18.83 at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.68% at June 30, 2019, compared with 8.22% at the end of the 2018.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $4.7 million, compared with $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by three basis point to 0.51% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans was 11 basis points for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 27 basis points in the first quarter of 2019 and 26 basis points in the second quarter of 2018.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 176 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina at July 1, 2019, including the 62 locations acquired in the Fidelity acquisition.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management of Ameris Bancorp (the "Company") uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals, and including statements about the benefits of the merger between the Company and Fidelity. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including, without limitation, movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the businesses of the Company and Fidelity may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or others; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success and timing of other business strategies. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018



























EARNINGS

























Net income $ 38,904



$ 39,905



$ 43,536



$ 41,444



$ 9,387



$ 78,809



$ 36,047

Adjusted net income $ 45,210



$ 42,587



$ 45,897



$ 43,292



$ 29,239



$ 87,797



$ 57,019





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common

shareholders

























Basic $ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 0.92



$ 0.87



$ 0.24



$ 1.66



$ 0.93

Diluted $ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 0.91



$ 0.87



$ 0.24



$ 1.66



$ 0.92

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.96



$ 0.90



$ 0.96



$ 0.91



$ 0.74



$ 1.85



$ 1.46

Cash dividends per share $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.20



$ 0.20

Book value per share (period end) $ 32.52



$ 31.43



$ 30.66



$ 29.58



$ 28.87



$ 32.52



$ 28.87

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 20.81



$ 19.73



$ 18.83



$ 17.78



$ 17.12



$ 20.81



$ 17.12

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 47,310,561



47,366,296



47,501,150



47,514,653



39,432,021



47,353,678



38,703,449

Diluted 47,337,809



47,456,314



47,593,252



47,685,334



39,709,503



47,394,911



38,980,754

Period end number of shares 47,261,584



47,585,309



47,499,941



47,496,966



47,518,662



47,261,584



47,518,662

Market data

























High intraday price $ 39.60



$ 42.01



$ 47.25



$ 54.35



$ 58.10



$ 42.01



$ 59.05

Low intraday price $ 33.57



$ 31.27



$ 29.97



$ 45.15



$ 50.20



$ 31.27



$ 47.90

Period end closing price $ 39.19



$ 34.35



$ 31.67



$ 45.70



$ 53.35



$ 39.19



$ 53.35

Average daily volume 352,684



387,800



375,773



382,622



253,413



369,959



244,914





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.42 %

1.53 %

1.47 %

0.44 %

1.38 %

0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.56 %

1.51 %

1.61 %

1.53 %

1.38 %

1.54 %

1.40 % Return on average common equity 10.27 %

10.95 %

12.09 %

11.78 %

3.86 %

10.60 %

7.72 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 18.79 %

18.82 %

20.95 %

20.50 %

17.26 %

18.81 %

17.18 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.95 %

4.95 %

4.81 %

4.78 %

4.66 %

4.95 %

4.60 % Total cost of funds 1.10 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.90 %

0.75 %

1.08 %

0.69 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.91 %

3.95 %

3.91 %

3.92 %

3.95 %

3.93 %

3.93 % Noninterest income excluding securities

transactions, as a percent of total revenue

(TE) 21.27 %

19.59 %

19.75 %

19.77 %

25.72 %

20.45 %

25.25 % Efficiency ratio 59.36 %

57.95 %

58.30 %

56.00 %

80.50 %

58.67 %

71.82 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 53.77 %

55.12 %

54.10 %

54.42 %

57.53 %

54.43 %

58.67 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.93 %

12.83 %

12.73 %

12.29 %

12.26 %

12.93 %

12.26 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.68 %

8.46 %

8.22 %

7.77 %

7.65 %

8.68 %

7.65 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.68 %

8.46 %

8.22 %

7.77 %

7.65 %

8.68 %

7.65 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.25 %

4.37 %

4.51 %

4.52 %

4.61 %

4.25 %

4.61 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.93 %

12.83 %

12.73 %

12.29 %

12.26 %

12.93 %

12.26 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,336



1,343



1,370



1,432



1,477



1,336



1,477

Retail Mortgage Division 348



328



332



317



308



348



308

Warehouse Lending Division 10



9



8



8



7



10



7

SBA Division 21



22



22



23



22



21



22

Premium Finance Division 62



64



72



67



68



62



68

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 1,777



1,766



1,804



1,847



1,882



1,777



1,882





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 8,889



$ 8,679



$ 8,353



$ 7,981



$ 7,577



$ 8,899



$ 7,577

Branch locations 114



114



125



125



126



114



126

Deposits per branch location $ 84,056



$ 85,973



$ 77,195



$ 73,451



$ 69,536



$ 84,056



$ 69,536

